Many of us enjoy dark humor but sometimes think that we might go to hell for laughing at something. As it turns out, the Devil himself has a soft spot for comedy, too. He shares funny and biting one-liners about current events on the 's8n' Instagram account. The sassy insults from God's biggest rival have been gaining huge popularity among us mortals.

We invite you to embrace the shadows on this devilishly hilarious journey as we've gathered the new top posts from the account for your entertainment. Feel free to upvote your best-liked ones.