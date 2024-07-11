I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Anne Marie Price, and I am a mosaic artist and mosaic art teacher in Southern California. I love to show work-in-progress photos of what I create.

I’ve been creating mosaic art since 2003 and regularly share my process and progress on social media, enjoying the feedback I receive while completing each step to assemble a piece of mosaic art.

For this commissioned project, my subject was “Mary” from religious stories in the Bible. I was given artistic freedom to create my version of Mary and enjoyed every moment of envisioning how my Mary would look. I was inspired by past renditions of this iconic figure created around the world, cherished by so many.

Each photo shows the work put into creating a 24” x 24” mosaic using stained glass, glass beads, and Venetian gold Smalti.

You can follow more of my work on my website and on all my social media platforms.

More info: AnneMariePrice.com

My mosaic “Mary” is made primarily with hand-cut stained glass, assembled to create a unified whole

It begins with a drawing and initial design elements, which are hand-cut and adhered to my temporary substrate

I lay out glass chunks to see what might work and what might not

Getting the face to look the way I want it

Starting work on Mary’s cloak

Mary needs some hair before I move on

I often jump around on a piece to ensure it all aligns with my vision

Next is the gold trim

Again, I’m placing a chunk of glass to see if this is the direction I want to go

The hands are challenging for me, so I usually leave them until I’m ready to work on them

It can be a slow process, but I love every step I take

Bit by bit, each area is filling in, and I’m finally beginning to see how this will look

An interesting thing about stained glass is how it photographs differently in various lighting conditions

I’ve completed as much as I can, and now I’ll cut away my template drawing so I can transfer it to my permanent substrate

Transfer was successful!

Now I’ll complete the rest of the gold bits and begin work on the background

I woke up to this lovely view and couldn’t resist taking a quick photo

Adding more background work and incorporating my floral design

One side is almost done!

On to the next side. Mary’s face and hands are now grouted with different colors of grout. The rest will be grouted once I finish adhering my pieces of glass

Side view of the iridescent glass I’m using for my flowers

Almost there… I’m also working on my border now

Finished with the adhering, now it’s time to grout!

Checking that everything is where I want it before I grout

First look after grouting and before cleanup. I love how the dark grout pulls it all together

Photographing from an angle helps you see the iridescent glass in the pink flowers

All cleaned and buffed. My mosaic is finished!

