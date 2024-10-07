“Emma Stone Is Definitely Bald!”: Fans Convinced Actress Shaved Head For New Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone’s fans are freaking out about her possibly being bald after her involvement in Bugonia, the latest film by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos which is set to release in the United States on November 7, 2025.

The project is a remake of the 2003 South Korean comedy film Save the Green Planet!, which tells the story of a couple of conspiracy theorists who believe aliens have infiltrated Earth. To prove their point, they kidnap an influential pharmaceutical executive (a female played by Stone in the remake) and torture him, shaving his head along the way.

The actress’ appearance last Saturday (October 5) at the 2024 New York Film Festival did nothing to calm the rumors. Despite showing up with a full head of hair, netizens are sure she was wearing a wig.

In particular, a clip showing the actress seemingly readjusting her supposed hairpiece and checking her hairline with her fingers after a A Real Pain screening gained more than 2 million views after its upload last Sunday (October 6).

Image credits: TheStewartofNY / Getty

“I’m so intrigued by why Emma Stone is wearing a wig at NYFF,” wrote one viewer on an associated tweet with 1.1 million views, prompting others to share a photo of the actress wearing a beanie on the street to hide her scalp.

Others complimented the actress on her commitment to Yorgos Lanthimos, considering her an inspiration for the director. The pair has successfully collaborated on various productions since the release of the 2018 historical drama The Favourite.

“She’s straight up Yorgos’ muse,” one stated.

“Wow, Emma Stone with a shaved head for Lanthimos? That’s next-level commitment!” another wrote.

Image credits: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Emma Stone (BALD) and Jazz Charton (Kiernan Culkin’s wife) last night at the NYFF screening of ‘A REAL PAIN’ pic.twitter.com/bCay4Ba5HO — best of emma stone (@badpostestone) October 6, 2024

Stone’s presence at the film festival, where she appeared wearing a semi-translucent flowing dress with a black, high-neck bodysuit underneath, serves as support for A Real Pain, a Comedy drama starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin. The former also directed and wrote the film.

The project was set in motion in 2020, with Stone’s and Lanthimos’ addition as actress and director, respectively being a late addition in February 2024

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios

In May 2020, Korean company CJ ENM announced a remake of Save the Green Planet! With filmmakers Ali Aster and Lars Knudsen, of Midsommar and Hereditary fame, set to produce.

The original film’s director, Jang Joon-hwan, was initially set to reprise his role for the remake, but he was replaced in February 2024 by Yorgos Lanthimos. For the international release, distribution rights outside the Asian country went to Focus Features in the United States and Universal Pictures.

Image credits: SearchlightPictures

With the decision to swap the gender of the film’s central character already made, and Lanthimos’ long history of collaborating with Stone on films like 2022’s Bleat, 2023’s Poor Things (which earned the actress an Oscar for Best Actress on the 96th Academy Awards), and 2024’s Kind of Kindness, her addition to the project was a no-brainer.

Principal photography began in July 2024 in High Wycombe, England, and was wrapped up in late September, leaving Stone little time to regrow her luscious locks before her appearance at the New York Film Festival.