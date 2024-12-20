“What A Joke”: Fan Outrage Erupts As Taylor Swift Ranks 3rd On Greatest Pop Stars Of 2024 List

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift enjoyed another headline-making year, but fans were bitter about her #3 spot on Billboard’s list of the 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2024.

Enraged Swifties called for a “boycott” of Billboard, as they believed the 35-year-old artist should have been crowned No. 1.

RELATED:

Taylor Swift fans erupted on social media after the singer was ranked #3 on Billboard’s 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2024

Share icon

Image credits: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Billboard is yet to reveal the top two winners on their list, which now features Chappell Roan at #4, Charli XCX at #5, and Ariana Grande at #6.

Highlights Taylor Swift was ranked 3rd on Billboard’s list of the 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2024.

Fans were left fuming over the ranking and called for a “boycott” of Billboard.

“What a joke. Dominated every category for billboard, but third, somehow?” commented one fan.

As the singer wrapped up her Eras Tour this month, she said it was the “closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far.”

Beyoncé, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Jelly Roll rounded up the top 10 at the 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th spots respectively.

Fans of the Love Story singer did not find the rankings fair and sparked a firestorm of comments, including “#BoycottBillboard.”

Swifties expressed their frustration online and insisted she deserved the top spot

Share icon

Image credits: Billboard

“3rd sounds so wrong. Taylor Swift is the greatest pop star without any doubt,” one said while another wrote, “I think i speak for EVERYONE when i say that Taylor should be NUMBER 1.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What a joke. Dominated every category for billboard, but third, somehow?” commented one baffled fan. “Just say you are all choosing WHO you want at this point.”

“I didn’t see the full list yet but she should be at least at #2. #3 sounds crazy given the relevancy she had with her tour and new album,” another said.

Billboard hasn’t revealed the artists in their top two spots on the list, which features Chappell Roan at #4 and Charli XCX at #5

Share icon

Image credits: Billboard

One made a weighty suggestion to the singer and said: “@taylorswift13 please never attend any billboard event ever again they have a vendetta against you.”

“Whatever basement they run this sh–hole magazine out of needs to collapse NOW,” said another critic.

After another year of achieving new milestones, Taylor wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour on December 8 with a show in Vancouver.

Despite the ranking, the musician had a groundbreaking year with her Eras Tour and a historic Grammy win for her album Midnights

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Taylor Swift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

She also made history at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February after her album Midnights gave her a record-breaking fourth career win in the Album of the Year category.

“In 2024, Taylor Swift was not only up against the most spectacular class of pop breakouts and all-timers we’ve seen in decades, but against memories of her own 2023, when she had very arguably the greatest year in modern pop star history,” Billboard said in a social media post while announcing her #3 entry on the 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2024 list.

She described the wrapping of her historic Eras Tour as the “closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Image credits: Taylor Swift

“Nonetheless, Swift still ruled throughout the year, beginning it with a historic fourth album of the year Grammy win (and a Super Bowl ring by proxy) and ending it by wrapping the biggest-in-all-ways tour i the history of pop touring, leaving the kind of hole in the culture that fans need therapy to properly move past — and yeah, selling historic numbers and topping the Billboard 200 for double-digit weeks in between with her Tortured Poets Department opus,” the chart authority continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Cruel Summer singer neared the end of her Eras Tour, she said it was the “closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far.”

Though Taylor is “exhausted,” she and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are “looking forward to the holidays,” a source said

Share icon

Image credits: Sonja Flemming/ Getty Images

With the Eras Tour and a hectic but rewarding year behind her, the Grammy queen is now looking forward to some rest over the holidays.

She is “exhausted, but obviously so, so grateful,” a source told People.

She and her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend Travis Kelce are “looking forward to the holidays,” the source added.

Taylor was recently spotted visiting patients at a children’s hospital, where an odd interaction between her and a team member was caught on camera.

Loyal Swifties made sure to let the internet know that they weren’t happy about her #3 ranking

Share icon

Image credits: anu_zya

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: le_kimber77

Share icon

Image credits: pkandari17

Share icon

Image credits: rcklandarcher

Share icon

Image credits: tylerduran21

Share icon

Image credits: dyna64real

Share icon

Image credits: uruguayanlamb

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: camisreputation

Share icon

Image credits: folkkwhoree

Share icon

Image credits: labyrinthoney

Share icon

Image credits: helovespsych

Share icon

Image credits: loui3f4undo

Share icon

Image credits: PatriciaLWatts

Share icon

Image credits: ReagaNYork14

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FreenBraveStar

Share icon

Image credits: AvatarMaxFan1

Share icon

Image credits: Kizzboy_khizzy

Share icon

Image credits: AydenGibso15080

Share icon

Image credits: TechWhirlUlt

Share icon

Image credits: janamphillps

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Southpaw_Tra