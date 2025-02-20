Tyla’s Parents Finally Step Into The Spotlight — Here’s What We Know About Sharleen And Sherwin Seethal

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyla Laura Seethal, known more popularly by her stage name Tyla, is one of the most iconic Gen Z faces in the 21st-century music scene. The 23-year-old singer signed with Epic Records in 2021 after her debut single, “Getting Late,” achieved immense domestic success in 2019.

But Tyla’s 2023 viral single “Water” cemented her as one of the most sought-after talents in the global music industry in recent years. The song debuted at number 67 on the Billboard Hot 100. Eventually, it made Tyla the highest-charting African female solo artist in Billboard history when the track peaked at number 7 on January 13, 2024.

Highlights Tyla became the highest-charting African female solo artist in Billboard history in 2024.

Her parents, Sharleen and Sherwin, initially doubted her musical career choice.

Tyla's mixed heritage includes Black/Zulu, Irish, Mauritian/Indian, and Coloured roots.

Her family chats are filled with her unreleased music, showcasing strong family support.

Her parents attended her first Grammy Awards in the US, celebrating her achievements.

Needless to say, 2024 was a great year for Tyla. That year, she won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance, making her the youngest African artist in history to win a Grammy Award.

Naturally, with the overnight fame, there’s a lot of curiosity around the talented singer family. Tyla’s parents have largely stayed out of the spotlight but have been recently spotted alongside their daughter on a few memorable occasions.

The South African singer has also been open about her parents’ role and influence on her music career, often crediting them for nurturing her passion from a young age. Their cultural heritage and encouragement have played a key role in shaping her artistry.

Here’s everything we know about the “Jump” singer’s parents and how her roots have influenced her rise to fame.

Tyla’s Parents, Background, and Heritage

In a June 2024 interview with The Breakfast Club, Tyla was asked to address her identity as a “South African Coloured person.” The question stemmed from past comments she made about her racial identity, which had sparked backlash online.

Rather than responding directly, she sidestepped the topic during the interview. However, later that day, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to clear up the speculation.

Tyla explained that she has mixed-race heritage, with Black/Zulu, Irish, Mauritian/Indian, and Coloured roots. She clarified that in South Africa, she would be classified as Coloured, whereas internationally, she is identified as a Black woman.

Tyla is the daughter of Sharleen and Sherwin Seethal. The couple, who have five children, raised the now 23-year-old singer in a tight-knit, music-loving household where cultural traditions and artistic expression were deeply valued.

While not much is publicly known about their personal lives, Tyla has spoken about their strong support for her career. In interviews, she has shared how her parents encouraged her to embrace her South African roots and global ambitions — a balance now reflected in her music.

In a November 2023 interview with People, the singer shared that she grew up listening to Afrobeats, amapiano, house kwaito, and other popular South African genres.

Share icon Image credits: @tyla

Tyle also revealed that R&B and pop were the dominant music genres played in her house, and the singer has been extremely vocal about how she wishes to celebrate her South African roots through her art.

Tyla Has a Deep Bond With Her Family and Culture

Tyla told i-D in June 2023 that she’s incredibly passionate about her country, its culture, and its music. She recalled one of her earliest childhood memories being waking up to the sound of music playing in her home.

Share icon Image credits: @tyla

The singer shared that dancing with her siblings and mother as they cleaned the house was a weekend staple in her household. Tyla credited her country for influencing her appreciation for music and dance, stating, “I’ve just become someone who has a whole different level of pride for my home and where I come from.”

Tyla’s world revolved around her parents and siblings. One of the young singer’s earliest musical memories is of her father playing recordings of Michael Jackson and Rihanna concerts on DVD.

Share icon Image credits: @tyla

In fact, the entire Tyla’s family family had the musical bug. Her uncle used to show up at the barbeque with his guitar as the “Been Thinking” singer, and her cousins would gather around singing and dancing.

Tyla has been relentlessly inculcating notes from her African roots into her music and choreography to celebrate her culture. Back in 2021, she told i-D that she’s on a mission to become South Africa’s biggest pop star in an effort to “break that door down” so that African artists find their footing in the industry.

Tyla’s Parents Weren’t Always on Board With Her Musical Aspirations

In a November 2023 appearance on Power 106 FM, Tyla opened up about how her parents, Sharleen and Sherwin Seethal, weren’t too enthused about her pursuing a career in music. She was actually doing a course in mining engineering and was all set to embark on a corporate career.

However, the young artist realized her true calling was elsewhere and begged her parents to allow her to give her music career a shot. At the time, Tyla’s parents believed that a career as a musician wasn’t a realistic aspiration and deemed music more of a hobby.

The singer confessed that few people in South Africa were striving to become pop stars globally, so the concept felt predominantly foreign to her parents. However, after much persuasion and endless tears, they granted her a year to pursue her dreams.

Share icon ​​ Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Fortunately for her, within a year, Tyla signed with Epic Records under Sony Music and won a Grammy Award, seizing the opportunity that changed the course of her career.

Tyla’s Family Is Dedicated to Giving Her Feedback

Tyla’s parents’ initial reluctance to let her pursue a music career mustn’t be mistaken as their lack of support for their daughter’s passions. The singer herself recognizes that her parents were just trying to look out for her, considering the tumultuous and uncertain nature of the music industry.

In fact, during the Power 106 FM appearance, Tyla revealed that her family group chat was always filled with unreleased music. She noted that the group chat was constantly popping with family members gassing her up each time she shared new tracks.

Tyla revealed that when she first shared “Water” in the group chat, her father was really into the beats and played it repeatedly.

In an interview with R&B Lounge, the young popstar shared notes on some words of wisdom that her mother had shared with her, which she deems one of the best pieces of advice she’s ever received. Tyla’s mum advised her always to treat people equally regardless of their background, which the singer believes has helped her navigate fame.

Share icon Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The young singer’s family also loves to brag about her success. In May 2024, Tyla told BET International that her family members are unapologetic about celebrating her achievements. The singer recounted instances from her childhood where her father, mother, and grandmother recognized her talent and encouraged her to sing in front of an audience, helping her gain confidence from a young age.

Tyla’s Parents Supported Her at Milestone Award Shows

Sharleen and Sherwin Seethal have been immensely supportive of their daughter’s music career and have made it a point to be present alongside her during important milestones. In February 2024, they traveled to the US for the first time to accompany Tyla to the Grammy Awards.

The duo beamed proudly as they posed on the red carpet with their daughter, who was flaunting her first Grammy award. In a red carpet chat with Variety at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party, Tyla shared that her parents were having a wonderful time during their first trip to America.

Share icon Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The singer expressed that she was incredibly happy that her parents were enjoying their trip and even noted that they’d gone to Vegas before her award show ceremony. Later the same year, in March, Sharleen and Sherwin accompanied their daughter to the SA Style Awards in South Africa, where Tyla won the Most Stylish Performing Artist award.

Share icon Image credits: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images/Getty Images

While the “Water” singer’s parents were initially reluctant to let Tyla pursue her passions in music, they have since come around, showcasing tremendous pride and support for their daughter as she reaches new feats in the music industry.

FAQ

How did Garth von Glehn discover Tyla?

Garth von Glehn, the co-founder of FAX Records LLC, contacted Tyla after he came across videos of her singing on her Instagram page. Not long after, she booked her first recording session. Eventually, Garth von Glehn also went on to become Tyla’s first manager.