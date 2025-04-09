ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has given voice to millions challenging the oversimplified labels we've accepted for too long. From outdated gender roles to misunderstood mental health conditions, these persistent stereotypes shape how we view others and ourselves, often without us even realizing it. While some misconceptions seem harmless on the surface, they carry real consequences—limiting opportunities, damaging self-image, and reinforcing prejudice.

Many began as convenient shortcuts for understanding complex groups but hardened into "facts" that resist correction despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. This collection brings together forty stubborn stereotypes that internet users are actively working to dismantle. Some may surprise you, others might make you question beliefs you've held for decades. What makes these particular misconceptions so frustrating isn't just their inaccuracy—it's their remarkable staying power in an age when information to disprove them is just a click away.

#1

A woman in a pink shirt enjoying a meal alone at a candlelit dinner table.

Doing stuff by yourself. Some people here get almost hysterical when they describe eating at a restaurant or seeing a movie by yourself. I guarantee you that if you’re behaving normally, no one else gives the tiniest of s***s if you went out by yourself.

doublethink_21 Report

yoescribo avatar
Wang Zhuang
Wang Zhuang
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to go to the movies by myself frequently when I lived in Florida. I used to work nights, and my days off were Monday and Tuesday, so I would go the movies for the cheaper matinees during what was a normal work day week for my friends, so of course they couldn't go. I had zero problem with this. I really don't see what the big deal is about going to watch a film alone.

    #2

    A woman holding a baby while working on a laptop, challenging common stereotypes.

    One of the stereotypes I hate most about women, is that people assume that all women want children, that it's in their biology and they are naturally born mothers.

    Winter-Sky-123 Report

    #3

    Senior couple smiling and taking a selfie together in a greenhouse, challenging common stereotypes.

    Boomers, hands down. The vast majority of boomers are sweet elderly people who are nice to talk to. Not racist caricatures that spout nonsense all the time.

    Turnbob73 Report

    #4

    A person blowing bubbles outdoors with colorful cloths hanging, challenging common stereotypes.

    That old people are out of touch. Some are. Some aren't. Some are way cooler than you.

    thamonsta Report

    #5

    Red sports car parked on cobblestone street, challenging common stereotypes about luxury vehicle owners.

    That you have even the smallest chance of becoming a billionaire. People don't understand the orders of magnitude difference between even a low level multi-millionaire and a billionaire. At 100 million dollars, you're still 10 times closer to homelessness than you are to becoming a billionaire. Stop trying to get there. Stop voting for people and policy that promise you that opportunity. The only way these people achieve that wealth is through siphoning it away from everyone else.

    NotAlwaysGifs Report

    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly! Just focus on becoming a millionaire and then stop :-)

    #6

    Bell peppers growing on a plant, showcasing vibrant red and green hues.

    That GMOs are bad. Without GMOs, we wouldn't have a lot of the food we have today.

    Th3MadCreator Report

    #7

    Man reading at a desk surrounded by books, challenging common stereotypes through knowledge.

    That we use 10% of our brain. Power or capacity, this was actually proven to be not true.

    SadFront7566 Report

    #8

    Person expressing frustration while another gestures in the background, highlighting persistent stereotypes.

    Women are just “on their period” when they get angry or sad. Like I’m sorry maybe I’m mad because you're an idiot.

    SollicitusOwl Report

    #9

    Person in a striped apron holding a stack of pizza boxes, challenging common stereotypes.

    That fast food workers are dumb. Used to work in fast food and realised a good majority of the public are incredibly stupid.

    RyanD1211 Report

    ws_2 avatar
    nut nibbler
    nut nibbler
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This..... I hate it when people treat fast food workers like something they have just stepped in. Show respect to them.

    #10

    A person with an empty pocket holding coins, challenges a common stereotype.

    That tax breaks for the wealthy will allow some of their wealth to "trickle down" to us poors. Something is trickling down on us, but it's not money.

    JPMoney81 Report

    ws_2 avatar
    nut nibbler
    nut nibbler
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only thing trickling down is what the wealthy do to their employees etc and that is dump on them from a great height.

    #11

    Man dressed as a superhero in scrubs, challenging common stereotypes with a playful pose.

    Men who are nurses. Nobody cares in real life.

    legoclover Report

    #12

    Two people smiling, one with braids and glasses, highlighting internet users challenging stereotypes.

    I have to say wearing glasses and having braces. No one called me four eyes. No one called me tinsel teeth. Believe me, I was made fun of as a kid, but those weren’t the reasons.

    tiny_book_worm Report

    #13

    Two children playing with a wooden dollhouse, challenging common stereotypes through imaginative play.

    Boys playing with dolls (or other traditional feminine toys) will turn them gay. Or that anything will turn people gay or lesbian.

    Lmh68 Report

    #14

    Person in winter clothing enjoying skiing in the snow, defying common stereotypes.

    That being out in cold weather will make you catch a Cold. The cold is a virus you catch from others and nothing to do with the outside temperature.

    The_Geordie_Gripster Report

    liuba-vercellabaglione avatar
    LilliVB
    LilliVB
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes and no. With cold weather you have a weaker immunity system, the mucus of your airways that helps to block viruses and bacteria is less thick and it's more likely that you are in a warm room with other people and no change of air. So yes, cold is not what makes you sick directly, but it's a big factor that facilitates the process.

    #15

    Diverse hands stacked together in solidarity, symbolizing internet users uniting against stereotypes.

    That if you are not the stereotype of your race then you are trying to act like another race.

    butt_nut_bandit Report

    #16

    Two people in robes sharing a conversation and coffee by the window, challenging common stereotypes.

    I (white) married a black woman so I have a “thing” for black women. I just found a cool person to share my life with, it’s not that deep. I mean, I have a thing NOW, but I wasn’t looking for a black woman going in to dating.

    wclure Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This goes for any man marrying any woman/man from another ethnicity...

    #17

    Person in white sweater holding cash, sitting at a desk with a laptop and cup, challenging stereotypes.

    That your employer will be there for you when times are bad. Build a savings. Keep a savings. You are a liability to them, not an asset, and will ditch you the moment they can profit from it.

    islandsimian Report

    #18

    Person in formal suit with a tie, standing on stairs, symbolizing internet users fighting stereotypes.

    That CEO’s and Owners should get X amount higher salary because they assume all of the risk. No they don’t. If the company folds they claim bankruptcy (difficult, expensive, long process for normal people, easy for the wealthy who have lawyers on retainer who specialize in it) and go try again. They really don’t have any risk once they hit a certain level.

    Gently_55 Report

    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not to mention that fact that if the company does perform badly and the CEO is to blame, they often leave with outrageously generous severance packages that the average worker can only dream of.

    #19

    Construction worker lifting a heavy pipe, challenging common stereotypes with resilience and strength.

    Blue-collared jobs sometimes are looked down upon in media, but in reality, skilled trades are often in high demand and well-respected.

    Minute_Chemist7325 Report

    #20

    A person wearing glasses and a headset, engaging in discussion about common stereotypes online.

    That you have to wait 24 hours before filing a missing person report.

    Report

    #21

    Man in a patterned shirt and headscarf standing in a desert, representing challenging common stereotypes.

    All Middle easterners assumed to be Muslims when there are many that aren’t.

    NasisCool Report

    #22

    Storefront window displaying various colorful items, combating common stereotypes through diverse product offerings.

    Dollar stores are generally a worse food value based on size/quantity. Sure it's $1, but the $2.25 box at the grocery store has 500% more food by weight, therefore is a much better value. You're paying a little less to get a lot less.

    Andrew8Everything Report

    #23

    A person putting a card wallet into a jacket pocket, challenging stereotypes.

    Credit cards are bad. If you use them right, you can actually come out ahead. Get a card with good cash back rewards and use it for everything. I mean everything. If you can pay your rent, bills and insurance with it do it. If you can use it for work and they reimburse you, do it. Pay the balance off at the end of every month and make sure you keep track of your ins and outs. It requires you to be responsible but in the end its worth it. I get at least a few thousand dollars a year worth of cash back to do with as I please. Trips, PS5, etc. Sometimes I use the rewards to pay my balance, and take the funds I had allocated to pay off the balance and put them in my RRSP and take the tax advantage.

    Phlurble Report

    #24

    A tiger licking its paw, symbolizing strength and challenging common stereotypes in nature.

    That certain animal 'parts' have healing/magical properties. Like tiger whiskers protect the wearer or rhino horn cures impotence and hangovers.

    storm-in-a-teapot Report

    #25

    Bearded man holding a Father's Day card, challenging stereotypes about fatherhood in a touching moment.

    Slightly niche perhaps, but my kids always had trouble buying Fathers Day cards for me because I didn't spend my evenings down the pub, fish or play golf.

    hazps Report

    #26

    Person smiling while washing face in the mirror, representing self-care against stereotypes.

    Not wearing makeup. The media and Internet are full of all the pressure to wear makeup but I work with HUNDREDS of women and maybe a third of us sometimes wear lipstick or eyeliner? I can count on one hand the ones who wear foundation. Nobody says anything. Even the college president was barefaced giving a plenary speech and at commencement. There's no stigma for me wearing some color when I feel like it either. It's just not relevant to anyone's interests.

    manycoloredshiny Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to tell my wife multiple times that she doesn't need the make up, that she's perfect without it.

    #27

    Person in a hooded sweatshirt overlooking city lights at night, challenging common stereotypes.

    Being Average looking, it seems like social media loves to see *supermodel like people* and forget that most of the public is average and or unattractive sometimes, and that's alright. I like that there are more people on social media that are vocalizing this issue and letting us know that normal is ok, Flawed is ok. ( No shade to attractive people, they're beautiful and everyone loves to look at them but my point is they are not the only ones that exist).

    Wanttodate1995 Report

    #28

    Calculator and euro bills on financial charts, challenging common stereotypes about money management.

    Trickle down economics.

    TwoTeapotsForXmas Report

    #29

    Hands praying in front of lit candles, challenging common stereotypes.

    Religion, easily. I get that people believe in religion but they have zero proof that any of it is true.

    DreamerMMA Report

    #30

    Person sorting clothes into boxes labeled keep, donate, and trash, addressing common stereotypes on decluttering.

    Don't donate to charities at and big stores that ask for you to round up. They take your money, donate it and then THEY deduct it from their taxes. Skip the middle man and donate directly.

    DarthLeprechaun Report

    #31

    Workers in a field, challenging common stereotypes, with one carrying a box on a misty day.

    That immigrants are taking our jobs. Like seriously. If every immigrant, legal or otherwise disappeared tomorrow, it wouldn't do a single positive thing for me personally, much less the wider economy

    squirtloaf Report

    #32

    Smiling woman standing against a whiteboard, challenging common stereotypes online.

    Maybe wanting to stay single. Media portrays it as a desperate cry for love, but in reality, it's pretty liberating!

    Marvin2212 Report

    #33

    Two people discussing common stereotypes on a park bench, with one standing and gesturing animatedly.

    Karens. Hear me out! It went from being a thing of recording and judging actually rude and often racist women who complain just to complain. But as more videos popped up, people are recording and sensationalizing situations where if you were in her shoes, you'd be mad too! Karen isn't synonymous with "old lady you find annoying".

    theaterwahintofgay Report

    #34

    Man shaving his face in a bright bathroom, challenging common stereotypes about grooming habits.

    That shaving makes hair grow back thicker and longer.

    DazzlingDifficulty36 Report

    #35

    Person in wheelchair working at desk with laptop, challenging common stereotypes about disabilities.

    Chronically ill/disabled people don't exaggerate symptoms for attention. Generally we downplay how much pain we're in.

    rotatingruhnama Report

    #36

    Person wiping hands with cloth near a car; challenging stereotypes about women in automotive settings.

    Used to be ASE Certified and had an automotive career for two years before I left due to realizing I had no future in it. Most people won't admit it but they won't believe anything I tell them about what's wrong with their car despite my extensive knowledge and experience along with schooling and certifications, and an overall very conspicuous passion for working on cars. Doesn't matter, they see b***s and think I'm cosplaying as a mechanic for attention. I had to be perfect or I wasn't good enough while the 19 year old working next to me gets promoted with no certifications at all, and proceeds to cause a customers tie rod end to come loose. Stereotypes can hurt. They can ruin careers. They ruined mine.

    dashielle-coyote Report

    #37

    Person sitting at a table with hand on face, frustrated, in a bright room, illustrating stereotypes.

    I can't stand the people that think you have to be physically disabled to be disabled. Mental disability is real, and its bs to get told "well you don't looked disabled" when you have to fight every second of the day, pretending to be normal and keep yourself together until you can get home!

    Tamahii Report

    #38

    Person counting money over financial documents with a laptop and calculator, addressing common internet stereotypes.

    Turning down raises because "it means a giant jump in my taxes".

    USSMarauder Report

    #39

    American flag waving against a cloudy sky, challenging common stereotypes.

    The American dream of social mobility/meritocracy prevents voters from addressing extreme inequality. Many think riches await them too or that if you are poor you must be lazy or  a a****t etc. and are undeserving of help.

    Heavy_Direction1547 Report

    #40

    Doctor playfully giving an injection to a teddy bear, challenging common stereotypes in a medical setting.

    Vaccines cause Autisim.

    thugbunny12 Report

