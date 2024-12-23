ADVERTISEMENT

In some cultures, it is believed that on Christmas Eve, when the clock strikes midnight, the animals start talking. And while we don’t know whether or not that is true—I personally have never caught my dog having a conversation with the neighbor’s cat at night—one thing is clear … many of them are not sleeping, that’s for sure. After all, there are so many Christmas trees for cats to knock over and so much food for dogs to taste test!

Whether only on Christmas Eve or throughout the holiday season, many animals seem to get into the holiday spirit, and we have pictures to prove it! On the list below, you will find an abundance of adorable festive animals that Santa’s helpers on Bored Panda found on the plains of the internet. So if you’re ready for a month’s worth of cuteness, wait not a second longer and scroll down to find their pictures below.

#1

Wishing You A Merry Christmas With The Cheesiest Photo I‘Ve Ever Taken

Cute dog gazing at Christmas lights in a festive setting.

onuj09 Report

Nagatha
1 hour ago

That picture is certainly NOT cheesy, unless that is the pup's name!

    #2

    Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays

    Cute duck in a Christmas-themed scarf stands joyfully by a festive tree, embodying funny Christmas animals.

    maithecallduck Report

    #3

    Happy Cow

    Cute calf wearing reindeer antlers and colorful Christmas lights in a barn.

    stan_holden Report

    #4

    Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently

    Cute Christmas animal, a small mouse nestled among festive tree branches and lights.

    Wolferesque Report

    #5

    Working On Christmas Decorations

    Cute fluffy dog tangled in Christmas lights, embodying funny Christmas animals theme.

    imgur.com Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Where’d you get your cute fuzzy snowball tree?

    #6

    Counting Down The Days Until Christmas! Are You Team White Lights Or Colorful Lights?

    Cute Christmas hedgehog wearing a festive reindeer hat in front of a lit Christmas tree.

    lionelthehog Report

    #7

    Christmas Eve Visitor

    Cute deer standing on snowy doorstep at night.

    sarin77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Hey there, Dancer's the name, it's so cold out here I froze my antlers off. Could I swindle you out of a hot chocolate?

    #8

    Because They Are Also Family, Because They Also Deserve To Be In Our Christmas Memories

    Cute dog with a red bow tie sits on a fluffy rug surrounded by Christmas decorations.

    voreal_foto Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our pets definitely are full and rightful members of our family. Our little fuzzy guys have presents under the tree and their own stockings. They also get a little taste of our Christmas dinner, but just the stuff that’s OK for them to eat (like, we don’t give our pets anything with onions in it, and stuff like that).

    #9

    Christmas Fun

    Cute dog in a Santa costume holding toys in front of a Christmas tree, embodying funny Christmas animals.

    tedthenewfoundland Report

    #10

    I Mean Let’s Be Real. I’m The Best Gift Of All

    Cute Christmas animal, a lizard popping out of a festive gift box with ribbons and holiday decorations.

    alexanderthegeck Report

    #11

    I Have Absolutely Loved Seeing Your Photos So Far, So Many Cute Little Rattos To Kick Off December

    Cute Christmas animal holding a red ornament in front of a decorated tree.

    mwmpetsupplies Report

    #12

    Preparing For Christmas

    Cute gerbil with Christmas decorations in a festive room with a miniature tree and toys.

    gerbilmeetsmouse Report

    #13

    This Time Of The Year

    Cute Christmas cat sitting in a festive wreath with ornaments and greenery.

    hades_chat_bengal Report

    #14

    Can’t Take My Eyes Off The Turkey And Cranberry Treats

    Cute dog in Santa hat focused on a treat, embodying funny Christmas animals cheer.

    cookiecockerpoo Report

    #15

    My Christmas Baby

    Gray cat in a Santa hat on a red blanket, with a decorated Christmas tree in the background.

    british_blue_cuteness Report

    #16

    Merry Christmoose

    Cute funny Christmas donkey wearing a Santa hat, with close-up of its nose, standing on a paved path near a wooden building.

    badgerandbarley Report

    #17

    Merry Christmas From Bullseye And The Rest Of The Sundance Crew

    Cute funny Christmas horse with antler headband standing in snowy field.

    sundanceguestranch Report

    #18

    He Always Knew He Was A Little Different But He Let His Light Shine Regardless Of What Others Said. The Christmas Wish Of My Flock And I Is That Everyone Can Be More Like Rudolph

    Cute funny Christmas animal: a fluffy chicken wearing a reindeer hat in a cozy wooden nest.

    hensarefriends Report

    #19

    Pippa Has Already Decorated The Christmas Tree

    Cute hamster standing next to a decorated Christmas tree with ornaments on a blue background.

    pippa_littleone Report

    #20

    Someone Guessed What They're Getting For Christmas

    Cozy cat napping on wrapped gift under Christmas tree, showcasing cute funny animals theme.

    reddit.com Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

They just know. They always just know. They never bother any presents that aren't for them.

    They just know. They always just know. They never bother any presents that aren’t for them.

    #21

    Yuki Loves The Christmas Tree

    Gray cat with wide eyes sitting under a Christmas tree, representing cute funny Christmas animals.

    spaghettikitty Report

    #22

    My Xmas Girls Indy & April

    Two golden retrievers in Santa hats sitting on grass, embodying cute funny Christmas animals.

    executivepets Report

    #23

    Kida With A Christmas Hat And Sweater

    Cute animal in a festive red Santa hat laying comfortably on a speckled blanket.

    jennifersgro Report

    #24

    Getting Ready For It

    Two cute animals wearing a tiny Christmas hat, one nibbling the other's ear in a playful setting.

    lotr.gerbils Report

    #25

    Santa’s Little Helper

    A dog in a Santa costume with a stuffed Santa riding on its back, embodying cute funny Christmas animals.

    lenny.and.jaggar.gsp Report

    #26

    Oliver Wants To Help Decorate

    Cute squirrel with a Santa decoration, surrounded by Christmas lights and ornaments.

    bigeyediers Report

    #27

    Merry Christmas

    Cute pig wearing festive Christmas antlers, standing on a rug in a cozy room.

    mabeltheminipig Report

    #28

    Looking Out For Santa. I’ve Been A Good Piggy All Year, I Promise

    Cute pig in a Santa outfit, standing in front of a white fence, showcasing funny Christmas animal vibes.

    our.pig.annabelle Report

    #29

    Mary Christmas

    A cute cat peeks through a Christmas tree adorned with twinkling lights.

    juliavytopil Report

    #30

    Things Have Been Busy And I’m Not Sure If I’ll Get A Chance To Do A 2024 Christmas Photo Shoot So Here’s A Throwback To Izzy’s First Christmas

    Cute cat peeking through a decorated Christmas tree, surrounded by lights and ornaments.

    elisepollack Report

    #31

    It's So Shiny

    Cat looking up at ornaments on a Christmas tree with soft lighting in a cozy setting, capturing cute funny Christmas animals.

    janeaustinthecat Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the shine perfectly illuminates that fuzzy mouse ornament that’s going to be the cat’s in three….two….one…

    #32

    Full Christmas Tree Costume

    Cute Christmas animal dressed as a festive tree with colorful decorations, sitting on a white chair.

    phillychinchilly Report

    #33

    This Christmas We Wanted To Dedicate The Special Moment They Deserve To Our Best Four-Legged Friends!

    Cute dog wearing a Santa hat with Christmas decorations around, creating a funny holiday ambiance.

    voreal_foto Report

    #34

    He’s An Angry Elf

    Cute Christmas alpaca wearing a Santa hat and holiday wreath outside on a sunny day.

    alpacasouthern Report

    #35

    O Christmas Tree O Christmas

    Cute dog wearing an elf hat, wrapped in a cozy blanket, embodying the spirit of funny Christmas animals.

    harrisandglen Report

    #36

    Wishing Everyone A Very Meowy Christmas

    Cute cat in a red bow tie sitting by a decorated Christmas tree, surrounded by lights and presents.

    juniperthebrit Report

    #37

    The Cat Seems To Be Contemplating Suicide

    A black cat wearing reindeer antlers playfully interacts with a husky, showcasing cute funny Christmas animals.

    myfriendgreywind Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it’s more like the dog is making a potentially suicidal move to give the cat a kiss without asking first. (and of course, being given the world’s hardest NO! right across their nose).

    #38

    If I Had To Pick My Favourite Christmas Photo This Would Be It

    Cute cat lounging on a mini couch, adorned with Christmas tinsel and ornaments, embodying funny Christmas animals theme.

    my_furry_babies Report

    #39

    Feeling Cute Might Delete Later

    Cute funny Christmas dachshund with a candy cane among red ornaments.

    wonderglossbeauty Report

    #40

    What Did You And Your Pets Get!?

    Cute guinea pigs in festive hats under a Christmas tree with lights, embodying cute funny Christmas animals.

    chonkycavies Report

    #41

    Wishing You All A Very Happy Christmas! I Hope You All Have A Lovely Day And Some Time To Relax With Friends And Family

    Girl with a horse wearing Santa hats, enjoying Christmas together outdoors. Cute funny Christmas animals theme.

    jayveeartphotography Report

    #42

    Who’s Already Got There Decorations Up Or Are You A 12 Days Of Christmas Kind?

    Dog curiously looking at a Christmas tree decorated with cute, funny animal ornaments.

    thetravellingvetphysio Report

    #43

    Merry Christmas S'mores

    Guinea pig dressed as a snowman under a Christmas tree; cute funny Christmas animals theme.

    arego896 Report

    #44

    Merry Christmas

    Cute dog dressed as a reindeer on a couch, embodying Christmas animals in a funny way.

    willowthebluemerlecorgi Report

    #45

    Mooncakethebunny_ 50w I Hope Everyone Has A Very Merry Christmas! This Potato’s Ready For Her Christmas Feast

    Cute bunny wearing a Santa hat next to a decorated Christmas tree.

    mooncakethebunny_ Report

    #46

    A Very Festive Olwyn

    Cute bird wearing a tiny Santa hat, embodying festive Christmas spirit in a funny, adorable way.

    budgiechops Report

    #47

    So This Is Christmas

    Cat playfully chewing on a Christmas tree branch, showcasing cute and funny Christmas animals.

    dalia.silvac Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

🎶And what have you done?🎶 (Duh! Eaten the tree, silly hooman!)

    🎶And what have you done?🎶 (Duh! Eaten the tree, silly hooman!)

    #48

    Giving A Sniff To The Best Pet Dad In The World

    A cute husky in a festive scarf snuggles between two people in Christmas sweaters, capturing a funny Christmas moment.

    arya.stark_pomsky Report

    #49

    Merry Christmas Friends

    Cute Christmas animal dressed in a Santa costume sits by a tree with presents underneath.

    emiliothescottish Report

    #50

    Merry Christmas Eve

    Snake in a red Santa hat among Christmas decorations, showcasing cute funny animals for the holiday season.

    aris.critters Report

    #51

    Christmas With Ribbons & Bows

    Goose wearing a festive plaid bow tie stands on frosty grass, capturing the essence of cute funny Christmas animals.

    mablesfriends Report

    #52

    Testing To See If It Can Be Destroyed

    Cute Christmas animal: white cat playfully chewing on a branch of a decorated Christmas tree.

    thehousethepilotbuilt Report

    #53

    First Christmas With Our Boy Cheeto

    A cute cat sitting in a Christmas tree surrounded by twinkling lights in a cozy living room.

    HodorsThoughts Report

    #54

    Happy Rattmas

    Cute Christmas rat with Santa hat on plaid blanket surrounded by twinkling lights.

    ratness_ Report

    #55

    Winter Is Coming, But I'm Still Tropical

    A colorful parrot wearing a cute red Christmas scarf sits on a person's hand.

    momothecrazybird Report

    #56

    Merry Christmas From All The Animals At Anim-Mates

    Cute pig wearing red antlers sitting on straw, embodying the spirit of funny Christmas animals.

    anim_mates Report

    #57

    Hoppy Cwismass

    Cute bunny in a Santa hat, wrapped in a cozy blanket, embodying funny Christmas animals.

    dorothy.the.bunny Report

    #58

    When I Told Larry That He Was "The Cutest Little Elf I Ever Did See", He Wasn't Impressed

    Cute llama wearing a festive elf hat, embodying the spirit of funny Christmas animals in a rustic barn setting.

    mapleriverfarm Report

    #59

    Christmas Throwback Pic! Little Miss Luna Enjoying The Lights

    Cute cat playing with colorful Christmas lights.

    emmieandlunathebengals Report

    #60

    When It’s December 1st

    Cute funny Christmas animal wearing a red and white hat next to a decorated Christmas tree.

    caponethecorso23 Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

And you have to wait another three weeks and three days until Christmas.

    And you have to wait another three weeks and three days until Christmas.

    #61

    Best Present

    Cute funny Christmas dog wrapped in festive paper with a large red bow, sitting by a lit Christmas tree and gifts.

    fabledaye Report

    #62

    Geo In His Santa Costume

    Cute lizard in a Santa costume, embodying a funny Christmas animal theme.

    classickiwiz Report

    #63

    It’s Christmas Eve!!! Isabelle Is Ready And Looking Out For Santa From Her Christmas Cottontail Cabin 😍 Hope You’ve All Got Some Lovely Plans Over The Next Few Days

    Cute Christmas animal, a fluffy white rabbit peeks from a festive house adorned with candy canes and logs.

    animal_adventure_pods Report

    #64

    We Make Two Very Dashing Santa Claws

    Cats in Santa outfits by a decorated Christmas tree, embodying cute funny Christmas animals.

    arlo_and_oscar_the_mainecoons Report

    #65

    Charlie In His New Christmas Sweater

    Cute rat in a festive red and white Christmas sweater held by a person indoors.

    Cyra_Huny Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

All ready to sit at the tiny piano and crank out some Christmas tunes.

    All ready to sit at the tiny piano and crank out some Christmas tunes.

    #66

    A Christmas Bean

    Hamster in a Santa hat enjoys a festive meal, exemplifying cute funny Christmas animals.

    a_tiny_nugget Report

    #67

    This Is Oliver And Yes He Naturally Has A Santa Beard

    Adorable cat in a Santa costume, embodying cute funny Christmas animals theme.

    weareairplanes Report

    #68

    We Wish All Friends Of The Alpaca And Llama Companions A Wonderful Christmas

    People with cute, funny Christmas animals wearing festive hats and antlers, posing outdoors.

    die_alpaka_und_lama_gefaehrten Report

    #69

    Happy New Week From My Christmas Rats

    Two dogs in festive sweaters with a funny Christmas animal statue in Santa hat.

    2whippets_a_whiggy_and_an_iggy Report

    #70

    Don’t Be Fooled By The Eyes, She Has Been A Menace To This Tree

    Black and white cat under a Christmas tree looking cute and funny.

    mycatjyn Report

    #71

    A Model Maligator

    Cute dog with a Christmas tree hat and festive collar, smiling outdoors.

    chezza_and_the_dal Report

    #72

    Is That A Toy For Me?

    Cute fluffy cat by a Christmas tree with a golden bauble and lights, embodying holiday cheer.

    lasse_sven_the_siberians Report

    #73

    Christmastime Fun! Anything For Treats!

    Cute dog with Christmas tree antler headband, sitting and looking away, representing funny holiday animals.

    barneythecorgi_nephew_of_louis Report

    #74

    Cuteness Overload Our Beautiful Rumour Is Showing Off Her Christmas Bow

    Cute dog in a festive red bow tie poses in front of a Christmas tree with lights and ornaments.

    theonlywayis_izzy Report

    #75

    Every Year My Cat Forgets What A Christmas Tree Is And Re-Discovers The Wonder

    Cute cat with big eyes looking at Christmas tree lights, embodying funny Christmas animal moments indoors.

    ImAnElkShootMe Report

    #76

    Right Before Christmas I’ve Been Put On The Naughty List. Caught Trying To Sneak A Peek Into My Stocking

    Cute Christmas dog playing with a red stocking near a decorated tree.

    the.browe.boys Report

    #77

    Merry Christmas

    Three cute dogs in Christmas outfits under a decorated tree with toys, embodying the festive spirit of funny animals.

    annetts_little_heartbreaker_ Report

    #78

    Merry Christmas From Cheeky Morrison & Gorgeous Miss Cleo

    Two cute, funny cats in Christmas outfits surrounded by festive holiday dolls and decorations.

    my_furry_babies Report

    #79

    Santa Claus's Young Assistant

    Fluffy rabbit wearing a colorful elf hat, embodying cute and funny Christmas animals.

    natalia.matyush.toys Report

    #80

    Best Present Under The Tree

    Cute cat hidden in a Christmas tree with colorful ornaments, embodying the charm of cute, funny Christmas animals.

    arcysabat Report

    #81

    A Festive Lump Of Coal

    Cute chinchilla wearing a red Christmas hat and striped scarf, embodying funny Christmas animals theme.

    arthurcharlesperkins Report

    #82

    Merry Christmas

    Cute cat in a Christmas hat sitting by a decorated tree with red ornaments and lights.

    smokyandpearly Report

    #83

    Juliette And Santa's Boot

    Cute Christmas animal peeking from a red stocking with festive decorations in the background.

    pixie_lucy_luna Report

    #84

    Santa Paws Is Coming To Town

    Cute guinea pig wearing a Santa hat, surrounded by Christmas decorations and tinsel, embodying cute funny Christmas animals.

    g.uinea_pigs Report

    #85

    “My House Is Delicious Mom, Thank You!”

    Cat sniffing a gingerbread house with icing, candy, and "Ziggy" sign, embodying cute funny Christmas animals theme.

    ziggy_the_zany_kitty Report

