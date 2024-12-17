So, we here at Bored Panda decided to give you some ideas on how to decorate your wonderful trees. Here's a list of unique Christmas trees folks put up in their homes, workplaces, and even yards for you to glean some inspiration from. So let's gather our tinsel, baubles, and Christmas lights and go crazy!

If you're a Christmas freak like me, you probably have your Christmas tree and decorations up since the middle of November. If you adhere to traditions, you might start thinking about it only now, as many experts say that the second week of December is just the right time to put up your Christmas tree.

#1 I Made A Solar System Christmas Tree! Share icon

#2 DIY Christmas Tree Cat Nest Share icon

#3 Christmas Tree In Lecce, Italy Share icon

Our list may inspire you to try out something different this year. Instead of a traditional tree, you might go for a book tree, a Lego tree, or even a tree made entirely out of plushies (if you have that many, of course!) But if you're going the traditional route, you still may face a dilemma: real or plastic tree? That's the age-old question, isn't it? This year, the majority of Americans (46%) will have an artificial tree in their homes, according to Statista. Only 26% of consumers say their tree will be a live one. Some 30 years ago, most of us believed that a real tree is way better for the environment and that plastic trees are the devil. But is that really true?

#4 This Christmas Tree Has Been Created By A Group Of Elderly Women From A Community In My Village. It's Displayed In Our Central Square Share icon

#6 A Very Special Christmas Tree In Public Library (Sulęcin, Poland) Share icon

Whether a plastic or a real tree is better for the environment, depends on how we use and dispose of it. Artificial trees leave less of a carbon footprint than natural trees that get composted or incinerated. If you do, however, replanting or chipping it and using the tree after the holidays for your own landscaping purposes is a more environmentally friendly solution. But plastic trees also can be a sustainable choice. A 2018 study showed that if we use our plastic trees for at least five years, they may have less environmental impact. Another 2009 study claimed that you'd need to keep your artificial Christmas tree for 20 or more years for it to have less environmental impact than a natural tree.

#7 Saw These Christmas Lawn Decorations Constructed Entirely Out Of LEGO Today Share icon

#8 I Crocheted A 6 Foot Tall Christmas Tree!!! Freehanded Share icon

#9 My Friends Homemade Christmas Cactus Share icon

A lot of things come into play when considering which Christmas tree to choose. "The impact of both types of trees varies based on how far consumers travel to get their tree, how they dispose of their tree (for live trees, landfill, incinerate or compost), and how long consumers use their trees," the researchers of the 2018 study concluded.

#10 Cool Christmas Setup My Dad Built For My Step Mom Share icon

#11 The Tumbleweed Christmas Tree Chandler Arizona Share icon

#12 Check Out This Pineapple Christmas Tree I Designed For My Friend Last Year! Share icon

So, if you're going for a live tree, be sure to buy it locally. That way, you're not contributing to extra emissions with your gas-guzzling car and supporting the local economy. And be sure to get rid of it responsibly: replant, compost, or use it for mulch. Incinerating it will just release the carbon back into the atmosphere. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I Made A Scale Model Of Downtown Truckee, Ca To Place Under Our Christmas Tree This Year! Share icon

#14 My Who-Ville Tree Share icon

#15 My Christmas Tree - Made And Decorated With Stuff I Had Around The House Share icon

If you're worried that there are already too many trees being cut down and don't want to contribute to deforestation, don't feel bad. Bill Ulfelder, executive director of the Nature Conservancy in New York with a Master's degree in forestry, told The Washington Post that it's the contrary. "Trees are a renewable resource. When they’re being cut, they’re being harvested in ways that they’re being replanted, so it’s a great renewable resource that provides lots of environmental, conservation and nature benefits." ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Cozied Up By My Christmas Tree Share icon

#17 A Christmas Tree For When You Have Cats Share icon

#18 Our Christmas Tree This Year Might Be My Favorite! I Wanted Moody, Jewel-Toned, Victorian Vibes While Still Using Our Faux Tree We’ve Had For Years And It Fit So Well In Our Bay Window 🎄 Swipe For Details Share icon

However, be sure not to leave your live Christmas tree inside for too long. Experts say that trees can get used to the warm indoor climate and then might not survive outside after Christmas. If you're planning to replant your tree, don't leave it indoors for more than 12 days or two weeks max. For perhaps the most sustainable option, some suggest renting a Christmas tree from a local farm.

#19 My Nightmare Before Christmas Tree Share icon

#20 It's A Very Rainbow Christmas Over At My House This Year. 🙂🏳️‍🌈💗 Share icon

#21 Some Friends Of Mine Decorated A Tree For A Christmas Tree Contest, What Does Reddit Think? Share icon

The Christmas tree itself isn't the only aspect of Christmas where you can get more eco-friendly. Think about the tree decorations as well; plastic tinsel and baubles are practical and pretty, but they contain a lot of plastic and might not be too good for our planet. Using the same decorations for many years or buying them second-hand is a good option, but many beautiful decorations can be found in nature.

#22 Since I Last Shared This Little Tree, I Couldn’t Resist Sweetening It Up With Just A Few More Newly Acquired Frosted Sugar Fruits And Hanging Some Ornaments In The Window To Tie In The Colors Of The Dishes That I Used To Style The Shelves That Flank The Tree. That’s The Best Part Of Decorating, Isn’t It? Share icon

#23 My Mom's Homemade Xmas Tree Share icon

#24 My Christmas Corner Featuring The Dress-Tree Share icon

Dried orange slices and cranberries can bring a lot of natural color to your tree. You can also use pinecones as ornaments on your tree, and even spice them up with things like ribbons or buttons. If you're a DIY and baking enthusiast, you can make your own ornaments from salt dough. You'll just need some cookie cutters and some dyes or paint. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Built My Own Christmas Tree Share icon

#26 Christmas Tree Share icon

#27 My University Library's Christmas Tree Made Of Books Share icon

You can buy new ornaments as well even if you want to be friendly to the planet as much as possible this Christmas. Just look for decorations made from wood, bamboo, cork, recycled or upcycled paper, wool, felt, and polyester. You can even hang some old or unused Christmas cards as decorations; they can be pretty and have sentimental value as well!

#28 Pokemon Christmas Tree Share icon

#29 Christmas Freak! Grinch Tree! 1/8 In My House! Let Me Know If You Want To See The Other 7! This One Stays Up All Year In Our “Craft Room” Share icon

#30 There’s A 10’ King Of Christmas Tree Under Here Somewhere! The King Flocked Is Durable Enough To Hold All This Yummy Junk! Share icon

I don't know about you, Pandas, but this list seriously got me into the Christmas spirit! I suddenly have the urge to upgrade the Christmas tree in my living room. However, if this list wasn't enough for you and you'd like to see more ideas for creative Christmas trees, head over here and here!

#31 "My Niece And Nephews Tree. They Have Two Sons That Are Marines." Share icon

#32 I Plan My Christmas Tree Theme All Year And It Makes Me Smile When It Finally Comes Together. I Call This Year's Christmas Theme A Black Tie Affair 💛 🥂 🖤 Share icon I'm a bit of a Christmas tree decorating addict and I love non-traditional colour combinations. After Christmas last year I was able to snag a bunch of black ornaments and thought adding gold created a formal look.



I started really getting into it after a rough mental health year in 2019. Once the pandemic hit I kept my tree up for a year, changing the colour combinations a few times. It made me smile every time I looked at it, and the act of redecorating gave me something to look forward to.



I would love to turn my addiction for tree decorating into a business in the future, but I have no idea where to start or how much I would charge. I have a pretty big horde of ornaments, enough to easily do five trees a year. I always buy new colours after Christmas at a discount, so much collection keeps growing. I already know my next two themes and I can't wait until next year to share them!

#33 My Christmas Tree Lights Make Me Inordinately Happy 😭🌈🎄 Share icon

#34 Our Low-Budget Hospital Christmas Tree Share icon

#35 My Work Put Me In Charge Of The Tree This Year Share icon

#36 Seen A Christmas Village Post. Thought I Would Share My Family’s Village Tree Share icon

#37 Christmas Tree In Rakvere, Estonia Share icon

#38 Replaced Our Tree This Year With A Decorated Tent. Plan To Fill The Inside Xmas Morning With Presents Share icon

#39 Just Wanted To Show Off My Mom’s Christmas Tree! Share icon

#40 Happy Holidays Share icon

#41 Pillar As Makeshift Christmas Tree In Small Apartment Share icon

#42 Too Many Teddies? Share icon This is my mom’s tree every year. It takes her a couple of days to decorate it. I found her tree topper several years ago.



#43 My Alternative Christmas Tree Share icon

#44 My Goal This Year Was A Whimsical Tree, How Did I Do? I Made All Of The Bows And Ribbons Clusters Myself Share icon

#45 A Christmas Tree Made Of Books At My University's Library Share icon

#46 A Buddy Of Mine Put This Up As His Christmas Tree Share icon

#47 1st Christmas Tree Is Up At Wok Share icon

#48 I'm Obsessed With These Heat Miser And Snow Miser Ornaments And This Themed Tree. Link To The DIY Instructions In Comments! Share icon

#49 My Rainbow Christmas Tree. Just Moved Into A New Apartment And I Did This Before I’d Even Unpacked The Kitchen Share icon

#50 Anyway My House Is An Absolute Mess So Here’s Some Snaps Of Last Years Tree! Some Called Hideous - Bit Harsh 😆 Share icon

#51 A Wheel Christmas Tree Share icon

#52 127 Days Until Christmas Share icon

#53 Tree-Shaped Artwork For A Beloved Client Share icon

#54 More From This Years Christmas Tree🎄 Share icon

#55 Since We're Posting Our Xmas Decor, Meet Branch Deveraux The Drag Tree Share icon

#56 Local Dentist’s Xmas Tree… Share icon

#57 My Pink Tree Share icon I just found this subreddit, and my soul people! A bit late, but wanted to share my tree this year. We don't have a lot of options for Christmas decoration shopping here in New Zealand, so the majority of my decorations are from dollar stores. I still haven't taken it down, maybe next week 🥰



#58 Christmas Decorations Complete Share icon

#59 Local Pub Made A Christmas Tree Out Of Empty Jameson Bottles Share icon

#60 My Girlfriend Has A 20-Foot Ceiling, So We Got An 18-Foot Tree! Share icon

#61 My Sister-In-Laws Christmas Tree... Made From Books Share icon

#62 When You Let The Engineering Students Build Their Own Christmas Tree Share icon

#63 That Was The Easiest Tree I Have Ever Put Up 😆 Share icon

#64 Christmas At Work - We Have Trees But Thought This Was Amazing And It’s Unique! Upside Down Tree Dresses As A Belle Share icon

#65 My Pokémon Plush Xmas Tree. Show Me Yours! Share icon

#66 The First Of Our Grinch Trees This Year For The Mccues Share icon

#67 A Balloon Christmas Tree Share icon

#68 The One Who Was Too Lazy To Decorate The Tree Finally Ended Up Decorating It Share icon

#69 I Like To Remember My Loved One At Christmas With A Freddie Mercutree Share icon

#70 I Kept It Simple And Cozy This Year! Decorated With Dehydrated Orange Slice Garlands, Vintage-Style Santa Ornaments, Red-Striped Cotton Bows, And Tapered Candles, It Is Simple, Sweet, And Oh-So-Charming Share icon

#71 My Christmas “Tree”! I Used Chicken Wire To Make A Cage Around The Mannequin’s Waist And, In Total, Cut 36ft Of Garland, Fluffed The Branches, And Attached W/Pipe Cleaners. The Top Is Satin Fabric And The Join Is Covered With A Big Ribbon Bow And Vintage Brooch Share icon

#72 Every Year After Christmas My Grandpa Says He Doesn't Want To Take The Tree Down, And Every Year I Tell Him To Leave It Up And Decorate It For Each Holiday. It Took Over 30 Years, But He Finally Listened To Me Share icon

#73 My Rainbow Christmas Tree Share icon

#74 My Versions Of Christmas Trees Throughout The Years Share icon

#75 Our Modern Solution To No Space For A Full Tree Share icon

#76 Couldn’t Get A Christmas Tree This Year, So We Got Creative With An Old Garland! Share icon

#77 Tree Is Up! I Think The Lights Are Older Than Me Share icon

#78 My Food Themed Tree! Share icon

#79 Saying Goodbye To My 2023 Friendship Bracelet Xmas Trees Share icon

#80 These Beautiful Pieces Celebrate The Glamour Of Hollywood’s Golden Era Share icon

#81 All Is Calm, All Is Bright Share icon

#82 A Very Different Kind Of Christmas Tree Installation Share icon

#83 It’s Christmas Eve And I’ve Finally Got My Bow On My Tree. Presents Wrapped And Ready For Santa Share icon

#84 With November I Open Christmas 2024. This Tree, Like Many Of My Decorations, Has Nutcrackers As Its Theme And The Colors Are Black, Gold, Red, White And Blue Share icon

#85 The Bow Must Go On Share icon

#86 Simply Done, A Neighbor Created A Holiday Moment. Seasoned Naturally Share icon

#87 So We Close The Month Of October With This Beautiful Tree Share icon

#88 A Different Christmas Tree Share icon

#89 Xmas Time Share icon

#90 Ready For The 1st Advent Share icon

#91 The Christmas Tree In Dumbo Is Made Of Construction Cones Because Those Streets Have Been Under Repair For Ages! Do You Like It? Share icon

#92 Not A Cool Joint But This Is One Of My Wine Barrel Stave Christmas Trees Share icon

#93 Last Minute DIY Christmas Tree By My Dad Share icon

#94 DIY Christmas Tree: Tomato Cage + Paper Decorations! Pinterest Is The Best Share icon

#95 Christmas Tree From Some Scrap Scrap Share icon

#96 We Made Christmas Trees Out Of Tomato Cages And Dollar Store Supplies Share icon

#97 Methadone Clinic Decorated Their Christmas Tree With Narcan, Condoms, And Fentanyl Test Strips Share icon

#98 Christmas Tree 2024 Share icon

#99 Homemade Xmas Tree From Scavenged Branches Share icon

#100 Modular Christmas Tree, From Scrap Oak Ply Share icon

#101 Behold. May Our Christmas Tree Bring You All The Joy That 2020 Didn’t Share icon

#102 My Dad Does This Hanging Ornament Christmas Tree Every Year Share icon

#103 My Moms Homemade Christmas Tree Last Year 🦚🤍 Oc - For Reference Part Of My Moms Partners Name Has Peacock In It So She Thought This Would Be Fun/Funny To Do Share icon

#104 My Mother In Law's Tree Share icon Every year my MIL picks a theme/ color combination for her tree. This year is purple and pink. I have been lurking here and thought I would share her tree with you all. Happy Holidays



#105 For A Minimalist Christmas Share icon

#106 I’ve Always Dreamt Of The Day I Could Make A Nightmare Before Tree, This Is The Year Share icon

#107 Tree By An Indigenous Family :) Share icon

#108 My Candy Christmas Tree, One Of Six Trees, And This Is Definitely My Favorite. Everything On Here Is Candy Or Sweet Treat Related Share icon

#109 A Tree Made Of Stairs Share icon

#110 Our Christmas Tree Has Been Up For A Few Weeks Already Now. My Kids Were Ready For It The Day After Halloween! We’ve Made It Extra Merry, With Two Tree’s Worth Of Decorations On It 🎅🏻🎄 🎁 Share icon

#111 My Husband Was Complaining That Our Christmas Tree Is Usually Too Traditional. Six Dollars Worth Of Tissue Paper From Big Lots, Some Wire, And An Eternity Later, This Was The Result. He Said It Was "Nice" Share icon

#112 My Crazy Christmas Tree Share icon

#113 Well, Here Is This Year's Tree! We Recycled Balls From Other Years And Covered Them With Velvet Share icon

#114 Christmas Tree Goodness 2024. Includes My Favorite Narwhal Courtesy Share icon

#115 If Your Tree Isn’t Ready, If Your Table Isn’t Set, If You Haven’t Got An Outfit Ready It Doesn’t Matter.. What Matters Is Enjoy Each Day Share icon

#116 Without A Doubt One Of The Most Representative Colors Of Christmas Share icon

#117 Slowly Getting Into The Xmas Spirit And We Had To Share The Pampas Xmas Tree We Made Last Year Share icon

#118 “May It Be A Light To You In Dark Places, When All Other Lights Go Out” Share icon

#119 I Absolutely Love Decorating Trees Share icon

#120 Strictly Disney Share icon

#121 Introducing My 2024 Christmas Tree! I Didn’t Have A Clear Idea Of How I Wanted To Decorate My Tree This Year, But I Knew I Wanted To Use All Of The Items I Found Over The Past Year (Both Thrifted And Retail) … I Think The Resulting Theme Is Colorful Chaos! Share icon

#122 Pink Christmas Tree + Cat Share icon