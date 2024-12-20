Taylor Swift’s “Blurred” Ring Finger In Wrap Party Pics Sparks More Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce taken the next step in their relationship?

Following the wrap of her record-breaking The Eras Tour, the pop star attended a wrap party with her close friends and family in celebration of her success, as well as her 35th birthday.

But a few of the released photos have eagle-eyed Swifties zooming in closer to inspect her ring finger.

Photos from the party showed Taylor wearing a short black dress while dancing with Travis Kelce and friends.

Swift's Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour ever, earning $2 billion in ticket sales.

Rumors swirl around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship after an Eras-themed party

Image credits: brittanylynne / Instagram

Brittany Mahomes, a friend of the Style singer, gave fans a sneak peek of the surprise get-together, as everyone appeared to be dressed in the costumes Swift wore during the show.

But that wasn’t the main center of attention for those on social media, as per Page Six.

While wrapped around a cocktail, her ring finger looked to be slightly edited in a few of the snapshots, a minuscule detail initially caught by an Instagrammer named Liz Woods.

Image credits: lizpwoods / Instagram

“Hey. Um, guys?” she shared on her story. “Do you feel like the pics with her hand are… blurred? Or am I hormonal?”

After a fellow fan responded to her theory, asking her why Swift wouldn’t just take off her engagement ring—assuming she is wearing one—Liz responded with a logical conclusion.

“Because wearing an engagement ring after getting engaged at a party celebrating you sounds like the most perfect night ever!” she replied.

The question about whether Taylor Swift is engaged is at the forefront of many of her fans’ minds

Image credits: Emma McIntyre / TAS24 / Getty Images

It looked as if Swift was having the time of her life with none other than her beau—the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Photos on X showed the All Too Well singer wearing a short black dress as she playfully tugged at the lapel of Kelce’s black suit, the latter also sporting a number of friendship bracelets.

Also attending the party was Ross Travis, a close friend of Kelce, as well as Patrick Mahomes and his wife.

Image credits: brittanylynne / Instagram

she straight up has her ring finger blurred who else is calling a travis taylor secret engagement ?? pic.twitter.com/jvMG98RSBm — 𝖡𝖾𝗅𝗅𝖺 ¹ᴰ (@luvforboobear) December 19, 2024

Various sneak peeks of the unforgettable night included Swift living it up while holding a black microphone in her hands, as party-goers wore dramatic feathered scarves and heart-shaped sunglasses.

“At the end of the day, she is just a girl,” wrote Liz.

The Eras Tour undeniably made history

Image credits: ashavignone / Instagram

It’s official—as reported by the LA Times, Swift’s The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time, clocking in at a whopping 2 billion dollars’ worth of tickets sold.

During her show on December 6 in Vancouver, Canada, she mentioned how big of an impact this beloved tour has had on her life and career.

“I’ve never played more shows on tour or toured longer than I have with The Eras Tour,” she announced as the crowd made their admiration heard in the form of cheers and screams. “There are so many reasons for that, like, nobody’s backstage saying, ‘You gotta do more shows.’

“I decided to make this tour the longest I’ve ever done because you have made this feel like so much more than a concert tour in so many ways.”

Image credits: ashavignone / Instagram

The Eras Tour wrapped on December 8 with its last show in Vancouver and, as echoed by Swift’s words, it’s clear it’s taken on a new meaning for her fans all over the world.

From trading customized friendship bracelets to decking out in sparkly hand-made costumes, those who attended—and watched the livestreams—described the tour as the “epitome of girlhood.”