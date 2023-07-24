Satan Has An Instagram Account, And It’s Funny As Hell (44 New Pics)
Many of us enjoy dark humor but sometimes think that we might go to hell for laughing at something. As it turns out, the Devil himself has a soft spot for comedy, too. He shares funny and biting one-liners about current events on the 's8n' Instagram account. The sassy insults from God's biggest rival have been gaining huge popularity among us mortals.
We invite you to embrace the shadows on this devilishly hilarious journey as we've gathered the new top posts from the account for your entertainment. Feel free to upvote your best-liked ones.
The 's8n' account has 294,000 followers and the Devil, who shares the posts, says that he is not evil, just misunderstood. Some of the posts are even encouraging: "Stop hating yourself, that's my job." After all, life is sometimes harsh and dark humor might help deal with it.
Truly Hell!
A lot of us have preconceived notions about Satanism. We imagine they have weird rituals, worship Satan, drink blood, and sacrifice animals. But this happens to not be entirely true. The Church of Satan, founded in the mid-1960s, explains it this way: "Satan to us is a symbol of pride, liberty, and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential."
This Is The Nicest Thing You’ll Hear From Me
This Is A Very Valid Reason
Try It It Really Works
An award-winning blogger, journalist, and author, La Carmina, explained to Columbia Magazine some of the myths about Satanism: "There are many different kinds of Satanists, but most don’t believe in Satan and don’t worship him as either a god or as a force of evil. For the most part, Satanists are non-theists and view Satanism as a personal liberation from traditional theistic beliefs. We value nonconformity and revolt against the ideas of superstition and arbitrary authority. Modern Satanists are nonviolent and interested in the pursuit of reason, justice, and truth."
And That’s On Treating Everyone Equally!
I’m Sorry Okay
There was a 'Satanic Panic' in the '80s, when people were spreading conspiracy theories of Satanists abusing children and committing all sorts of crimes. Talk shows and news channels were spreading the allegations and the authorities investigated hundreds of them. This idea was so widely spread that it took on several names, like 'Ritual Abuse Scare' or 'Day Care Panic'. Ken Lanning, a former F.B.I. agent, told CNN, "The evidence wasn’t there, but the allegations of Satanic ritual abuse never really went away. When people get emotionally involved in an issue, common sense and reason go out the window. People believe what they want and need to believe."
Because There Is Fire Everywhere Right! Right
This Exactly What You Wanted
Like Wtf Is Wrong With All Of You
La Carmina's most recent publication, 'The Little Book of Satanism', depicts some major periods when Satanism was treated as a scapegoat for societal problems. The author told Columbia Magazine the beliefs are still similar to this day, but the rise of contemporary Satanism is thriving: "We are still living in a society with tremendous theocratic influence, which dictates both laws and culture, and there are still very common misconceptions around Satanism. But modern Satanism is flourishing, with a renewed emphasis on charitable work and activism, and I’m optimistic about its future."
Life Is Sh*t But Life Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Your Life In It
The Worst Type Of People Go There
Are You Trying To Put Me Out Of Work??
According to 'The Satanic Temple', their focus areas include cleanup activities within communities: Adopt-a-Highway projects, park or beach cleanups, and cemetery restoration. They collect donated menstrual products, diapers, clothing, food, and other necessities, which SGW (Satanic Good Works) then delivers to shelters or other distribution centers.
Be Mad At Him Not Me For Once
Idk What This Means But It Sounds Good
Nothing Lasts Forever… Except That Embarrassing Thing You Did… I Remember
Modern Satanism is a growing movement that challenges traditional beliefs. By approaching different beliefs with an open mind, we can better understand the complexities of human spirituality. Keep scrolling to see the best posts by Satan on his Instagram account and check out our previous posts about it here and here.
thanks, satan. this was fun. but honestly, if i wanted to get insulted, i would just go to my parents!
