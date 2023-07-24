Many of us enjoy dark humor but sometimes think that we might go to hell for laughing at something. As it turns out, the Devil himself has a soft spot for comedy, too. He shares funny and biting one-liners about current events on the 's8n' Instagram account. The sassy insults from God's biggest rival have been gaining huge popularity among us mortals.

We invite you to embrace the shadows on this devilishly hilarious journey as we've gathered the new top posts from the account for your entertainment. Feel free to upvote your best-liked ones.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It Actually Helps, Try It!

It Actually Helps, Try It!

s8n Report

11points
POST

The 's8n' account has 294,000 followers and the Devil, who shares the posts, says that he is not evil, just misunderstood. Some of the posts are even encouraging: "Stop hating yourself, that's my job." After all, life is sometimes harsh and dark humor might help deal with it.
#2

Truly Hell!

Truly Hell!

s8n Report

9points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the pain of having to act you like it 😭

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Well They’re Not Wrong Are They….

Well They’re Not Wrong Are They….

s8n Report

8points
POST

A lot of us have preconceived notions about Satanism. We imagine they have weird rituals, worship Satan, drink blood, and sacrifice animals. But this happens to not be entirely true. The Church of Satan, founded in the mid-1960s, explains it this way: "Satan to us is a symbol of pride, liberty, and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential." 
#4

This Is The Nicest Thing You’ll Hear From Me

This Is The Nicest Thing You’ll Hear From Me

s8n Report

8points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do. I go on Bored Panda.

0
0points
reply
#5

This Is A Very Valid Reason

This Is A Very Valid Reason

s8n Report

7points
POST
BingoMark
BingoMark
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better drive or get an escalator.

0
0points
reply
#6

Try It It Really Works

Try It It Really Works

s8n Report

7points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I imagine the hell of the flatearthers: they have to stand on small spheres for eternity and there is only one small flat platform for all of them.

0
0points
reply

An award-winning blogger, journalist, and author, La Carmina, explained to Columbia Magazine some of the myths about Satanism: "There are many different kinds of Satanists, but most don’t believe in Satan and don’t worship him as either a god or as a force of evil. For the most part, Satanists are non-theists and view Satanism as a personal liberation from traditional theistic beliefs. We value nonconformity and revolt against the ideas of superstition and arbitrary authority. Modern Satanists are nonviolent and interested in the pursuit of reason, justice, and truth."
#7

And That’s On Treating Everyone Equally!

And That’s On Treating Everyone Equally!

s8n Report

6points
POST
#8

I’m Sorry Okay

I’m Sorry Okay

s8n Report

6points
POST
#9

Your Face Disgusts Me

Your Face Disgusts Me

s8n Report

6points
POST

There was a 'Satanic Panic' in the '80s, when people were spreading conspiracy theories of Satanists abusing children and committing all sorts of crimes. Talk shows and news channels were spreading the allegations and the authorities investigated hundreds of them. This idea was so widely spread that it took on several names, like 'Ritual Abuse Scare' or 'Day Care Panic'. Ken Lanning, a former F.B.I. agent, told CNN, "The evidence wasn’t there, but the allegations of Satanic ritual abuse never really went away. When people get emotionally involved in an issue, common sense and reason go out the window. People believe what they want and need to believe."
#10

Because There Is Fire Everywhere Right! Right

Because There Is Fire Everywhere Right! Right

s8n Report

5points
POST
#11

This Exactly What You Wanted

This Exactly What You Wanted

s8n Report

5points
POST
#12

Like Wtf Is Wrong With All Of You

Like Wtf Is Wrong With All Of You

s8n Report

4points
POST

La Carmina's most recent publication, 'The Little Book of Satanism', depicts some major periods when Satanism was treated as a scapegoat for societal problems. The author told Columbia Magazine the beliefs are still similar to this day, but the rise of contemporary Satanism is thriving: "We are still living in a society with tremendous theocratic influence, which dictates both laws and culture, and there are still very common misconceptions around Satanism. But modern Satanism is flourishing, with a renewed emphasis on charitable work and activism, and I’m optimistic about its future."
#13

Life Is Sh*t But Life Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Your Life In It

Life Is Sh*t But Life Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Your Life In It

s8n Report

4points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

maybe. life kinda sucks rn tho.

0
0points
reply
#14

The Worst Type Of People Go There

The Worst Type Of People Go There

s8n Report

3points
POST
Ok.
Ok.
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"So.. (name)... how've you been?"

0
0points
reply
#15

Are You Trying To Put Me Out Of Work??

Are You Trying To Put Me Out Of Work??

s8n Report

3points
POST
Ok.
Ok.
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet im better at your job than you are. Ha.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

According to 'The Satanic Temple', their focus areas include cleanup activities within communities: Adopt-a-Highway projects, park or beach cleanups, and cemetery restoration. They collect donated menstrual products, diapers, clothing, food, and other necessities, which SGW (Satanic Good Works) then delivers to shelters or other distribution centers.
#16

Be Mad At Him Not Me For Once

Be Mad At Him Not Me For Once

s8n Report

3points
POST
#17

Idk What This Means But It Sounds Good

Idk What This Means But It Sounds Good

s8n Report

3points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i put the “laughter” in “slaughter”.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Nothing Lasts Forever… Except That Embarrassing Thing You Did… I Remember

Nothing Lasts Forever… Except That Embarrassing Thing You Did… I Remember

s8n Report

3points
POST

Modern Satanism is a growing movement that challenges traditional beliefs. By approaching different beliefs with an open mind, we can better understand the complexities of human spirituality. Keep scrolling to see the best posts by Satan on his Instagram account and check out our previous posts about it here and here.
#19

Some People Are Beyond Pure Evil

Some People Are Beyond Pure Evil

s8n Report

3points
POST
#20

I Mean…. Am I Wrong

I Mean…. Am I Wrong

s8n Report

3points
POST
#21

I Don’t Even Do Anything Smh

I Don’t Even Do Anything Smh

s8n Report

3points
POST
#22

This Man @lilnasx Wild Fr...

This Man @lilnasx Wild Fr...

s8n Report

3points
POST
#23

It’s Like Love But Worse

It’s Like Love But Worse

s8n Report

3points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it’s very powerful, honestly.

0
0points
reply
#24

Tbh I Literally Had No Choice I Get Booted Down There

Tbh I Literally Had No Choice I Get Booted Down There

s8n Report

2points
POST
#25

Let’s Be Honest God Wasn’t The Best Of Fathers…

Let’s Be Honest God Wasn’t The Best Of Fathers…

s8n Report

2points
POST
#26

I Swear They Are Just Jokes You Are Beautiful (Kind Of)

I Swear They Are Just Jokes You Are Beautiful (Kind Of)

s8n Report

2points
POST
#27

Maybe If You Were Nicer You’d Look A Little Better

Maybe If You Were Nicer You’d Look A Little Better

s8n Report

2points
POST
#28

And I’ll Do It Again

And I’ll Do It Again

s8n Report

2points
POST
#29

Apart From Anyone In England When It’s Hot We Hate It

Apart From Anyone In England When It’s Hot We Hate It

s8n Report

2points
POST
#30

F**k You And F**k Italy Dogsh*t England Dogsh*t Dogsh*t Dogsh*t Embarrassing Dogsh*t

F**k You And F**k Italy Dogsh*t England Dogsh*t Dogsh*t Dogsh*t Embarrassing Dogsh*t

s8n Report

2points
POST
#31

I Mean He’s Not Wrong He Literally Was Lmao Barn Baby Boy

I Mean He’s Not Wrong He Literally Was Lmao Barn Baby Boy

s8n Report

2points
POST
#32

Who Said I’m The Bad Guy Huh?

Who Said I’m The Bad Guy Huh?

s8n Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Wingman Satan

Wingman Satan

s8n Report

2points
POST
#34

No Sir!

No Sir!

s8n Report

2points
POST
#35

Adam And Eve Went Up The Hill... Wait Wrong Story But You Get The Point, She Ate An Apple And Got Banned From Heaven Or Whatever It Was I Don't Read

Adam And Eve Went Up The Hill... Wait Wrong Story But You Get The Point, She Ate An Apple And Got Banned From Heaven Or Whatever It Was I Don't Read

s8n Report

2points
POST
#36

If You’re Mad It’s Bc U Relate So 🤨

If You’re Mad It’s Bc U Relate So 🤨

s8n Report

2points
POST
#37

I Am A Busy Little Devil...

I Am A Busy Little Devil...

s8n Report

2points
POST
#38

Like Yo? Make Up Your Damn Minds (Goth Girls Are Hot Pls Step On Me)

Like Yo? Make Up Your Damn Minds (Goth Girls Are Hot Pls Step On Me)

s8n Report

2points
POST
#39

Don’t Worry I’ll Be Your Friend

Don’t Worry I’ll Be Your Friend

s8n Report

2points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thanks for my daily reminder! 💀

0
0points
reply
#40

s8n Report

2points
POST
#41

Will You Have Time To Send It? You Will Never Know

Will You Have Time To Send It? You Will Never Know

s8n Report

2points
POST
#42

So Stop Caring

So Stop Caring

s8n Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Making Jokes About Someones Family Member Dying Isn’t A Joke. Also I’m British Before You Say ‘Huh Duh It’s Humor’ Shut Up

Making Jokes About Someones Family Member Dying Isn’t A Joke. Also I’m British Before You Say ‘Huh Duh It’s Humor’ Shut Up

s8n Report

2points
POST
#44

I Mean This In The Nicest Way Possible. Stop Giving A F**k About Dumb Sh*t

I Mean This In The Nicest Way Possible. Stop Giving A F**k About Dumb Sh*t

s8n Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!