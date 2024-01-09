Emma Stone Had The Perfect Reply To Man Trying To Make Her Golden Globe Win About Taylor Swift

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone’s playful response to a reporter’s odd question about Taylor Swift cheering for her Golden Globe went viral.

Emma and Taylor were both nominated for a Golden Globe. The songstress was nominated for her Taylor Swift: The Eras concert movie in a new category honoring the year’s films for cinematic and box office achievement, while the actress was nominated for her performance in Poor Things.

While Taylor left empty-handed from the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 7), Emma took home the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.

Image credits: Golden Globes

To begin her acceptance speech, Emma shared a sweet shout-out to her husband, Dave McCary, with whom she shares two-year-old daughter Louise Jean McCary, E! News reported.

“Dave, I have to start with you really quickly. I love you so much,” the Easy A star gushed, making a rare comment about their relationship. “Thank you for everything.”

Emma went on to praise her Poor Things costars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef. She said: “You made every day an absolute joy. And so did the rest of our incredible cast.”



“What are your thoughts on her cheering your win?” the reporter asked Emma

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty

The actress further reflected on her Poor Things character Bella: “Playing Bella was unbelievable.

“Bella falls in love with life itself, rather than a person, and she accepts the good, the bad in equal measure. That really made me look at life differently—and that all of it counts, and all of it is important.”

Before signing off, Emma added, “She has stayed with me deeply, so this means the world to me. Thank you so much.”

“What an a**hole, am I right?”, the Golden Globe winner joked, igniting laughter from everyone in the room

Image Credits: Kevin Mazur/TCA 2011

Despite a moment that should’ve been all about the 35-year-old actress’ talent, Emma’s achievement was nearly overshadowed by a seemingly weird question about Taylor.

After winning her Golden Globe and giving her acceptance speech, Emma was naturally flooded with questions from a huge crowd of reporters. But one particular question stood out, as it wasn’t about her win at all but about Taylor “cheering” for her, Unilad reported.

“Emma, I don’t know if you noticed, but when you won, Taylor Swift gave you a huge applause,” the reporter could be heard saying in the viral clip.

The man further questioned: “What are your thoughts on her cheering your win?”

A viral clip of the moment showed Emma ironically answering: “What an a**hole, am I right?”, igniting laughter from the masses.



“I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there,” Emma said

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

The Arizona native teased: “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there.

“She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there — but what an a – – hole.”

The reporter’s questionable query sparked both outrage and humorous banter on X (formerly known as Twitter), as a person wrote: “I love their friendship so much.”

Another X user commented: “This damn reporter be asking the dumbest question.”

A separate individual penned: “The only friendship that matters.”

An additional person chimed in: “I love seeing women supporting women, friends supporting friends, & people supporting people, but why not ask Emma about the work she does instead?

“Since that’s what she got an award for? … There’s a time and place to fangirl over Taylor Swift & it’s called Twitter.”

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

On TikTok, the clip was shared by Entertainment Tonight’s official page, gathering just as many interesting responses.

“Ok, but what the hell question is that? ‘What do you think of Taylor Swift approving of your win’ Like what???,” a TikTok user commented.

Meanwhile, some Swifties appeared to think there was actual “Bad Blood” after Emma’s joke, as an X user wrote: “It’s giving, who’s Taylor Swift anyways? Ew.”

This wasn’t Emma’s only weird encounter with reporters that night, as during the ceremony’s red carpet event, an excited interviewer asked the cast of Poor Things, Willem Dafoe, Emma, and Mark Ruffalo, along with its director, Yorgos Lanthimos, to give an improvisation of Poor Things.

“I just want you to all just improv Poor Things. GO,” the interviewer commanded. He was subsequently met with a perplexed team as the actors and the filmmaker all awkwardly stared at each other.



Watch Emma Stone’s sarcastic response to the reporter’s question below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

“You know what I want you to do,” the interviewer excitedly told Willem, who promptly replied: “I don’t,” before adding: “There’s a time and a place for everything.”

The interviewer went on to ask: “What part of the script was there where you were like, ‘really, we’re gonna do that?’” To which Mark answered: “Page 1 to page 127.”

During the award ceremony, Taylor Swift, who sat at the Golden Globe event with actress Keleigh Sperry, was amongst host Jo Koy’s multiple victims of the night as he joked about her NFL game-day appearances.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” the 52-year-old comedian quipped.

According to the broadcasted shots of the singer, Taylor looked rather unperturbed by the joke and was spotted nonchalantly taking a sip of her drink.

