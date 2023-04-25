“Never Change, Japan!”: 67 Interesting And Wholesome Things That Exist Only In Japan
With its deeply rooted culture of politeness and quirky sense of humor recalling the funniest moments of our favorite anime, it's not surprising to learn why so many people are enchanted by Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun.
From ubiquitous vending machines and bizarre game shows to maid cafes, to us westerners, Japan is like a distant parallel universe with its own set of rules and customs. So to celebrate this culture, which has been showering us with its meme-like charm unlike any other, Bored Panda has compiled some of its weirdest cultural practices to show why the internet can't get enough of it.
This post may include affiliate links.
Cafe In Japan Gives An Oportunity To Paralyzed People To Feel Fulfilled
Why Is Japan Just So Great
This Is 95 Hirane From Japan. I Accidently Entered His Shop To Ask For Directions. So How We Got Talking And Became Good Friends. And Now He Dedicates 2 Hours Everyday To Teaching Me Japanese 😊
When People Matter
It's Japan As Always
So what if her last year a first year student starts using it?
Im Crying Over This Old Man In Japan Who Patiently Walks His Giant Tortoise Everyday
No Cap
Old People In Japan Clean Up Radiation So The Younger Generation Won't Have To Expose Themselves To It
There’s A Park In Japan That Lets You Shake Hands With Otters
In Nara, Deers Have Learned To Open The Doors Of Food Establishments And Bow To Ask For Food
When Pope Francis Visted Japan Last Year, He Was Gifted A Custom Anime Robe, Which He Wore
Kindergarten School Buses In Japan
Japan, Just Japan
This Latte Art Made Me Chuckle
Grandpa In Japan Makes Totoro So People Wouldn't Be Lonely At The Bus Stop
I want a Totoro, just got to convince my better half.
Go Go Godzilla
A Tree In Japan Being Removed (With Roots Being Painstakingly Protected) And Being Saved And Moved (Instead Of Being Cleared For Road Widening)
This Restaurant Being Wholesome
Mr. And Mrs. Kuroki Of Japan
If You Have A Cup Noodle In Japan, You’ll Get Cats On The Inside Of The Lids. However, At A 6% Chance, You’ll Get A Tibetan Fox (Middle Right)
🎶I've got a Tibetan fox lid... (why am I humming this to Golden Ticket?)
Japan And Its Erasers
The Giant Straw Sculptures Of The Wara Art Festival In Japan
I need a giant straw mammoth, just got to convince my better half.
A Japanese Diver Has Been Entrusted To Oversee One Of Japan’s Shinto Shrines, Which Is Located Beneath The Surface Of Japan’s Tateyama Bay. Over The Decades, He Became Best Friends With One Of The Marine Creatures Who Live Around The Shrine, An Asian Sheepshead Wrasse Named Yoriko
In Hong Kong And Japan, Mcdonald’s Has A “Doors Are Always Open” Policy. People Who Have Nowhere To Stay Take Advantage Of This And “Live” In Mcdonald’s, Often Referred To As Mcrefugees
A Man Walked 70km In 3 Days From Kota Kinabalu Airport To Get To His Hometown Kota Marudu To Avoid Spreading Covid-19 After Returning From Japan. His Name Is Alixson Mangundok. He Also Adopted A Dog He Met During The Journey
On My Way Home, Someone Tied A Lost Jacket To A Pole To Keep It From Getting Dirty On The Street. Love Japan
Do You Keep The Plushie?
After Their Shocking Win Against Germany, Japan Fans Stayed After The Match To Clean Up The Stadium. Respect
In Japan A Cat Named Coco-Chan Alerts People To Elderly Man Who Fell Into Ditch. Humans Make Him Police Chief For A Day. Coco-Chan's Thoughts: "Hooooomans Are Weirdos"
Taking Historic Architecture Into Account When Adding Vending Machines
A Retro Game Group In Japan Donated 100 Super Nintendos To Families With Kids Sheltered In Place
*wheeze*
My Wife Was Visiting Me In Japan When She Suddenly Fell Ill On Her Birthday, When The Nurse Found Out That She Had To Celebrate Her Birthday Alone, She Gifted Her This!
A Coffee Shop In Japan That Allows You To Pick Any Image For Your Coffee
Where Do I Sign Up?
You guys remember that post where a student was Volodymyr Zelenskyy? That was cool
Japanese Manhole Covers
This Train Station In Japan
I usually don't like buildings that look like things... but this is not that bad (I still don't like it, but I could live with that).
Good For You Japan
Japan’s Dedication To Return This Toy Is Adorably Commendable
Yukako Fukushima, Who Makes Prosthetic Small Fingers For Reformed Japanese Gangsters, At Her Workshop In Osaka, Japan
Love Hotel In Shibuya
‘Please Turn Down Your Volume’ Seibu Railway Etiquette Poster
This should be standard practice around the world. Nobody really cares what you did last weekend or that you still have a yeast infection. The image can also be easily adapted to different cultures. You are so embarrassing that even your ancestors facepalm because of your behavior.
Meet The Samurai Litter Pickers Of Japan
Thanks, I Hate Spider-Lamps
Japan’s Uncle Fist Loses Money Every Week Selling Takoyaki To Kids For Just 10 Yen, Doesn’t Care
Japanese Hotel Apologies For One Minute Internet Stoppage At 4am
Traveling Alone In Japan, Wasn't Having The Best Day And And Was Sitting Alone At The Lounge Area Of Where I Stay… The Barista Walked Over And Passed Me This
I Bought Some Collectibles From Japan. Found This Message On The Parcel
Outside My Bank In Japan, Carers Had Brought A Disabled Child Out On The School Route So He Could High Five All The School Children On Their Way Home. They All Stopped To Do It
It Wokrs!
Fujisawa Satsuki's (Olympic Curler) Motivational Message To Herself
Japanese Grandma Manually Runs A Vending Machine With A Kappa Puppet
Japanese Twitter Helps Anon
A Japan Fan At The World Cup
A Package Arrived From Japan, And Upon Opening The Package I Found This Little Origami With A Thank You Note. It May Not Be Much, But It Sure Made My Day
Spotted At A Japan Rail Station
If you drop something on the rail track, a station employee will help you retrieve it.