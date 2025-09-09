ADVERTISEMENT

What began as an international beauty contest in the mid-20th century has since evolved into a platform to raise awareness on global challenges and to celebrate diverse cultures. Miss Universe winners may only wear crowns for a year, but their impact is felt far beyond the stage through ambassadorship, public speaking, and charity work. While it may be difficult to imagine them as more than just pageant icons in beautiful gowns, much of their lives unfold away from all the glitz and glamour. We’ve gathered candid photos of each winner from 1990, giving a closer look at the women behind the crowns and sashes.

#1

Sheynnis Palacios - Nicaragua (2023)

Miss Universe winner posing indoors wearing crown and white suit with sash, standing near window with city view background.

    #2

    Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters - South Africa (2017)

    Miss Universe winner smiling and holding a book, standing against a backdrop of cream balloons and floral arrangements.

    #3

    Ximena Navarrete - Mexico (2010)

    Close-up of a Miss Universe winner with flawless makeup and long hair, showcasing beauty in a stunning photo portrait.

    #4

    Victoria Kjær Theilvig - Denmark (2024)

    Blonde woman posing by the ocean at sunset, wearing a white dress and cardigan, beauty captured in Miss Universe winners photos

    #5

    R'bonney Gabriel - United States (2022)

    Miss Universe winner posing in the ocean with wet hair and silver earrings under natural sunlight.

    #6

    Harnaaz Sandhu - India (2021)

    Woman smiling and relaxing indoors wearing a leopard print jacket, representing Miss Universe winners in stunning photos.

    #7

    Andrea Meza - Mexico (2020)

    Miss Universe winner posing outdoors in sunlight, wearing a brown turtleneck and gold hoop earrings with a confident expression.

    #8

    Zozibini Tunzi - South Africa (2019)

    Close-up portrait of a Miss Universe winner with braided hair and glowing makeup in a modern indoor setting.

    #9

    Catriona Gray - Philippines (2018)

    Miss Universe winner posing outdoors with natural makeup, wearing gold earrings and a green top in lush greenery.

    #10

    Pia Wurtzbach - Philippines (2015)

    Miss Universe winner posing in a black turtleneck, showcasing elegance and grace in a stunning portrait photo.

    #11

    Paulina Vega Dieppa - Colombia (2014)

    Young woman relaxing on a park bench wearing a white fleece jacket, captured in stunning photos of Miss Universe winners.

    #12

    Gabriela Isler - Venezuela (2013)

    Miss Universe winner smiling in a bright pink sleeveless top, posing for a stunning close-up portrait photo.

    #13

    Olivia Culpo - United States (2012)

    Miss Universe winner in a white shirt sitting inside a car, showcasing a diamond necklace and natural makeup look.

    #14

    Leila Lopes - Angola (2011)

    Miss Universe winner seated indoors wearing a light blue suit, showcasing elegant style and confident poise in a relaxed setting.

    #15

    Stefanía Fernández Krupij - Venezuela (2009)

    Miss Universe winner smiling outdoors holding a sleepy French Bulldog with greenery in the background.

    #16

    Riyo Mori - Japan (2007)

    Miss Universe winner smiling in a cozy black and white patterned sweater, captured in a stunning indoor photo.

    #17

    Zuleyka Rivera - Puerto Rico (2006)

    Miss Universe winner posing indoors with long wavy hair and wearing a green satin outfit in a modern kitchen setting.

    #18

    Natalie Glebova - Canada (2005)

    Miss Universe winner with styled hair and red lipstick holding a bouquet of red roses and green foliage indoors.

    #19

    Brook Lee - United States (1997)

    Miss Universe winner smiling confidently in a red dress with flowing hair and sparkling earrings in a studio photo.

    #20

    Iris Mittenaere - France (2016)

    Close-up selfie of a woman with makeup and polished look, representing Miss Universe winners in stunning photos.

    #21

    Dayana Mendoza - Venezuela (2008)

    Blonde woman smiling indoors, showcasing beauty and elegance in a portrait reflecting Miss Universe winners style.

    #22

    Jennifer Hawkins - Australia (2004)

    Blonde Miss Universe winner smiling with loose hair, wearing a black top in a modern indoor setting.

    #23

    Amelia Vega - Dominican Republic (2003)

    Miss Universe winner with bright pink lipstick, blue eyeliner, and a green gemstone ring posing indoors in natural light.

    #24

    Justine Pasek - Panama (2002)

    Miss Universe winner with long hair and earrings posing indoors, making a kiss face for a stunning photo.

    #25

    Denise Quiñones - Puerto Rico (2001)

    Miss Universe winner posing for a close-up photo wearing a white lace blouse and hoop earrings with natural makeup.

    #26

    Lara Dutta - India (2000)

    Miss Universe winner with long wavy hair and natural makeup, sitting thoughtfully by a window in casual attire.

    #27

    Mpule Kwelagobe - Botswana (1999)

    Miss Universe winner posing outdoors in autumn with colorful fall foliage and wooden fence in the background.

    #28

    Wendy Fitzwilliam - Trinidad And Tobago (1998)

    Miss Universe winner wearing gold sequined dress and chandelier earrings, smiling in a dimly lit elegant setting.

    #29

    Alicia Machado - Venezuela (1996)

    Miss Universe winner with long brown hair wearing a denim jacket posing confidently against a wooden background.

    #30

    Chelsi Smith - United States (1995)

    Miss Universe winner with long dark hair and pink lipstick posing indoors with framed photos and display case behind her.

    #31

    Sushmita Sen - India (1994)

    Close-up portrait of a Miss Universe winner with dark hair and striking eyes captured in a stunning photo.

    #32

    Dayanara Torres Delgado - Puerto Rico (1993)

    Miss Universe winner posing in a white top with short dark hair and natural makeup in soft sunlight.

    #33

    Michelle Mclean - Namibia (1992)

    Blonde woman smiling by the ocean with a dock and boat in the background, showcasing Miss Universe winners style.

    #34

    Lupita Jones - Mexico (1991)

    Woman with wavy hair smiling, wearing a white shirt, one of the 35 Miss Universe winners captured in stunning photos.

    #35

    Mona Grudt - Norway (1990)

    Smiling woman outdoors with mountains and a wooden fence in the background, captured in a Miss Universe winners photo.

