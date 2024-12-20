Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Taylor Swift's "Blurred" Ring Finger In Wrap Party Pics Sparks More Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors
Celebrities, News

Taylor Swift’s “Blurred” Ring Finger In Wrap Party Pics Sparks More Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors

Michelle Tian
BoredPanda staff
Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce taken the next step in their relationship?

Following the wrap of her record-breaking The Eras Tour, the pop star attended a wrap party with her close friends and family in celebration of her success, as well as her 35th birthday. 

But a few of the released photos have eagle-eyed Swifties zooming in closer to inspect her ring finger.

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift's supposed "blurred" ring finger at the Eras Tour wrap party sparked further engagement rumors with Travis Kelce.
  • Photos from the party showed Taylor wearing a short black dress while dancing with Travis Kelce and friends.
  • Swift's Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour ever, earning $2 billion in ticket sales.
    Rumors swirl around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship after an Eras-themed party

    Taylor Swift's "Blurred" Ring Finger In Wrap Party Pics Sparks More Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors

    Image credits: brittanylynne / Instagram

    Brittany Mahomes, a friend of the Style singer, gave fans a sneak peek of the surprise get-together, as everyone appeared to be dressed in the costumes Swift wore during the show.

    But that wasn’t the main center of attention for those on social media, as per Page Six.

    While wrapped around a cocktail, her ring finger looked to be slightly edited in a few of the snapshots, a minuscule detail initially caught by an Instagrammer named Liz Woods.

    Taylor Swift's "Blurred" Ring Finger In Wrap Party Pics Sparks More Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors

    Image credits: lizpwoods / Instagram

    “Hey. Um, guys?” she shared on her story. “Do you feel like the pics with her hand are… blurred? Or am I hormonal?” 

    After a fellow fan responded to her theory, asking her why Swift wouldn’t just take off her engagement ring—assuming she is wearing one—Liz responded with a logical conclusion.

    “Because wearing an engagement ring after getting engaged at a party celebrating you sounds like the most perfect night ever!” she replied.

    The question about whether Taylor Swift is engaged is at the forefront of many of her fans’ minds

    Taylor Swift's "Blurred" Ring Finger In Wrap Party Pics Sparks More Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre / TAS24 / Getty Images

    It looked as if Swift was having the time of her life with none other than her beau—the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

    Photos on X showed the All Too Well singer wearing a short black dress as she playfully tugged at the lapel of Kelce’s black suit, the latter also sporting a number of friendship bracelets.

    Also attending the party was Ross Travis, a close friend of Kelce, as well as Patrick Mahomes and his wife.

    Taylor Swift's "Blurred" Ring Finger In Wrap Party Pics Sparks More Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors

    Image credits: brittanylynne / Instagram

    Various sneak peeks of the unforgettable night included Swift living it up while holding a black microphone in her hands, as party-goers wore dramatic feathered scarves and heart-shaped sunglasses.

    “At the end of the day, she is just a girl,” wrote Liz.

    The Eras Tour undeniably made history

    Taylor Swift's "Blurred" Ring Finger In Wrap Party Pics Sparks More Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors

    Image credits: ashavignone / Instagram

    It’s official—as reported by the LA Times, Swift’s The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time, clocking in at a whopping 2 billion dollars’ worth of tickets sold. 

    During her show on December 6 in Vancouver, Canada, she mentioned how big of an impact this beloved tour has had on her life and career.

    “I’ve never played more shows on tour or toured longer than I have with The Eras Tour,” she announced as the crowd made their admiration heard in the form of cheers and screams. “There are so many reasons for that, like, nobody’s backstage saying, ‘You gotta do more shows.’

    “I decided to make this tour the longest I’ve ever done because you have made this feel like so much more than a concert tour in so many ways.”

    Taylor Swift's "Blurred" Ring Finger In Wrap Party Pics Sparks More Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors

    Image credits: ashavignone / Instagram

    The Eras Tour wrapped on December 8 with its last show in Vancouver and, as echoed by Swift’s words, it’s clear it’s taken on a new meaning for her fans all over the world.

    From trading customized friendship bracelets to decking out in sparkly hand-made costumes, those who attended—and watched the livestreams—described the tour as the “epitome of girlhood.”

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    jessicaspecht avatar
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WHY is this newsworthy? People get engaged every day. She's not that special.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a lot more special than you or I though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
