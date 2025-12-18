ADVERTISEMENT

Japan has formally confronted Finland after a series of racist gestures by members of the ruling party triggered backlash across Asia, escalating an issue that has already cost a national beauty queen her crown into a diplomatic conflict between the two countries.

On December 11, Sarah Dzafce, who represented Finland at the 2025 Miss Universe pageant, was stripped of her title after she shared a photo of herself pulling the corners of her eyes outward with her fingers.

Highlights Japan formally raised concerns after Finnish MPs posted slanted-eyes photos in protest of a pageant decision.

Finland’s prime minister apologized as cultural and business projects in Japan were put on hold.

The scandal began after Miss Finland Sarah Dzafce was stripped of her crown over the same gesture.

As a response, three parliament members of the Finns Party, a right-wing populist political party and part of the ruling coalition, uploaded similar images to protest the decision.

The diplomatic fallout was immediate and severe, forcing Finland’s Prime Minister to apologize to not only Japan, but China and South Korea as well.

RELATED:

The diplomatic relations between Japan and Finland are under strain after members of the ruling party uploaded racist photos to social media

Beauty queen from Finland making a peace sign gesture, linked to Japan government controversy over racist gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sarahdzafce

Japan’s government confirmed on December 18 that it had raised the issue directly with Helsinki after the photos circulated.

Japanese government official in a dark suit and blue tie walking with another man amid greenery background during a formal event

Image credits: David Mareuil/Anadolu/Getty Images

“We have conveyed our concerns regarding this matter to the Finnish government and expressed our expectation for appropriate action,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters.

“Japan will continue to maintain close communication with the Finnish government.”

Beauty queen with long brown hair in a white shirt and jeans, related to Japan government and Finland controversy.

Image credits: sarahdzafce

ADVERTISEMENT

The individuals involved are all members of the right-wing Finns Party.

Two are sitting members of Finland’s parliament, while the third serves in the European Parliament. The Finns Party is one of four parties in the current ruling coalition and emerged as the country’s second-largest party in the 2023 general election.

Comment reading Miss Racism on a social media post related to Japan government response and Finland beauty queen controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media congratulating the stripping of a Miss Universe title amid Japan government and Finland controversy.

Beauty queen crowned on stage wearing a blue dress, with a woman in a teal gown placing the tiara, highlighting Finland controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its leader, Riikka Purra, holds two of the most powerful posts in the government as deputy prime minister and finance minister, placing the controversy squarely at the highest levels of Finnish politics.

Japan government official speaking at a podium with microphones amid controversy over Finnish beauty queen's racist gesture.

Image credits: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Kihara’s remarks came one day after Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo issued a formal apology following a surge of criticism on Japanese social media.

The apology, written in Japanese, was posted by the Embassy of Finland in Tokyo on X.

Beauty queen making racist gesture with fingers by eyes, related to Japan government and Finland controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sarahdzafce

In his message, Orpo expressed sincere regret and stressed that the offensive posts did not reflect Finland’s values.

He pointed to the long-standing relationship between the two countries, stating that Finland and Japan have built a strong partnership over many years, grounded in equality and inclusion.

Some collaborations and projects have already been impacted by the diplomatic fallout of the offensive gesture

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing cancel culture related to Japan government and Finland beauty queen controversy.

Image credits: khan_noonian

Beauty queen wearing Finland sash poses with two women in traditional Thai attire in a cultural setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sarahdzafce

The diplomatic fallout has already begun to affect Finland’s cultural and business interests in Japan.

Finland’s public broadcaster YLE reported that a Finnish production company has postponed announcing a new project in Japan as a direct result of the controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two beauty queens wearing Cambodia and Finland sashes posing at night with a statue in the background.

Image credits: sarahdzafce

The company is currently co-producing a drama series with a Japanese partner. Announced in January, the series is set to star Japanese actress An Watanabe alongside Finnish actor Jasper Paakkonen and is scheduled for release next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the series’ producer, etiquette is highly valued in Japan and trust is not granted quickly. Instead, it is built gradually, “by adding multiple layers,” making reputational damage particularly difficult to repair once it occurs.

TikTok comment by user rhinoeeee expressing curiosity about a beauty queen's education background related to Japan and Finland controversy.

Man in a suit speaking at a podium during a formal session on Japan government and Finland beauty queen controversy.

Image credits: Juho Eerola/Facebook

On the other hand, one of the offending members of parliament, Juho Eerola, apologized profusely for his actions, saying the was “deeply sorry” for the offense his photo caused to Asian people, and said he was prepared to apologize as many times as necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Man in formal attire sitting indoors, illustrating Japan government takes aim at Finland in racist gesture controversy.

Image credits: Juho Eerola/Facebook

At the same time, he explained to The Asahi Shimbun, that his intent was to defend the former pageant winner because he felt stripping her crown was a “disproportionately harsh punishment.”

The former Miss Finland apologized and accepted the measure without protest, handing her crown to her runner-up

Beauty queen wearing black blazer at a press conference amid Japan government reaction to Finland controversy.

Image credits: ETimes

It all began when Miss Finland 2025 Sarah Dzafce was stripped of her national title over a photo shared on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dzafce had represented Finland at the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand, where she lost to Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch. Shortly after returning to Europe, an image of her pulling the corners of her eyes outward began circulating online.

Comment from Chang-An Lee sharing a personal view on a racist gesture related to Japan government and Finland incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, on December 11, the Miss Finland organization announced that her title had been revoked.

“The title of Miss Finland held by Sarah Dzafce has been revoked as of today,” the organization said.

“This decision is not about a person’s human worth, but about responsibility. When an individual carries a national and international representative role, actions and responsibility are inseparable.”

Beauty queen from Finland in a floral dress posing with hands in a prayer gesture near stairs outside a building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sarahdzafce

Days earlier, Dzafce issued a public apology.

“I fully understand that my actions have caused ill will in many people and I am deeply sorry for that,” she wrote. “I want to apologize especially to those who have been personally affected by this situation. That was not my intention in any way.”

Comment by Paul Chow saying They’re Finnish’d in black text on a light blue background with a blurred profile photo.

Comment by Peter Ting criticizing inner character despite outward beauty on social media, related to Japan government and Finland incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Dzafce (@sarahdzafce)

Miss Finland CEO Sunneva Sjögrén later confirmed that the conditions required to fulfill the role were no longer met.

“This decision is not a judgment of Sarah’s worth as a person,” she said. “Growth and learning remain possible, and we sincerely wish her well as she moves forward.”

Dzafce’s runner-up, Tara Lehtonen, was subsequently crowned Miss Finland 2025, saying she would carry the title “with pride and deep respect.”

“Acting silly.” Some netizens believe the fallout over the gesture is overblown

Comment by Fares Murr on social media discussing childhood and neighborhood without snowflakes, related to Japan government and Finland incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Sharon Cummins reacting to controversial racist gesture, related to Japan government and Finland beauty queen incident.

Comment on social media mentioning the racist gesture insult to Chinese and East Asians amid Japan government reaction to Finland beauty queen controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media about Japan government and Finland involving a beauty queen stripped of title over a racist gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Christopher Waitforit McWan discussing backlash over racist gesture by beauty queen linked to Japan government and Finland.

Comment by Tulga Badrakh expressing frustration over political correctness and referencing a racist gesture controversy involving Japan and Finland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Peter Jakobsson defending a beauty queen involved in a racist gesture controversy linked to Japan government actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Akew Yan Muk asking if Japan is more offended than China or Korea regarding the incident involving a beauty queen.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Finns and Tatars amid Japan government and Finland controversy over racist gesture.

User comment asking if a beauty queen involved in a racist gesture incident in Japan and Finland can be jailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT