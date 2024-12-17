ADVERTISEMENT

If you're a Christmas freak like me, you probably have your Christmas tree and decorations up since the middle of November. If you adhere to traditions, you might start thinking about it only now, as many experts say that the second week of December is just the right time to put up your Christmas tree.

So, we here at Bored Panda decided to give you some ideas on how to decorate your wonderful trees. Here's a list of unique Christmas trees folks put up in their homes, workplaces, and even yards for you to glean some inspiration from. So let's gather our tinsel, baubles, and Christmas lights and go crazy!

I Made A Solar System Christmas Tree!

Unique Christmas tree idea with a black spiral design decorated with planets and glowing lights.

Calexandria Report

    #2

    DIY Christmas Tree Cat Nest

    Cat cozy under a knitted Christmas tree, showcasing a unique holiday decor idea.

    yeswarmgofficial Report

    #3

    Christmas Tree In Lecce, Italy

    Illuminated Christmas tree display in a city square, adorned with colorful lights and festive decorations.

    JoeFalchetto Report

    Our list may inspire you to try out something different this year. Instead of a traditional tree, you might go for a book tree, a Lego tree, or even a tree made entirely out of plushies (if you have that many, of course!) But if you're going the traditional route, you still may face a dilemma: real or plastic tree?

    That's the age-old question, isn't it? This year, the majority of Americans (46%) will have an artificial tree in their homes, according to Statista. Only 26% of consumers say their tree will be a live one. Some 30 years ago, most of us believed that a real tree is way better for the environment and that plastic trees are the devil. But is that really true?
    #4

    This Christmas Tree Has Been Created By A Group Of Elderly Women From A Community In My Village. It's Displayed In Our Central Square

    Colorful crochet Christmas tree outside a building.

    Chris-Arnall Report

    #5

    Tree-Rex

    Dinosaur-shaped Christmas tree with lights and red ornaments inside a room.

    TheZapper2 Report

    #6

    A Very Special Christmas Tree In Public Library (Sulęcin, Poland)

    Bookshelf arranged like a Christmas tree with a star on top and gnome figures at the base.

    jebik Report

    Whether a plastic or a real tree is better for the environment, depends on how we use and dispose of it. Artificial trees leave less of a carbon footprint than natural trees that get composted or incinerated. If you do, however, replanting or chipping it and using the tree after the holidays for your own landscaping purposes is a more environmentally friendly solution.

    But plastic trees also can be a sustainable choice. A 2018 study showed that if we use our plastic trees for at least five years, they may have less environmental impact. Another 2009 study claimed that you'd need to keep your artificial Christmas tree for 20 or more years for it to have less environmental impact than a natural tree.
    #7

    Saw These Christmas Lawn Decorations Constructed Entirely Out Of LEGO Today

    LEGO Christmas tree and characters in snowy yard near picket fence for creative decoration ideas.

    AfrAsian Report

    #8

    I Crocheted A 6 Foot Tall Christmas Tree!!! Freehanded

    Decorative Christmas tree with lights, pom-poms, and a large star topper, showcasing a creative holiday design idea.

    lanowmom Report

    #9

    My Friends Homemade Christmas Cactus

    Cactus-shaped Christmas tree with lights in a cozy living room setting.

    TankGrlX Report

    A lot of things come into play when considering which Christmas tree to choose. "The impact of both types of trees varies based on how far consumers travel to get their tree, how they dispose of their tree (for live trees, landfill, incinerate or compost), and how long consumers use their trees," the researchers of the 2018 study concluded.
    #10

    Cool Christmas Setup My Dad Built For My Step Mom

    Christmas tree idea with village display, sparkling lights, and a Santa portrait above a cozy room setting.

    Snickle_Frittz99 Report

    #11

    The Tumbleweed Christmas Tree Chandler Arizona

    Unique Christmas tree made of tumbleweeds, decorated with lights, behind a white picket fence under a clear blue sky.

    Lloyd Ferguson Report

    #12

    Check Out This Pineapple Christmas Tree I Designed For My Friend Last Year!

    Unique Christmas tree idea decorated with vibrant fruits and yellow ribbons in a cozy living room setting.

    slumberingalligator Report

    So, if you're going for a live tree, be sure to buy it locally. That way, you're not contributing to extra emissions with your gas-guzzling car and supporting the local economy. And be sure to get rid of it responsibly: replant, compost, or use it for mulch. Incinerating it will just release the carbon back into the atmosphere.

    #13

    I Made A Scale Model Of Downtown Truckee, Ca To Place Under Our Christmas Tree This Year!

    Decorated Christmas tree with lights, ornaments, and a miniature village scene beneath it, perfect for Christmas tree ideas.

    QrtJester Report

    #14

    My Who-Ville Tree

    Whimsical Christmas tree decorated with green ribbons and colorful ornaments, inspired by festive holiday ideas.

    iamsuperkathy Report

    #15

    My Christmas Tree - Made And Decorated With Stuff I Had Around The House

    Creative Christmas tree idea with stacked wood blocks, citrus slice ornaments, and glowing lights on a side table.

    Jessirossica Report

    If you're worried that there are already too many trees being cut down and don't want to contribute to deforestation, don't feel bad. Bill Ulfelder, executive director of the Nature Conservancy in New York with a Master's degree in forestry, told The Washington Post that it's the contrary. "Trees are a renewable resource. When they’re being cut, they’re being harvested in ways that they’re being replanted, so it’s a great renewable resource that provides lots of environmental, conservation and nature benefits."

    #16

    Cozied Up By My Christmas Tree

    Elegant Christmas tree decorated with lights and ornaments, beside a cozy fireplace and festive garland.

    mtimbuck2 Report

    #17

    A Christmas Tree For When You Have Cats

    Cat-friendly Christmas tree decorated with colorful lights and ornaments, featuring a Santa hat on top.

    jenpriester Report

    #18

    Our Christmas Tree This Year Might Be My Favorite! I Wanted Moody, Jewel-Toned, Victorian Vibes While Still Using Our Faux Tree We’ve Had For Years And It Fit So Well In Our Bay Window 🎄 Swipe For Details

    Elegant Christmas tree in a cozy living room, adorned with lights and ornaments, creating a festive ambiance.

    xomacenna Report

    However, be sure not to leave your live Christmas tree inside for too long. Experts say that trees can get used to the warm indoor climate and then might not survive outside after Christmas. If you're planning to replant your tree, don't leave it indoors for more than 12 days or two weeks max. For perhaps the most sustainable option, some suggest renting a Christmas tree from a local farm.
    #19

    My Nightmare Before Christmas Tree

    Nightmare Before Christmas themed decor with Christmas trees, Jack Skellington figure, gifts, and festive lights.

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    It's A Very Rainbow Christmas Over At My House This Year. 🙂🏳️‍🌈💗

    Tall Christmas tree decorated with colorful baubles and lights, standing next to a "Happy Holidays" sign in a cozy living room.

    CMaree23 Report

    #21

    Some Friends Of Mine Decorated A Tree For A Christmas Tree Contest, What Does Reddit Think?

    Creative Christmas tree idea with tornado shape, wrapped in blue lights, surrounded by other Christmas decorations.

    shavedlegs Report

    The Christmas tree itself isn't the only aspect of Christmas where you can get more eco-friendly. Think about the tree decorations as well; plastic tinsel and baubles are practical and pretty, but they contain a lot of plastic and might not be too good for our planet. Using the same decorations for many years or buying them second-hand is a good option, but many beautiful decorations can be found in nature.
    #22

    Since I Last Shared This Little Tree, I Couldn’t Resist Sweetening It Up With Just A Few More Newly Acquired Frosted Sugar Fruits And Hanging Some Ornaments In The Window To Tie In The Colors Of The Dishes That I Used To Style The Shelves That Flank The Tree. That’s The Best Part Of Decorating, Isn’t It?

    Fruit-decorated Christmas tree idea in a bright room, featuring apples, pears, and berries, adding a festive touch.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #23

    My Mom's Homemade Xmas Tree

    Rustic Christmas tree idea with birch branches and white ornaments in a cozy living room setting.

    zirby32 Report

    #24

    My Christmas Corner Featuring The Dress-Tree

    Creative Christmas tree idea with a dress form, adorned with lights, ornaments, and a plaid ribbon, set in a cozy living room.

    mirm222 Report

    Dried orange slices and cranberries can bring a lot of natural color to your tree. You can also use pinecones as ornaments on your tree, and even spice them up with things like ribbons or buttons. If you're a DIY and baking enthusiast, you can make your own ornaments from salt dough. You'll just need some cookie cutters and some dyes or paint.

    #25

    Built My Own Christmas Tree

    Wooden spiral Christmas tree idea with string lights, surrounded by potted plants in a cozy room.

    eazye801 Report

    #26

    Christmas Tree

    Creative Christmas tree idea using stacked green frames with red ornaments and a star topper, surrounded by wrapped gifts.

    Imnotthatmemo Report

    #27

    My University Library's Christmas Tree Made Of Books

    Stack of books arranged into a Christmas tree shape with a yellow star topper, decorated with red ornaments.

    MGThanatos Report

    You can buy new ornaments as well even if you want to be friendly to the planet as much as possible this Christmas. Just look for decorations made from wood, bamboo, cork, recycled or upcycled paper, wool, felt, and polyester. You can even hang some old or unused Christmas cards as decorations; they can be pretty and have sentimental value as well!
    #28

    Pokemon Christmas Tree

    Colorful Christmas tree made of Pokémon plushies in a shopping mall, showcasing creative holiday decoration ideas.

    DarthScabies Report

    #29

    Christmas Freak! Grinch Tree! 1/8 In My House! Let Me Know If You Want To See The Other 7! This One Stays Up All Year In Our “Craft Room”

    Colorful Christmas tree decorated with ribbons, ornaments, and Grinch cutout.

    Puzzleheaded_Bat7297 Report

    #30

    There’s A 10’ King Of Christmas Tree Under Here Somewhere! The King Flocked Is Durable Enough To Hold All This Yummy Junk!

    Whimsical Christmas tree decorated with candy-themed ornaments, featuring donuts and ice cream, next to a festive nutcracker.

    sami_riccioli Report

    I don't know about you, Pandas, but this list seriously got me into the Christmas spirit! I suddenly have the urge to upgrade the Christmas tree in my living room. However, if this list wasn't enough for you and you'd like to see more ideas for creative Christmas trees, head over here and here!
    #31

    "My Niece And Nephews Tree. They Have Two Sons That Are Marines."

    Christmas tree decorated with lights and ornaments, topped with a hat, creatively resembling a person.

    Glassspiderweb Report

    #32

    I Plan My Christmas Tree Theme All Year And It Makes Me Smile When It Finally Comes Together. I Call This Year's Christmas Theme A Black Tie Affair 💛 🥂 🖤

    White Christmas tree with black and gold ornaments, beautifully decorated in a cozy living room.

    I'm a bit of a Christmas tree decorating addict and I love non-traditional colour combinations. After Christmas last year I was able to snag a bunch of black ornaments and thought adding gold created a formal look.

    I started really getting into it after a rough mental health year in 2019. Once the pandemic hit I kept my tree up for a year, changing the colour combinations a few times. It made me smile every time I looked at it, and the act of redecorating gave me something to look forward to.

    I would love to turn my addiction for tree decorating into a business in the future, but I have no idea where to start or how much I would charge. I have a pretty big horde of ornaments, enough to easily do five trees a year. I always buy new colours after Christmas at a discount, so much collection keeps growing. I already know my next two themes and I can't wait until next year to share them!

    sand_anne , sand_anne Report

    #33

    My Christmas Tree Lights Make Me Inordinately Happy 😭🌈🎄

    White Christmas tree with colorful lights, topped with a snowman, in a cozy living room setting.

    Chelseus Report

    #34

    Our Low-Budget Hospital Christmas Tree

    Creative Christmas-tree idea using blue gloves, decorated with tinsel and a star on top.

    houseleb Report

    #35

    My Work Put Me In Charge Of The Tree This Year

    Christmas tree with red bow, candy cane decoration, and gold ornaments, lit with warm white lights.

    doodles58 Report

    #36

    Seen A Christmas Village Post. Thought I Would Share My Family’s Village Tree

    Unique Christmas tree idea with illuminated village decorations and festive ornaments.

    TheSaxMach1ne Report

    #37

    Christmas Tree In Rakvere, Estonia

    Colorful Christmas tree idea made from stacked, vibrant panels forming a unique outdoor display in an urban setting.

    Double-decker_trams Report

    #38

    Replaced Our Tree This Year With A Decorated Tent. Plan To Fill The Inside Xmas Morning With Presents

    Creative Christmas tree idea decorated with colorful lights, ornaments, and a star, set in a cozy living room.

    pr0n-clerk Report

    #39

    Just Wanted To Show Off My Mom’s Christmas Tree!

    Nightmare Before Christmas themed tree with red and green decorations, featuring characters as ornaments, next to wrapped gifts.

    nintenturnt Report

    #40

    Happy Holidays

    Creative Christmas tree decorated with tinsel and gifts, arranged on a wooden ladder, glowing warmly in a cozy room.

    haunt.the.paleo Report

    #41

    Pillar As Makeshift Christmas Tree In Small Apartment

    A creative Christmas tree idea with lights and garland wrapped around a column in a modern living room.

    Kaizoku124 Report

    #42

    Too Many Teddies?

    Christmas tree decorated with colorful lights and teddy bear ornaments.

    This is my mom’s tree every year. It takes her a couple of days to decorate it. I found her tree topper several years ago.

    kathlin409 Report

    #43

    My Alternative Christmas Tree

    Modern Christmas tree idea with hanging ornaments and lights, set in a cozy living room.

    DavidBeedle Report

    #44

    My Goal This Year Was A Whimsical Tree, How Did I Do? I Made All Of The Bows And Ribbons Clusters Myself

    Festive Christmas tree decorated with polka-dot bows, elf legs, and ornaments, on a polar bear rug in a cozy room.

    sand_anne , sand_anne Report

    #45

    A Christmas Tree Made Of Books At My University's Library

    Stacked books forming a Christmas tree, adorned with lights and garlands, showcasing a unique Christmas tree idea.

    SuperbRelationship3 Report

    #46

    A Buddy Of Mine Put This Up As His Christmas Tree

    Creative Christmas tree idea made from stacked toilet paper rolls with lights and green accents.

    Aphelion93 Report

    #47

    1st Christmas Tree Is Up At Wok

    Festive Christmas tree idea with vibrant red poinsettias displayed in a luxurious casino setting.

    Ineedscissors1981 Report

    #48

    I'm Obsessed With These Heat Miser And Snow Miser Ornaments And This Themed Tree. Link To The DIY Instructions In Comments!

    White Christmas tree decorated with flame and snowflake motifs, adorned with colorful ribbons and cartoon face ornaments.

    u_donthavetocall Report

    #49

    My Rainbow Christmas Tree. Just Moved Into A New Apartment And I Did This Before I’d Even Unpacked The Kitchen

    Colorful Christmas tree decorated with a gradient of ornaments in a cozy living room.

    Na22ers1984 Report

    #50

    Anyway My House Is An Absolute Mess So Here’s Some Snaps Of Last Years Tree! Some Called Hideous - Bit Harsh 😆

    Colorful Christmas tree with ribbons and lights, festive room decoration.

    letsgotopoppys Report

    #51

    A Wheel Christmas Tree

    Creative Christmas tree made from bicycle wheels, adorned with red and blue ornaments, against a brick wall.

    pipeanddrum Report

    #52

    127 Days Until Christmas

    Christmas tree decorated with teddy bears, gold ornaments, and white lights next to a large teddy bear.

    personal.decor Report

    #53

    Tree-Shaped Artwork For A Beloved Client

    Christmas tree decorated with fairy lights and surrounded by white reindeer figures.

    rosario.interiores Report

    #54

    More From This Years Christmas Tree🎄

    Christmas tree adorned with golden ornaments and lights, featuring a festive village display in front.

    marenbaxter Report

    #55

    Since We're Posting Our Xmas Decor, Meet Branch Deveraux The Drag Tree

    Unique Christmas tree decorated with a cyclops face, red wig, and shiny boots, surrounded by ornaments and lights.

    kn05is Report

    #56

    Local Dentist’s Xmas Tree…

    Unique Christmas tree made of stacked white objects with a doll on top, located outdoors with power lines in the background.

    cerridwen_ Report

    #57

    My Pink Tree

    Elegant Christmas tree with pastel pink and white decorations, showcasing a creative holiday design.

    I just found this subreddit, and my soul people! A bit late, but wanted to share my tree this year. We don't have a lot of options for Christmas decoration shopping here in New Zealand, so the majority of my decorations are from dollar stores. I still haven't taken it down, maybe next week 🥰

    sonzso Report

    #58

    Christmas Decorations Complete

    Unique Christmas tree idea with drum kit adorned in colorful lights, creating a festive atmosphere indoors.

    BDrum_22 Report

    #59

    Local Pub Made A Christmas Tree Out Of Empty Jameson Bottles

    Christmas tree made from stacked green bottles, decorated with green lights in a cozy indoor setting.

    Rwnt Report

    #60

    My Girlfriend Has A 20-Foot Ceiling, So We Got An 18-Foot Tree!

    Tall Christmas tree in a sunlit room, decorated with colorful lights and ornaments, presents underneath.

    tbrun08 Report

    #61

    My Sister-In-Laws Christmas Tree... Made From Books

    Creative Christmas tree made of stacked books adorned with colorful lights.

    Psycholarocco Report

    #62

    When You Let The Engineering Students Build Their Own Christmas Tree

    Creative Christmas tree made from traffic cones, tinsel, and caution tape decorations.

    paydaycrayon Report

    #63

    That Was The Easiest Tree I Have Ever Put Up 😆

    Inflatable Christmas tree with colorful decorations in a living room corner, enhancing holiday cheer.

    2Catblue Report

    #64

    Christmas At Work - We Have Trees But Thought This Was Amazing And It’s Unique! Upside Down Tree Dresses As A Belle

    Dress-shaped Christmas tree decorated with red and white foliage, displayed indoors.

    beingonthespot Report

    #65

    My Pokémon Plush Xmas Tree. Show Me Yours!

    Unique Christmas tree idea using plush toys, featuring a top Magikarp decoration.

    Frillietta Report

    #66

    The First Of Our Grinch Trees This Year For The Mccues

    Whimsical Christmas tree decorated in Grinch and Who-ville theme, adorned with colorful ornaments and gift boxes.

    stephaniesmythdesign Report

    #67

    A Balloon Christmas Tree

    Balloon Christmas tree idea with orange, black, and gold balloons, topped with a shiny star and candy cane decoration.

    dublinballoonstudio Report

    #68

    The One Who Was Too Lazy To Decorate The Tree Finally Ended Up Decorating It

    Elegant Christmas tree with large white baubles, lit up in a modern living room setting at night.

    nuria Report

    #69

    I Like To Remember My Loved One At Christmas With A Freddie Mercutree

    Creative Christmas tree decorated with a crown and cape, resembling a royal figure.

    jottom1 Report

    #70

    I Kept It Simple And Cozy This Year! Decorated With Dehydrated Orange Slice Garlands, Vintage-Style Santa Ornaments, Red-Striped Cotton Bows, And Tapered Candles, It Is Simple, Sweet, And Oh-So-Charming

    Christmas tree decorated with dried orange slices and ribbons in a cozy living room setting.

    southernhomeandfarm Report

    #71

    My Christmas “Tree”! I Used Chicken Wire To Make A Cage Around The Mannequin’s Waist And, In Total, Cut 36ft Of Garland, Fluffed The Branches, And Attached W/Pipe Cleaners. The Top Is Satin Fabric And The Join Is Covered With A Big Ribbon Bow And Vintage Brooch

    Mannequin dressed as a Christmas tree with lights and ornaments, showcasing creative Christmas tree idea.

    MtnBikingVamprWitch Report

    #72

    Every Year After Christmas My Grandpa Says He Doesn't Want To Take The Tree Down, And Every Year I Tell Him To Leave It Up And Decorate It For Each Holiday. It Took Over 30 Years, But He Finally Listened To Me

    Creative Christmas tree decor with a green apron, hat, and colorful gloves.

    SweetPrism Report

    #73

    My Rainbow Christmas Tree

    Colorful Christmas tree with multicolored lights and ornaments in a cozy living room setting.

    maewestisthebest Report

    #74

    My Versions Of Christmas Trees Throughout The Years

    Unique Christmas tree ideas with minimalist designs and gold ornaments, showcasing creative holiday decor.

    padfield Report

    #75

    Our Modern Solution To No Space For A Full Tree

    Wall-mounted Christmas tree idea with lights and a decorative bow on top.

    reddit.com Report

    #76

    Couldn’t Get A Christmas Tree This Year, So We Got Creative With An Old Garland!

    Minimalist Christmas tree idea with spiral garland, ornaments, and a stocking, hanging creatively in a living room.

    imnotchloe Report

    #77

    Tree Is Up! I Think The Lights Are Older Than Me

    Festive Christmas tree adorned with colorful lights and ornaments in a cozy wooden room.

    _eclair Report

    #78

    My Food Themed Tree!

    Colorful Christmas tree decorated with snack-themed ornaments in a cozy living room setting.

    Now17 Report

    #79

    Saying Goodbye To My 2023 Friendship Bracelet Xmas Trees

    Festive Christmas tree ideas featuring creative decorations and colorful lights.

    midnight9215 Report

    #80

    These Beautiful Pieces Celebrate The Glamour Of Hollywood’s Golden Era

    Luxuriously decorated Christmas tree in a modern lobby, featuring festive ornaments and a bright "It's a Wonderful Life" banner.

    harwoodkingprintmakers Report

    #81

    All Is Calm, All Is Bright

    Tall Christmas tree with crafty ornaments beside a resting dog on wooden floor.

    cindyderosa Report

    #82

    A Very Different Kind Of Christmas Tree Installation

    Festive Christmas tree decorated with white feathers and silver ornaments in a modern living room setting.

    rebelrebele8 Report

    #83

    It’s Christmas Eve And I’ve Finally Got My Bow On My Tree. Presents Wrapped And Ready For Santa

    Christmas tree decorated with red ribbons, surrounded by red gift boxes in a modern living room.

    stephaniesmythdesign Report

    #84

    With November I Open Christmas 2024. This Tree, Like Many Of My Decorations, Has Nutcrackers As Its Theme And The Colors Are Black, Gold, Red, White And Blue

    Festive Christmas tree adorned with colorful, eclectic decorations in a creative and unique design.

    catboojasmine Report

    #85

    The Bow Must Go On

    Black and white Christmas tree idea with striped ribbons, silver ornaments, and wrapped presents.

    stephaniesmythdesign Report

    #86

    Simply Done, A Neighbor Created A Holiday Moment. Seasoned Naturally

    Creative Christmas tree design with green garland and white star on a brown shed wall.

    dianarn2627 Report

    #87

    So We Close The Month Of October With This Beautiful Tree

    A festive Christmas tree decorated with white ornaments and polar bear figures, creating a cozy holiday atmosphere.

    designsbyromer Report

    #88

    A Different Christmas Tree

    Wooden Christmas tree idea with red and gold baubles, topped with a star.

    easy_beesy Report

    #89

    Xmas Time

    Minimalist Christmas tree idea with glowing lights and paper ornaments in a cozy living room setting.

    ste_jsfc Report

    #90

    Ready For The 1st Advent

    DIY Christmas tree with wooden branches, adorned with lights, red hearts, stars, and pinecones.

    saint_shermin Report

    #91

    The Christmas Tree In Dumbo Is Made Of Construction Cones Because Those Streets Have Been Under Repair For Ages! Do You Like It?

    Creative Christmas tree idea made from stacked traffic cones under a bridge at night.

    spaghettisubway Report

    #92

    Not A Cool Joint But This Is One Of My Wine Barrel Stave Christmas Trees

    Unique Christmas tree idea with colorful lights and ornaments beside a bookshelf in a cozy room.

    Molasses_Most Report

    #93

    Last Minute DIY Christmas Tree By My Dad

    Minimalist Christmas tree idea with lights shaped in a triangle, topped with a star, and surrounded by wrapped gifts.

    yourmomsucks01 Report

    #94

    DIY Christmas Tree: Tomato Cage + Paper Decorations! Pinterest Is The Best

    Colorful Christmas tree made of paper decorations with "JOY" balloons above.

    EmotionalPresent0 Report

    #95

    Christmas Tree From Some Scrap Scrap

    Creative Christmas tree idea with colorful lights and miniature village decoration.

    thatguyfromreno Report

    #96

    We Made Christmas Trees Out Of Tomato Cages And Dollar Store Supplies

    Decorative Christmas tree idea pics featuring green and gold tinsel with lights and ornaments in a cozy room setting.

    scardykat21 Report

    #97

    Methadone Clinic Decorated Their Christmas Tree With Narcan, Condoms, And Fentanyl Test Strips

    Decorated Christmas tree with colorful ornaments and lights, featuring a creative display with unique items.

    gamershadow Report

    #98

    Christmas Tree 2024

    Woman decorating a white and gold Christmas tree with polar bear figures; a creative Christmas tree idea.

    johanna__decor Report

    #99

    Homemade Xmas Tree From Scavenged Branches

    Wall-mounted Christmas tree design with lights and ornaments, featuring creative seasonal decor idea.

    dooblav Report

    #100

    Modular Christmas Tree, From Scrap Oak Ply

    Creative Christmas tree decorated with toys and miniatures, set on a tiered shelf with a train set at the base.

    thatguyfromreno Report

    #101

    Behold. May Our Christmas Tree Bring You All The Joy That 2020 Didn’t

    Christmas tree decorated with colorful paper pom-poms and vibrant ornaments, topped with a silver star.

    TheJMoore Report

    #102

    My Dad Does This Hanging Ornament Christmas Tree Every Year

    Floating Christmas tree with red, green, and gold ornaments, decorated for holiday festivities.

    ILikeBreakfast7 Report

    #103

    My Moms Homemade Christmas Tree Last Year 🦚🤍 Oc - For Reference Part Of My Moms Partners Name Has Peacock In It So She Thought This Would Be Fun/Funny To Do

    Peacock-themed Christmas tree idea with colorful ornaments and lights.

    syddoucet Report

    #104

    My Mother In Law's Tree

    Purple and pink decorated Christmas tree idea with butterflies, stars, and ornaments.

    Every year my MIL picks a theme/ color combination for her tree. This year is purple and pink. I have been lurking here and thought I would share her tree with you all. Happy Holidays

    PossibilityMuch9053 Report

    #105

    For A Minimalist Christmas

    Minimalist Christmas tree with ornaments in a cozy living room, featuring a small dog on a patterned rug.

    AceBoomin Report

    #106

    I’ve Always Dreamt Of The Day I Could Make A Nightmare Before Tree, This Is The Year

    Festive Christmas tree idea with Jack Skellington decorations and colorful lights in a cozy living room setting.

    yoinkss Report

    #107

    Tree By An Indigenous Family :)

    A white Christmas tree decorated with colorful feathers and a vibrant tie-dye tree skirt.

    scaffelpike Report

    #108

    My Candy Christmas Tree, One Of Six Trees, And This Is Definitely My Favorite. Everything On Here Is Candy Or Sweet Treat Related

    Pink Christmas tree decorated with candy-themed ornaments.

    rubawaytheday Report

    #109

    A Tree Made Of Stairs

    Ladder adorned with lights and ornaments as a creative Christmas tree idea.

    thatshguy Report

    #110

    Our Christmas Tree Has Been Up For A Few Weeks Already Now. My Kids Were Ready For It The Day After Halloween! We’ve Made It Extra Merry, With Two Tree’s Worth Of Decorations On It 🎅🏻🎄 🎁

    Decorated Christmas tree with colorful ornaments, tinsel, and a star topper, surrounded by vintage decor.

    __cosyhome Report

    #111

    My Husband Was Complaining That Our Christmas Tree Is Usually Too Traditional. Six Dollars Worth Of Tissue Paper From Big Lots, Some Wire, And An Eternity Later, This Was The Result. He Said It Was "Nice"

    Colorful pom-pom styled Christmas tree idea with red and pink decorations in a cozy room corner.

    Schmoopster Report

    #112

    My Crazy Christmas Tree

    Vibrant red Christmas tree adorned with colorful, eye-themed ornaments and a golden star.

    YuliyaShpilevaya Report

    #113

    Well, Here Is This Year's Tree! We Recycled Balls From Other Years And Covered Them With Velvet

    Christmas tree decorated with natural ornaments, wicker bells, and candles, set against a stone wall background.

    srtamaripuri Report

    #114

    Christmas Tree Goodness 2024. Includes My Favorite Narwhal Courtesy

    Vibrant Christmas tree decorated with colorful lights and ornaments in a cozy living room, showcasing festive holiday style.

    alwaysreenie Report

    #115

    If Your Tree Isn’t Ready, If Your Table Isn’t Set, If You Haven’t Got An Outfit Ready It Doesn’t Matter.. What Matters Is Enjoy Each Day

    Christmas tree idea with candy cane decorations and red mailbox for Santa letters.

    athomewithneen Report

    #116

    Without A Doubt One Of The Most Representative Colors Of Christmas

    Festive Christmas tree decorated with red and white ornaments and stars in a modern living room.

    eleuterio_ruiz Report

    #117

    Slowly Getting Into The Xmas Spirit And We Had To Share The Pampas Xmas Tree We Made Last Year

    Woman sitting beside a creative Christmas tree decorated with red and golden pampas grass.

    juliaandevita Report

    #118

    “May It Be A Light To You In Dark Places, When All Other Lights Go Out”

    Magical-themed Christmas tree with colorful lights and ornaments, standing next to a wizard figure.

    chronicallyreimagined Report

    #119

    I Absolutely Love Decorating Trees

    Rustic Christmas tree with plaid ribbons and ornaments in a cozy living room setting.

    blessednesting Report

    #120

    Strictly Disney

    Christmas tree decorated with Disney plush toys and ornaments, showcasing a unique Christmas-tree idea.

    mirko_mickey95 Report

    #121

    Introducing My 2024 Christmas Tree! I Didn’t Have A Clear Idea Of How I Wanted To Decorate My Tree This Year, But I Knew I Wanted To Use All Of The Items I Found Over The Past Year (Both Thrifted And Retail) … I Think The Resulting Theme Is Colorful Chaos!

    Colorful Christmas tree idea with ornaments, ribbons, and bright decorations in a festive home setting.

    craftingculture Report

    #122

    Pink Christmas Tree + Cat

    Pink-lit Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments in a cozy room.

    malry Report

    #123

    Talk About Hard To Photograph! Here Is That “Too Tall” Silver Tree In Its Rainbow Glory. Stuffed With Rainbow Garland, Picks, And Shiny Brite Ornaments, This Tree Is A Far Step From The Usual Themed Trees

    Colorful Christmas tree with diverse ornaments and a Santa Claus decoration.

    mitchfreydesign Report

