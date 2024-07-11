Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Add post
I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’
Art

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Anne Marie Price
My name is Anne Marie Price, and I am a mosaic artist and mosaic art teacher in Southern California. I love to show work-in-progress photos of what I create.

I’ve been creating mosaic art since 2003 and regularly share my process and progress on social media, enjoying the feedback I receive while completing each step to assemble a piece of mosaic art.

For this commissioned project, my subject was “Mary” from religious stories in the Bible. I was given artistic freedom to create my version of Mary and enjoyed every moment of envisioning how my Mary would look. I was inspired by past renditions of this iconic figure created around the world, cherished by so many.

Each photo shows the work put into creating a 24” x 24” mosaic using stained glass, glass beads, and Venetian gold Smalti.

You can follow more of my work on my website and on all my social media platforms.

More info: AnneMariePrice.com

My mosaic “Mary” is made primarily with hand-cut stained glass, assembled to create a unified whole

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

It begins with a drawing and initial design elements, which are hand-cut and adhered to my temporary substrate

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

I lay out glass chunks to see what might work and what might not

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Getting the face to look the way I want it

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Starting work on Mary’s cloak

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Mary needs some hair before I move on

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

I often jump around on a piece to ensure it all aligns with my vision

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Next is the gold trim

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Again, I’m placing a chunk of glass to see if this is the direction I want to go

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

The hands are challenging for me, so I usually leave them until I’m ready to work on them

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

It can be a slow process, but I love every step I take

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Bit by bit, each area is filling in, and I’m finally beginning to see how this will look

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

An interesting thing about stained glass is how it photographs differently in various lighting conditions

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

I’ve completed as much as I can, and now I’ll cut away my template drawing so I can transfer it to my permanent substrate

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Transfer was successful!

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Now I’ll complete the rest of the gold bits and begin work on the background

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

I woke up to this lovely view and couldn’t resist taking a quick photo

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Adding more background work and incorporating my floral design

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

One side is almost done!

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

On to the next side. Mary’s face and hands are now grouted with different colors of grout. The rest will be grouted once I finish adhering my pieces of glass

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Side view of the iridescent glass I’m using for my flowers

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Almost there… I’m also working on my border now

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Finished with the adhering, now it’s time to grout!

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Checking that everything is where I want it before I grout

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

First look after grouting and before cleanup. I love how the dark grout pulls it all together

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Photographing from an angle helps you see the iridescent glass in the pink flowers

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

All cleaned and buffed. My mosaic is finished!

I Love Documenting My Mosaic Art Process, And Here’s My Project Featuring ‘Mary’

Anne Marie Price

Anne Marie Price

Author, Community member

Read more »

Artist in Southern California. I specialize in creating contemporary stained glass mosaic art and mirror mosaic surfboards. www.AnneMariePrice.com Anne Marie Price

Read less »
Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

Read less »
