Stereotypes are an unfortunate reality, but people are more vocal than ever about calling them out. Even in an era where diversity and inclusion are actively promoted, many harmful Asian stereotypes persist.

While some stereotypes, such as the belief that all Asians are naturally gifted academically and excel at math, are seen as outdated, others continue to exist. From the model minority myth to racial and ethnic stereotypes that belittle and discriminate against Asians, all of these ideas influence how people are perceived and treated.

Whether in movies, classrooms, at work, or during everyday interactions with strangers, Asians often report facing one or more stereotypes. We need to challenge these unconscious biases and harmful assumptions, and consider how they affect confidence, belonging, and opportunities.

This article examines 17 Asian stereotypes that have no place in today's world, including how they are perpetuated and why everyone needs to be aware of them.