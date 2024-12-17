123 Times People Decorated Their Christmas Trees With Such Creativity They Deserved Appreciation (New Pics)
If you're a Christmas freak like me, you probably have your Christmas tree and decorations up since the middle of November. If you adhere to traditions, you might start thinking about it only now, as many experts say that the second week of December is just the right time to put up your Christmas tree.
So, we here at Bored Panda decided to give you some ideas on how to decorate your wonderful trees. Here's a list of unique Christmas trees folks put up in their homes, workplaces, and even yards for you to glean some inspiration from. So let's gather our tinsel, baubles, and Christmas lights and go crazy!
I Made A Solar System Christmas Tree!
DIY Christmas Tree Cat Nest
This is adorable, but mostly because of the prize inside!
Christmas Tree In Lecce, Italy
Our list may inspire you to try out something different this year. Instead of a traditional tree, you might go for a book tree, a Lego tree, or even a tree made entirely out of plushies (if you have that many, of course!) But if you're going the traditional route, you still may face a dilemma: real or plastic tree?
That's the age-old question, isn't it? This year, the majority of Americans (46%) will have an artificial tree in their homes, according to Statista. Only 26% of consumers say their tree will be a live one. Some 30 years ago, most of us believed that a real tree is way better for the environment and that plastic trees are the devil. But is that really true?
This Christmas Tree Has Been Created By A Group Of Elderly Women From A Community In My Village. It's Displayed In Our Central Square
Tree-Rex
A Very Special Christmas Tree In Public Library (Sulęcin, Poland)
Whether a plastic or a real tree is better for the environment, depends on how we use and dispose of it. Artificial trees leave less of a carbon footprint than natural trees that get composted or incinerated. If you do, however, replanting or chipping it and using the tree after the holidays for your own landscaping purposes is a more environmentally friendly solution.
But plastic trees also can be a sustainable choice. A 2018 study showed that if we use our plastic trees for at least five years, they may have less environmental impact. Another 2009 study claimed that you'd need to keep your artificial Christmas tree for 20 or more years for it to have less environmental impact than a natural tree.
Saw These Christmas Lawn Decorations Constructed Entirely Out Of LEGO Today
I Crocheted A 6 Foot Tall Christmas Tree!!! Freehanded
My Friends Homemade Christmas Cactus
A lot of things come into play when considering which Christmas tree to choose. "The impact of both types of trees varies based on how far consumers travel to get their tree, how they dispose of their tree (for live trees, landfill, incinerate or compost), and how long consumers use their trees," the researchers of the 2018 study concluded.
Cool Christmas Setup My Dad Built For My Step Mom
The Tumbleweed Christmas Tree Chandler Arizona
Check Out This Pineapple Christmas Tree I Designed For My Friend Last Year!
So, if you're going for a live tree, be sure to buy it locally. That way, you're not contributing to extra emissions with your gas-guzzling car and supporting the local economy. And be sure to get rid of it responsibly: replant, compost, or use it for mulch. Incinerating it will just release the carbon back into the atmosphere.
I Made A Scale Model Of Downtown Truckee, Ca To Place Under Our Christmas Tree This Year!
My Who-Ville Tree
My Christmas Tree - Made And Decorated With Stuff I Had Around The House
If you're worried that there are already too many trees being cut down and don't want to contribute to deforestation, don't feel bad. Bill Ulfelder, executive director of the Nature Conservancy in New York with a Master's degree in forestry, told The Washington Post that it's the contrary. "Trees are a renewable resource. When they’re being cut, they’re being harvested in ways that they’re being replanted, so it’s a great renewable resource that provides lots of environmental, conservation and nature benefits."
Cozied Up By My Christmas Tree
A Christmas Tree For When You Have Cats
Our Christmas Tree This Year Might Be My Favorite! I Wanted Moody, Jewel-Toned, Victorian Vibes While Still Using Our Faux Tree We’ve Had For Years And It Fit So Well In Our Bay Window 🎄 Swipe For Details
However, be sure not to leave your live Christmas tree inside for too long. Experts say that trees can get used to the warm indoor climate and then might not survive outside after Christmas. If you're planning to replant your tree, don't leave it indoors for more than 12 days or two weeks max. For perhaps the most sustainable option, some suggest renting a Christmas tree from a local farm.
My Nightmare Before Christmas Tree
It's A Very Rainbow Christmas Over At My House This Year. 🙂🏳️🌈💗
Some Friends Of Mine Decorated A Tree For A Christmas Tree Contest, What Does Reddit Think?
The Christmas tree itself isn't the only aspect of Christmas where you can get more eco-friendly. Think about the tree decorations as well; plastic tinsel and baubles are practical and pretty, but they contain a lot of plastic and might not be too good for our planet. Using the same decorations for many years or buying them second-hand is a good option, but many beautiful decorations can be found in nature.
Since I Last Shared This Little Tree, I Couldn’t Resist Sweetening It Up With Just A Few More Newly Acquired Frosted Sugar Fruits And Hanging Some Ornaments In The Window To Tie In The Colors Of The Dishes That I Used To Style The Shelves That Flank The Tree. That’s The Best Part Of Decorating, Isn’t It?
My Mom's Homemade Xmas Tree
My Christmas Corner Featuring The Dress-Tree
Dried orange slices and cranberries can bring a lot of natural color to your tree. You can also use pinecones as ornaments on your tree, and even spice them up with things like ribbons or buttons. If you're a DIY and baking enthusiast, you can make your own ornaments from salt dough. You'll just need some cookie cutters and some dyes or paint.
Built My Own Christmas Tree
Christmas Tree
My University Library's Christmas Tree Made Of Books
You can buy new ornaments as well even if you want to be friendly to the planet as much as possible this Christmas. Just look for decorations made from wood, bamboo, cork, recycled or upcycled paper, wool, felt, and polyester. You can even hang some old or unused Christmas cards as decorations; they can be pretty and have sentimental value as well!
Pokemon Christmas Tree
Christmas Freak! Grinch Tree! 1/8 In My House! Let Me Know If You Want To See The Other 7! This One Stays Up All Year In Our “Craft Room”
There’s A 10’ King Of Christmas Tree Under Here Somewhere! The King Flocked Is Durable Enough To Hold All This Yummy Junk!
I don't know about you, Pandas, but this list seriously got me into the Christmas spirit! I suddenly have the urge to upgrade the Christmas tree in my living room. However, if this list wasn't enough for you and you'd like to see more ideas for creative Christmas trees, head over here and here!
"My Niece And Nephews Tree. They Have Two Sons That Are Marines."
I Plan My Christmas Tree Theme All Year And It Makes Me Smile When It Finally Comes Together. I Call This Year's Christmas Theme A Black Tie Affair 💛 🥂 🖤
I'm a bit of a Christmas tree decorating addict and I love non-traditional colour combinations. After Christmas last year I was able to snag a bunch of black ornaments and thought adding gold created a formal look.
I started really getting into it after a rough mental health year in 2019. Once the pandemic hit I kept my tree up for a year, changing the colour combinations a few times. It made me smile every time I looked at it, and the act of redecorating gave me something to look forward to.
I would love to turn my addiction for tree decorating into a business in the future, but I have no idea where to start or how much I would charge. I have a pretty big horde of ornaments, enough to easily do five trees a year. I always buy new colours after Christmas at a discount, so much collection keeps growing. I already know my next two themes and I can't wait until next year to share them!
My Christmas Tree Lights Make Me Inordinately Happy 😭🌈🎄
Our Low-Budget Hospital Christmas Tree
My Work Put Me In Charge Of The Tree This Year
Seen A Christmas Village Post. Thought I Would Share My Family’s Village Tree
Christmas Tree In Rakvere, Estonia
Replaced Our Tree This Year With A Decorated Tent. Plan To Fill The Inside Xmas Morning With Presents
Just Wanted To Show Off My Mom’s Christmas Tree!
Happy Holidays
Pillar As Makeshift Christmas Tree In Small Apartment
Too Many Teddies?
This is my mom’s tree every year. It takes her a couple of days to decorate it. I found her tree topper several years ago.
My Alternative Christmas Tree
My Goal This Year Was A Whimsical Tree, How Did I Do? I Made All Of The Bows And Ribbons Clusters Myself
A Christmas Tree Made Of Books At My University's Library
A Buddy Of Mine Put This Up As His Christmas Tree
1st Christmas Tree Is Up At Wok
I'm Obsessed With These Heat Miser And Snow Miser Ornaments And This Themed Tree. Link To The DIY Instructions In Comments!
My Rainbow Christmas Tree. Just Moved Into A New Apartment And I Did This Before I’d Even Unpacked The Kitchen
Anyway My House Is An Absolute Mess So Here’s Some Snaps Of Last Years Tree! Some Called Hideous - Bit Harsh 😆
A Wheel Christmas Tree
127 Days Until Christmas
Tree-Shaped Artwork For A Beloved Client
More From This Years Christmas Tree🎄
Since We're Posting Our Xmas Decor, Meet Branch Deveraux The Drag Tree
Local Dentist’s Xmas Tree…
My Pink Tree
I just found this subreddit, and my soul people! A bit late, but wanted to share my tree this year. We don't have a lot of options for Christmas decoration shopping here in New Zealand, so the majority of my decorations are from dollar stores. I still haven't taken it down, maybe next week 🥰
Christmas Decorations Complete
Local Pub Made A Christmas Tree Out Of Empty Jameson Bottles
My Girlfriend Has A 20-Foot Ceiling, So We Got An 18-Foot Tree!
My Sister-In-Laws Christmas Tree... Made From Books
When You Let The Engineering Students Build Their Own Christmas Tree
That Was The Easiest Tree I Have Ever Put Up 😆
Christmas At Work - We Have Trees But Thought This Was Amazing And It’s Unique! Upside Down Tree Dresses As A Belle
My Pokémon Plush Xmas Tree. Show Me Yours!
The First Of Our Grinch Trees This Year For The Mccues
A Balloon Christmas Tree
The One Who Was Too Lazy To Decorate The Tree Finally Ended Up Decorating It
I Like To Remember My Loved One At Christmas With A Freddie Mercutree
I Kept It Simple And Cozy This Year! Decorated With Dehydrated Orange Slice Garlands, Vintage-Style Santa Ornaments, Red-Striped Cotton Bows, And Tapered Candles, It Is Simple, Sweet, And Oh-So-Charming
My Christmas “Tree”! I Used Chicken Wire To Make A Cage Around The Mannequin’s Waist And, In Total, Cut 36ft Of Garland, Fluffed The Branches, And Attached W/Pipe Cleaners. The Top Is Satin Fabric And The Join Is Covered With A Big Ribbon Bow And Vintage Brooch
Every Year After Christmas My Grandpa Says He Doesn't Want To Take The Tree Down, And Every Year I Tell Him To Leave It Up And Decorate It For Each Holiday. It Took Over 30 Years, But He Finally Listened To Me
My Rainbow Christmas Tree
My Versions Of Christmas Trees Throughout The Years
Our Modern Solution To No Space For A Full Tree
Couldn’t Get A Christmas Tree This Year, So We Got Creative With An Old Garland!
Tree Is Up! I Think The Lights Are Older Than Me
My Food Themed Tree!
Saying Goodbye To My 2023 Friendship Bracelet Xmas Trees
These Beautiful Pieces Celebrate The Glamour Of Hollywood’s Golden Era
All Is Calm, All Is Bright
A Very Different Kind Of Christmas Tree Installation
It’s Christmas Eve And I’ve Finally Got My Bow On My Tree. Presents Wrapped And Ready For Santa
With November I Open Christmas 2024. This Tree, Like Many Of My Decorations, Has Nutcrackers As Its Theme And The Colors Are Black, Gold, Red, White And Blue
The Bow Must Go On
Simply Done, A Neighbor Created A Holiday Moment. Seasoned Naturally
So We Close The Month Of October With This Beautiful Tree
A Different Christmas Tree
Xmas Time
Ready For The 1st Advent
The Christmas Tree In Dumbo Is Made Of Construction Cones Because Those Streets Have Been Under Repair For Ages! Do You Like It?
Not A Cool Joint But This Is One Of My Wine Barrel Stave Christmas Trees
Last Minute DIY Christmas Tree By My Dad
DIY Christmas Tree: Tomato Cage + Paper Decorations! Pinterest Is The Best
Christmas Tree From Some Scrap Scrap
We Made Christmas Trees Out Of Tomato Cages And Dollar Store Supplies
Methadone Clinic Decorated Their Christmas Tree With Narcan, Condoms, And Fentanyl Test Strips
Christmas Tree 2024
Homemade Xmas Tree From Scavenged Branches
Modular Christmas Tree, From Scrap Oak Ply
Behold. May Our Christmas Tree Bring You All The Joy That 2020 Didn’t
My Dad Does This Hanging Ornament Christmas Tree Every Year
My Moms Homemade Christmas Tree Last Year 🦚🤍 Oc - For Reference Part Of My Moms Partners Name Has Peacock In It So She Thought This Would Be Fun/Funny To Do
My Mother In Law's Tree
Every year my MIL picks a theme/ color combination for her tree. This year is purple and pink. I have been lurking here and thought I would share her tree with you all. Happy Holidays