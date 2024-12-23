ADVERTISEMENT

In some cultures, it is believed that on Christmas Eve, when the clock strikes midnight, the animals start talking. And while we don’t know whether or not that is true—I personally have never caught my dog having a conversation with the neighbor’s cat at night—one thing is clear … many of them are not sleeping, that’s for sure. After all, there are so many Christmas trees for cats to knock over and so much food for dogs to taste test!

Whether only on Christmas Eve or throughout the holiday season, many animals seem to get into the holiday spirit, and we have pictures to prove it! On the list below, you will find an abundance of adorable festive animals that Santa’s helpers on Bored Panda found on the plains of the internet. So if you’re ready for a month’s worth of cuteness, wait not a second longer and scroll down to find their pictures below.