“What A Joke”: Fan Outrage Erupts As Taylor Swift Ranks 3rd On Greatest Pop Stars Of 2024 List

Add Post
Celebrities, News

Taylor Swift enjoyed another headline-making year, but fans were bitter about her #3 spot on Billboard’s list of the 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2024.

Enraged Swifties called for a “boycott” of Billboard, as they believed the 35-year-old artist should have been crowned No. 1.

RELATED:

    Taylor Swift fans erupted on social media after the singer was ranked #3 on Billboard’s 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2024

    Image credits: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

    Billboard is yet to reveal the top two winners on their list, which now features Chappell Roan at #4, Charli XCX at #5, and Ariana Grande at #6.

    Highlights
    • Taylor Swift was ranked 3rd on Billboard’s list of the 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2024.
    • Fans were left fuming over the ranking and called for a “boycott” of Billboard.
    • “What a joke. Dominated every category for billboard, but third, somehow?” commented one fan.
    • As the singer wrapped up her Eras Tour this month, she said it was the “closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far.”

    Beyoncé, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Jelly Roll rounded up the top 10 at the 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th spots respectively.

    Fans of the Love Story singer did not find the rankings fair and sparked a firestorm of comments, including “#BoycottBillboard.”

    Swifties expressed their frustration online and insisted she deserved the top spot

    Image credits: Billboard

    “3rd sounds so wrong. Taylor Swift is the greatest pop star without any doubt,” one said while another wrote, “I think i speak for EVERYONE when i say that Taylor should be NUMBER 1.”

    “What a joke. Dominated every category for billboard, but third, somehow?” commented one baffled fan. “Just say you are all choosing WHO you want at this point.”

    “I didn’t see the full list yet but she should be at least at #2. #3 sounds crazy given the relevancy she had with her tour and new album,” another said.

    Billboard hasn't revealed the artists in their top two spots on the list, which features Chappell Roan at #4 and Charli XCX at #5

    Image credits: Billboard

    One made a weighty suggestion to the singer and said: “@taylorswift13 please never attend any billboard event ever again they have a vendetta against you.”

    “Whatever basement they run this sh–hole magazine out of needs to collapse NOW,” said another critic.

    After another year of achieving new milestones, Taylor wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour on December 8 with a show in Vancouver.

    Despite the ranking, the musician had a groundbreaking year with her Eras Tour and a historic Grammy win for her album Midnights

    Image credits: Taylor Swift

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    She also made history at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February after her album Midnights gave her a record-breaking fourth career win in the Album of the Year category.

    “In 2024, Taylor Swift was not only up against the most spectacular class of pop breakouts and all-timers we’ve seen in decades, but against memories of her own 2023, when she had very arguably the greatest year in modern pop star history,” Billboard said in a social media post while announcing her #3 entry on the 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2024 list.

    She described the wrapping of her historic Eras Tour as the "closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far"

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    Image credits: Taylor Swift

    “Nonetheless, Swift still ruled throughout the year, beginning it with a historic fourth album of the year Grammy win (and a Super Bowl ring by proxy) and ending it by wrapping the biggest-in-all-ways tour i the history of pop touring, leaving the kind of hole in the culture that fans need therapy to properly move past — and yeah, selling historic numbers and topping the Billboard 200 for double-digit weeks in between with her Tortured Poets Department opus,” the chart authority continued.

    As the Cruel Summer singer neared the end of her Eras Tour, she said it was the “closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far.”

    Though Taylor is "exhausted," she and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are "looking forward to the holidays," a source said

    Image credits: Sonja Flemming/ Getty Images

    With the Eras Tour and a hectic but rewarding year behind her, the Grammy queen is now looking forward to some rest over the holidays.

    She is “exhausted, but obviously so, so grateful,” a source told People.

    She and her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend Travis Kelce are “looking forward to the holidays,” the source added.

    Taylor was recently spotted visiting patients at a children’s hospital, where an odd interaction between her and a team member was caught on camera.

    Loyal Swifties made sure to let the internet know that they weren't happy about her #3 ranking

    Image credits: anu_zya

    Image credits: le_kimber77

    Image credits: pkandari17

    Image credits: rcklandarcher

    Image credits: tylerduran21

    Image credits: dyna64real

    Image credits: uruguayanlamb

    Image credits: camisreputation

    Image credits: folkkwhoree

    Image credits: labyrinthoney

    Image credits: helovespsych

    Image credits: loui3f4undo

    Image credits: PatriciaLWatts

    Image credits: ReagaNYork14

    Image credits: FreenBraveStar

    Image credits: AvatarMaxFan1

    Image credits: Kizzboy_khizzy

    Image credits: AydenGibso15080

    Image credits: TechWhirlUlt

    Image credits: janamphillps

    Image credits: Southpaw_Tra

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    edenlandscaping avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    By this measure McDonalds is the best restaurant, and Coke is the best drink. Popularity is not a guarantee of quality.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Science just found out about an entire ecosystem INSIDE rocks deep into Earth's crust, and somehow most of the microorganisms there were rabid Taylor Swift fans (rumour has it that Ticketmaster already screwed half of them out of their tickets). My point is that not even those of us living under a rock were able to escape Taylor Swift lately, so regardless of liking her or not, there's no doubt she is currently the #1 pop star by any relevant metric.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    I don't much care about Taylor Swift, though she seems alright. Her fans are ridiculous though. If you're getting upset over one organisation's arbitrary and subjective ranking, you need to seriously rethink your life.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    edenlandscaping avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By this measure McDonalds is the best restaurant, and Coke is the best drink. Popularity is not a guarantee of quality.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Science just found out about an entire ecosystem INSIDE rocks deep into Earth's crust, and somehow most of the microorganisms there were rabid Taylor Swift fans (rumour has it that Ticketmaster already screwed half of them out of their tickets). My point is that not even those of us living under a rock were able to escape Taylor Swift lately, so regardless of liking her or not, there's no doubt she is currently the #1 pop star by any relevant metric.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't much care about Taylor Swift, though she seems alright. Her fans are ridiculous though. If you're getting upset over one organisation's arbitrary and subjective ranking, you need to seriously rethink your life.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
