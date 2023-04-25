From ubiquitous vending machines and bizarre game shows to maid cafes, to us westerners, Japan is like a distant parallel universe with its own set of rules and customs. So to celebrate this culture, which has been showering us with its meme-like charm unlike any other, Bored Panda has compiled some of its weirdest cultural practices to show why the internet can't get enough of it.

With its deeply rooted culture of politeness and quirky sense of humor recalling the funniest moments of our favorite anime, it's not surprising to learn why so many people are enchanted by Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun.

#1 Cafe In Japan Gives An Oportunity To Paralyzed People To Feel Fulfilled

#2 Why Is Japan Just So Great

#3 This Is 95 Hirane From Japan. I Accidently Entered His Shop To Ask For Directions. So How We Got Talking And Became Good Friends. And Now He Dedicates 2 Hours Everyday To Teaching Me Japanese 😊

#4 When People Matter

#5 It's Japan As Always

#6 Im Crying Over This Old Man In Japan Who Patiently Walks His Giant Tortoise Everyday

#7 No Cap

#8 Old People In Japan Clean Up Radiation So The Younger Generation Won't Have To Expose Themselves To It

#9 There’s A Park In Japan That Lets You Shake Hands With Otters

#10 In Nara, Deers Have Learned To Open The Doors Of Food Establishments And Bow To Ask For Food

#11 When Pope Francis Visted Japan Last Year, He Was Gifted A Custom Anime Robe, Which He Wore

#12 Kindergarten School Buses In Japan

#13 Japan, Just Japan

#14 This Latte Art Made Me Chuckle

#15 Grandpa In Japan Makes Totoro So People Wouldn't Be Lonely At The Bus Stop

#16 Go Go Godzilla

#17 A Tree In Japan Being Removed (With Roots Being Painstakingly Protected) And Being Saved And Moved (Instead Of Being Cleared For Road Widening)

#18 This Restaurant Being Wholesome

#19 Mr. And Mrs. Kuroki Of Japan

#20 If You Have A Cup Noodle In Japan, You’ll Get Cats On The Inside Of The Lids. However, At A 6% Chance, You’ll Get A Tibetan Fox (Middle Right)

#21 Japan And Its Erasers

#22 The Giant Straw Sculptures Of The Wara Art Festival In Japan

#23 A Japanese Diver Has Been Entrusted To Oversee One Of Japan’s Shinto Shrines, Which Is Located Beneath The Surface Of Japan’s Tateyama Bay. Over The Decades, He Became Best Friends With One Of The Marine Creatures Who Live Around The Shrine, An Asian Sheepshead Wrasse Named Yoriko

#24 In Hong Kong And Japan, Mcdonald’s Has A “Doors Are Always Open” Policy. People Who Have Nowhere To Stay Take Advantage Of This And “Live” In Mcdonald’s, Often Referred To As Mcrefugees

#25 A Man Walked 70km In 3 Days From Kota Kinabalu Airport To Get To His Hometown Kota Marudu To Avoid Spreading Covid-19 After Returning From Japan. His Name Is Alixson Mangundok. He Also Adopted A Dog He Met During The Journey

#26 On My Way Home, Someone Tied A Lost Jacket To A Pole To Keep It From Getting Dirty On The Street. Love Japan

#27 Do You Keep The Plushie?

#28 After Their Shocking Win Against Germany, Japan Fans Stayed After The Match To Clean Up The Stadium. Respect

#29 In Japan A Cat Named Coco-Chan Alerts People To Elderly Man Who Fell Into Ditch. Humans Make Him Police Chief For A Day. Coco-Chan's Thoughts: "Hooooomans Are Weirdos"

#30 Taking Historic Architecture Into Account When Adding Vending Machines

#31 A Retro Game Group In Japan Donated 100 Super Nintendos To Families With Kids Sheltered In Place

#33 My Wife Was Visiting Me In Japan When She Suddenly Fell Ill On Her Birthday, When The Nurse Found Out That She Had To Celebrate Her Birthday Alone, She Gifted Her This!

#34 A Coffee Shop In Japan That Allows You To Pick Any Image For Your Coffee

#35 Where Do I Sign Up?

#36 Japanese Manhole Covers

#37 This Train Station In Japan

#38 Good For You Japan

#39 Japan’s Dedication To Return This Toy Is Adorably Commendable

#40 Yukako Fukushima, Who Makes Prosthetic Small Fingers For Reformed Japanese Gangsters, At Her Workshop In Osaka, Japan

#41 Love Hotel In Shibuya

#42 ‘Please Turn Down Your Volume’ Seibu Railway Etiquette Poster

#43 Meet The Samurai Litter Pickers Of Japan

#44 Thanks, I Hate Spider-Lamps

#45 Japan’s Uncle Fist Loses Money Every Week Selling Takoyaki To Kids For Just 10 Yen, Doesn’t Care

#46 Japanese Hotel Apologies For One Minute Internet Stoppage At 4am

#47 Study Buddy

#48 Traveling Alone In Japan, Wasn't Having The Best Day And And Was Sitting Alone At The Lounge Area Of Where I Stay… The Barista Walked Over And Passed Me This

#49 I Bought Some Collectibles From Japan. Found This Message On The Parcel

#50 Outside My Bank In Japan, Carers Had Brought A Disabled Child Out On The School Route So He Could High Five All The School Children On Their Way Home. They All Stopped To Do It

#51 It Wokrs!

#52 Fujisawa Satsuki's (Olympic Curler) Motivational Message To Herself

#53 Japanese Grandma Manually Runs A Vending Machine With A Kappa Puppet

#54 Japanese Twitter Helps Anon

#55 A Japan Fan At The World Cup

#56 A Package Arrived From Japan, And Upon Opening The Package I Found This Little Origami With A Thank You Note. It May Not Be Much, But It Sure Made My Day

#57 Spotted At A Japan Rail Station If you drop something on the rail track, a station employee will help you retrieve it.



#58 Chachamaru, A Green Tea Rabbit Mascot In Ikeda, Helping To Pick Tea Leaves

#59 Japan Manager Hajime Moriyasu Bowed In Appreciation To The Fans Who Traveled All The Way To Support Their Team

#60 Traffic Officer Protects Mother Duck And Her Ducklings Crossing The Road In Tokyo

#61 So I Lost My Wallet In Japan Where I Live, But Luckily It Was Found (With Almost Everything Inside!), And On The Notice I Got Via Mail Someone Wrote A Greeting In Polish, My Native Language!

#62 I Teach English In Japan, One Of My Kids Gave Me This Today

#63 Solving The Problem Of Eating A Burger With Dignity