Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Emma Stone Is Definitely Bald!”: Fans Convinced Actress Shaved Head For New Role
News

“Emma Stone Is Definitely Bald!”: Fans Convinced Actress Shaved Head For New Role

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone’s fans are freaking out about her possibly being bald after her involvement in Bugonia, the latest film by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos which is set to release in the United States on November 7, 2025.

The project is a remake of the 2003 South Korean comedy film Save the Green Planet!, which tells the story of a couple of conspiracy theorists who believe aliens have infiltrated Earth. To prove their point, they kidnap an influential pharmaceutical executive (a female played by Stone in the remake) and torture him, shaving his head along the way.

Highlights
  • Emma Stone's fans speculate she's bald for her role in Bugonia.
  • Stone plays a tortured executive in the film, requiring a shaved head.
  • A festival clip shows Stone readjusting what fans believe to be a wig, fueling speculation.

The actress’ appearance last Saturday (October 5) at the 2024 New York Film Festival did nothing to calm the rumors. Despite showing up with a full head of hair, netizens are sure she was wearing a wig.

In particular, a clip showing the actress seemingly readjusting her supposed hairpiece and checking her hairline with her fingers after a A Real Pain screening gained more than 2 million views after its upload last Sunday (October 6).

Emma Stone’s fans are convinced the actress was wearing a wig at her appearance at the New York Film Festival due to her latest role requiring her to shave her head

“Emma Stone Is Definitely Bald!”: Fans Convinced Actress Shaved Head For New Role

Image credits: TheStewartofNY / Getty

I’m so intrigued by why Emma Stone is wearing a wig at NYFF,wrote one viewer on an associated tweet with 1.1 million views, prompting others to share a photo of the actress wearing a beanie on the street to hide her scalp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Emma Stone shave her head for Bugonia ?
byu/overfatherlord inyorgoslanthimos

Others complimented the actress on her commitment to Yorgos Lanthimos, considering her an inspiration for the director. The pair has successfully collaborated on various productions since the release of the 2018 historical drama The Favourite.

“She’s straight up Yorgos’ muse,” one stated.

“Wow, Emma Stone with a shaved head for Lanthimos? That’s next-level commitment!” another wrote.

“Emma Stone Is Definitely Bald!”: Fans Convinced Actress Shaved Head For New Role

Image credits: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Stone’s presence at the film festival, where she appeared wearing a semi-translucent flowing dress with a black, high-neck bodysuit underneath, serves as support for A Real Pain, a Comedy drama starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin. The former also directed and wrote the film.

The project was set in motion in 2020, with Stone’s and Lanthimos’ addition as actress and director, respectively being a late addition in February 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

“Emma Stone Is Definitely Bald!”: Fans Convinced Actress Shaved Head For New Role

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios

In May 2020, Korean company CJ ENM announced a remake of Save the Green Planet! With filmmakers Ali Aster and Lars Knudsen, of Midsommar and Hereditary fame, set to produce. 

The original film’s director, Jang Joon-hwan, was initially set to reprise his role for the remake, but he was replaced in February 2024 by Yorgos Lanthimos. For the international release, distribution rights outside the Asian country went to Focus Features in the United States and Universal Pictures.

“Emma Stone Is Definitely Bald!”: Fans Convinced Actress Shaved Head For New Role

Image credits: SearchlightPictures

With the decision to swap the gender of the film’s central character already made, and Lanthimos’ long history of collaborating with Stone on films like 2022’s Bleat, 2023’s Poor Things (which earned the actress an Oscar for Best Actress on the 96th Academy Awards), and 2024’s Kind of Kindness, her addition to the project was a no-brainer.

Principal photography began in July 2024 in High Wycombe, England, and was wrapped up in late September, leaving Stone little time to regrow her luscious locks before her appearance at the New York Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

23

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda