85 Hilariously Adorable Animals To Fill You With Cheer This Christmas
In some cultures, it is believed that on Christmas Eve, when the clock strikes midnight, the animals start talking. And while we don’t know whether or not that is true—I personally have never caught my dog having a conversation with the neighbor’s cat at night—one thing is clear … many of them are not sleeping, that’s for sure. After all, there are so many Christmas trees for cats to knock over and so much food for dogs to taste test!
Whether only on Christmas Eve or throughout the holiday season, many animals seem to get into the holiday spirit, and we have pictures to prove it! On the list below, you will find an abundance of adorable festive animals that Santa’s helpers on Bored Panda found on the plains of the internet. So if you’re ready for a month’s worth of cuteness, wait not a second longer and scroll down to find their pictures below.
Wishing You A Merry Christmas With The Cheesiest Photo I‘Ve Ever Taken
Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays
Happy Cow
Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently
Working On Christmas Decorations
Counting Down The Days Until Christmas! Are You Team White Lights Or Colorful Lights?
Christmas Eve Visitor
Because They Are Also Family, Because They Also Deserve To Be In Our Christmas Memories
Our pets definitely are full and rightful members of our family. Our little fuzzy guys have presents under the tree and their own stockings. They also get a little taste of our Christmas dinner, but just the stuff that’s OK for them to eat (like, we don’t give our pets anything with onions in it, and stuff like that).
Christmas Fun
New Foundlander! A beautiful dog. Merry Christmas ❤️🧡💛💚💙