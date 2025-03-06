Meet Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko: Her Story, Career, And Life In The Spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

African-American comedian and actor Kevin Hart and his multifaceted wife, Eniko Parrish, have been living in wedded bliss for nearly nine years and counting. Despite going through ebbs and flows, the long-term couple continues to spark internet admiration over their unique relationship dynamics — at least compared to their peers.

Happily Ever After is rarely the story ending of high-profile couples, but Mrs Hart seems to be defying the norm in Hollywood. So, who exactly is this extraordinary woman?

Eniko Hart’s Early Life and Career

Share icon

Image credits: @enikohart

Eniko Parrish was born on August 18, 1984, in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland. She has a mixed Afro-Caribbean heritage and is known for her great sense of style and fitness-related social media posts.

Eniko Hart started her model career in 2013 when she appeared on BET’s Rip the Runway, a music and fashion program hosted by Kelly Rowland. She was among a long roster of celebrities who hit the catwalk, including Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Jaden Smith, Tiffany Nicole Bennett, and Omarion.

The well-proportioned aspiring model is also the ambassador for the popular lifestyle and fitness apparel line Fabletics (per PEOPLE). Eniko has been working for the popular activewear brand, co-founded by Kate Hudson, for several years now — only for Kevin to join forces with his wife.

In 2020, Kevin signed on to become the brand’s investor and the face of Fabletics Men (per WWD). The married couple has contributed three different collections for Fabletics since then, with Eniko admitting she “had a good time” collaborating with her beau to launch the first dual-gender capsule line for Fabletics.

“It was the first time ever doing something together, so I wanted to jump on [the] opportunity immediately,” she gushed.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart’s Relationship Timeline

Share icon

Image credits: @kevinhart4real

A nightclub in Washington D.C. was the very place where Kevin and Eniko’s love blossomed. The comedian was definitely not playing hard to get when he saw the model, immediately turning to the DJ booth to serenade his wife-to-be.

Kevin’s 2019 Netflix docuseries Don’t F**K This Up revealed behind-the-scenes insights into his tumultuous path as he maneuvers through life crises and rises to stardom.

During the special, Eniko shared intimate details about their first encounter. “One thing led to another, and it just happened,” she recalled. “We couldn’t resist each other. It was nonstop.”a

Share icon

Image credits: @enikohart

The duo started dating a couple of years after they first met, with Kevin finally popping the question to his sweetheart in August 2014. He was shot on a video getting down on one knee and surprising his longtime girlfriend during her 30th birthday celebration, all while the happy crowd gave a big round of applause.

“She has honestly made me a different man,” Kevin declared as he warmly hugged Eniko. “I am happy today. I am beyond happy with you babe. When I say ‘I love you,’ it comes from a place of truth. You give me a different type of heartbeat when you came to my life. You’ve accepted my kids, you’ve accepted me. I love you for that.”

Before finally pulling out the engagement ring, Kevin declared: “On this perfect day, I chose to make the most perfect decision.”

Their heated romance cumulated on August 13, 2016, when the lovebirds tied the knot during a beautiful wedding in California on Saturday evening (per IMDb).

The happy couple quickly shared a series of stunning snaps of their big night. “Mr & Mrs HART!!!!! In Love & Loving it!!!!” Kevin captioned one Instagram post featuring him and his bride glamorously dressed in their wedding attire and cozying up for a photo.

Being the hilarious comedian he is, Kevin shared a funny photo of himself helplessly lying on the ground after the ceremony. “How my wedding night ended,” he captioned the post. “I’m still s—-faced.”

Share icon

Image credits: @kevinhart4real

Wasting no time, the newlyweds flew off to the Caribbean island of St. Barts for their honeymoon. Kevin and his wife looked absolutely blissful during their tropical vacation. They lounged by the pool and soaked in the sun on a picturesque sandy beach.

Share icon

Image credits:@kevinhart4real

All of Kevin Hart’s Four Kids with Ex-Wife and Eniko Hart

Image credits: @enikohart

Eniko isn’t just Kevin’s supportive wife but also a stepmom to his two kids from his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Kevin and his first wife exchanged vows in 2003 and seemed to be on good terms for nearly eight years of marriage, but their romance came to a grinding halt in 2010 when the ex-couple filed for a divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” (per Metro).

Notably, Kevin was still legally married to Torrei when he first met his now-wife Enki in 2009 at a Washington, D.C. nightclub.

Kevin officially became a father on March 22, 2005, when he and his ex-wife welcomed their daughter, Heaven Leigh Hart (per PEOPLE).

The comedian seemed to have passed down his “funny genes” to his older daughter. He revealed that Heaven is an ambitious comedian and eager to follow in her famous dad’s footsteps.

“My daughter wants to be an entertainer so bad, I’m just holding her back til she’s 18,” Kavin shared in 2016. “I made a daddy decision to hold her back til she’s of age and then we can pursue whatever dream we want.”

In the meantime, Heaven could at least hone her skills as a comedian using her own dad. “My daughter makes me laugh daily, because she thinks she’s ultra cool,” Kevin said of Heaven in August 2022. “She’ll text and call me ‘G’ and ‘Old raggedy back Jack’ because I hurt my back. That always makes me laugh.”

Share icon

Image credits: @enikohart

Kevin’s ex-wife gave birth to their second child, Hendrix Hart, on November 8, 2007. The Welcome to the Jungle star developed a special bond between him and his first son, affectionately calling him “best friend.” He even had Hendrix, then aged 8, serving as the best man in his 2016 wedding to Eniko.

Kevin was the proudest dad when congratulating his teen son on his eighth-grade graduation. “The flyest/coolest kid that I know… I’m so proud of you son,” the father captioned a photo of the new grad donning a suit and standing in front of gigantic balloons.

“Congrats on conquering this stage of life … so many stages left to go … at this rate and pace u are poised and positioned to conquer them all. Love you champ … u make ur father proud daily!!!!!”

Share icon

Image credits: @kevinhart4real

Kevin shares the remaining two children with Eniko. They welcomed their first child, Kenzo Kash Hart, on November 21, 2017, amidst Kevin’s public cheating allegations. The Fatherhood star took to X to announce the big news: “God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ….He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

Share icon

Image credits: @enikohart

When Kenzo blew out three birthday candles in 2020, his proud dad documented this major milestone and even shared some of his son’s nicknames. “Happy B Day to the coolest 3yr old on the planet,” he celebrated on Instagram.

Share icon Image credits: @kevinhart4real

Kevin and Eniko were blessed with a girl, Kaori Mai Hart, on September 29, 2020. The proud mom shared the happy news with her Instagram followers, welcoming her baby girl to the world and affectionately referring to her as “a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.”

Eniko also described Kaori as “beautiful, feisty, silly, loving, and so much more little libra lady!”.

Share icon

Image credits: @enikohart

Like father like daughter — Kevin admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2022 that his young daughter had already begun speaking and even picking up some of his “bad habits.”

“She’s got a couple of words she’s put together. First of all, dada. Dada was the first one, even if it wasn’t; I would say it was,” the comedian said jokingly.

“And s—. She said s— … I’m not celebrating it. I’m not saying it because I’m proud, but yeah s— is a good one,” Hart continued.

Kevin Hart’s 2017 Cheating Scandal

Share icon

Image credits: @kevinhart4real

On the surface, Kevin and Eniko’s love story appears to be straight out of a fairytale, but their life was a whirlwind of disagreements and cheating scandals.

In 2017, the comedian shared an Instagram video accusing someone of trying to extort him over a proactive video featuring him and Montia Sabbag in Las Vegas (per PEOPLE). The police arrested Kevin’s ex-friend, Jonathan Todd Jackson, and charged him with extortion.

Kevin made a public apology for his then-pregnant wife and two kids, insisting that Jackson was attempting to extort him.

The Ride Along actor admitted that he dropped the hallucinogenic drug MDMA (also known as Ecstasy or Molly) before he was filmed cheating on Eniko in 2017 (per Page Six).

Kevin said he brought Sabbag, along with another woman, Morgan, to his hotel room. The woman eventually left, and Kevin fell asleep with Sabbag — though he denied being intimate with her that day.

“I did not have s** with [Sabbag] that night,” he claimed. “I had s** with her the following morning. She woke me up.”

Kevin and Eniko’s Height Difference — How Tall Is She?

Share icon

Image credits: @enikohart

The height difference between Kevin and his spouse has been stirring lots of online buzz. Eniko appears to be noticeably taller than her husband in their photos together — a sight that, according to some gender norms, is far from ideal.

“She’s taller than you!! Lol,” Instagram user @g_law01 remarked on their honeymoon photo, while @togolesepapi questioned, “Why don’t he ever go for short girls?” referring to his taller ex-wife.

Some were nonetheless supportive of the newlywed. “Wtf does height have to do with anything smh superficial a– people only caring about looks,” user @ndz.4 expressed.

While fans are having a bit of a ding-dong over their height difference, the gap between Kevin and Eniko is actually not that dramatic. Eniko stands at 5′ 6″ (1.68 m), whereas her shorter husband stands at 5′ 5″ (1.65 m).

Perhaps Eniko’s obsession with pointed-toe heels only accentuates the not-so-big difference.