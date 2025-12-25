Trump’s “Demented” Comments About “Bad Santa” To Kids On Christmas Eve Spark Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump’s “embarrassing” and “demented” comments during North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD’s) annual Santa tracking call quickly sparked outrage online.

The U.S. president, joined by First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday, December 24, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, spoke with children across the country about their Christmas wishes while warning them about a “bad Santa” infiltrating the nation.

“Whoever thought that this was a good idea was wrong. He’s not safe around children even if it’s just over the phone,” one social media user reacted.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in the 70th annual tradition, fielding phone calls from children on Christmas Eve

Donald Trump in a dark suit on the phone with a decorated Christmas tree in the background during holiday season.

Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The historic event began on December 24, 1955, by accident, when a misprinted phone number in a Sears department store advertisement in Colorado Springs led callers to the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center instead of the intended “Santa hotline.”

The first call that year was answered by Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, who playfully instructed his staff to check the radar for Santa’s location and provide updates to any subsequent young callers.

Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump seated near a decorated Christmas tree while making phone calls on Christmas Eve.

Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

When the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) was formed in 1958, it officially took over the Santa-tracking responsibilities from CONAD.

What started as a single accidental call has since grown into a massive volunteer operation, culminating this year with President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump speaking with children across the United States.

Trump discussing tracking Santa and concerns about bad Santa infiltration during a NORAD Santa call event.

Image credits: acyn.bsky.social

The couple sat in gold-trimmed armchairs near a beautifully decorated Christmas tree during the nearly 21-minute-long event.

Several youngsters dialed into the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which playfully tracks Santa’s progress around the globe, as the President and First Lady fielded calls about what the children hoped to receive for Christmas.

“We want to make sure that [bad Santa’s]… are not infiltrating into our country,” the 79-year-old politician replied to children aged 4 to 10

Donald Trump pointing during a Christmas event with a Merry Christmas sign, related to bad Santa comments controversy.

Image credits: whitehouse

While speaking to two children from Oklahoma, reportedly aged four and ten, the kids asked, “How come Santa has a tracker on him?,” prompting a response from Trump that left many online stunned.

He responded, “We track Santa. We want to make sure that Santa is being good. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa.”

Twitter comment criticizing Trump's demented remarks about bad Santa to kids on Christmas Eve sparking outrage.

Image credits: exhaustedbluegirl.bsky.social

Tweet expressing outrage over bad Santa comments, criticizing the demented remarks about kids on Christmas Eve.

Image credits: maofdestruction.bsky.social

Referencing the children’s home state, he added, “Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election.”

Trump’s use of the word “infiltrating” was widely interpreted as a cryptic nod to his closed border policy implemented in January 2025, which aimed to “seal” the U.S. southern border, suspend asylum, implement mass deportations, and impose new restrictions on legal immigration.

Trump: We track Santa. We want to make sure that Santa is being good. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election pic.twitter.com/9ZrhYBqYa8 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 24, 2025

Comment by David Ferriday questioning if the situation is an SNL parody or reality amid Trump's demented comments outrage.

The internet was not pleased with the exchange, criticizing Donald for using heavy language like “infiltrate” while speaking to young children.

One displeased netizen reacted, “He is not right in the head. I’m so weary of him embarrassing our country.”

Another commented, “Using the word “infiltrate” to a child when talking about Christmas is demented.”

The 47th U.S. president has often marked Christmas with controversy and politically charged remarks aimed at his opponents

Donald Trump and Melania in a decorated hall during Christmas event, sparking outrage over bad Santa comments.

Image credits: whitehouse

A third critic quipped, “He is definitely the friend you have to tell he’s on speaker when you answer the phone. ‘Hey, Mr. President! Gotcha on speaker, go ahead whatcha got sir?’”

“Pretty good chance this is the first time ‘infiltrate’ was used in a light-hearted Christmas Eve call to a child. So he’s got that going for him.”

Social media outrage over Trump’s demented comments about bad Santa and children on Christmas Eve.

Image credits: ranger013.bsky.social

While speaking to another child who said she wanted a Kindle for Christmas, Trump replied, “That’s pretty good. You must be a high-IQ person. We need more high-IQ people in the country.”

When an 8-year-old from Kansas said she did not want coal for Christmas, he playfully responded, “Not coal. No, you don’t want coal. You mean clean, beautiful coal. I had to do that, I’m sorry.”

Trump: I am fine. You sound beautiful and cute. How old are you? Caller: I am eight pic.twitter.com/fm3rGty3xl — Acyn (@Acyn) December 24, 2025

“No, coal is clean and beautiful. Please remember that at all costs,” he added. “But you don’t want clean, beautiful coal, right? What would you like?”

The girl said she would prefer a Barbie doll, clothes, and candy.

Some viewers also critiqued the way Trump took several calls on speakerphone while Melania sat beside him speaking on the phone herself, a detail many found unintentionally amusing.

Former President Trump speaking at a holiday event, sparking outrage over demented comments about Bad Santa to kids.

Image credits: whitehouse

“Poor Melania lol he’s on speaker phone… And yet she doesn’t miss a beat,” one user wrote, while another added, “Don’t think they’ll understand Melania!”

Trump also discussed politics and elections with a child in Pennsylvania, telling him, “I’ll bet your mom voted properly”

Alt text: Screenshot of Trump's Christmas Eve post sparking outrage with demented comments about bad Santa to kids on social media.

Image credits: realDonaldTrump

In another notable moment, during a phone call with a 5-year-old boy from Pennsylvania, Trump told the child, “Pennsylvania is great. We won Pennsylvania actually, three times, but we won Pennsylvania. We won it in a landslide.”

However, according to official election records, he won Pennsylvania in 2016 and 2024 but lost the state in the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump in formal attire standing by Christmas trees with festive lights during holiday event.

Image credits: realdonaldtrump

Screenshot of Trump's social media post with text about bad Santa comments sparking outrage on Christmas Eve.

Image credits: Ang_Xrp

Tweet screenshot discussing Trump's demented comments about bad Santa to kids on Christmas Eve sparking outrage.

Image credits: dayonefoundry

He later added, “I’ll bet your mom voted properly.”

Just hours after the Christmas calls ended, the president took aim at his “radical left” political opponents in a scathing Truth Social post.

He wrote, “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Sc*m that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly.”

Donald Trump sitting in an ornate chair near a decorated Christmas tree, speaking on a phone about bad Santa comments.

Image credits: fox9

“We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports… Weak Law Enforcement… We are respected again, perhaps like never before.”

“He can’t get anything normal right. Why is it so hard for him to just talk about Santa not elections, not infiltrators, just Christmas,” wrote one user

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Trump's demented remarks about bad Santa upsetting kids on Christmas Eve.

Screenshot of a social media comment humorously relating Gomez and Morticia Addams to real people, sparking discussion online.

Comment from Don Bradley reacting to Trump’s demented comments about bad Santa to kids on Christmas Eve sparking outrage.

User comment about bad Santa on Christmas Eve, highlighting the controversy over Trump's demented comments sparking outrage.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Trump’s demented comments about bad Santa to kids on Christmas Eve.

Comment on Trump's demented bad Santa remarks to kids on Christmas Eve sparking public outrage and social media reactions.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Trump’s demented remarks about bad Santa to kids on Christmas Eve.

Comment by Karen Lensack Jones expressing disbelief at two people who cannot stand each other sparking outrage online.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to Trump’s demented comments about Bad Santa on Christmas Eve sparking outrage.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising Trump amid outrage over his demented comments about Bad Santa to kids on Christmas Eve.

Comment on social media reacting to Trump's demented comments about Bad Santa to kids on Christmas Eve.

ALT text: Social media comment highlighting Christmas joy amid outrage over Trump’s demented comments about bad Santa to kids.

Facebook comment by Carol Allen questioning if Trump claimed to save Christmas 12 times, reflecting outrage over bad Santa remarks.

Comment from Nick Kiefer discussing the release of a full naughty list amid outrage over Trump bad Santa comments.

Screenshot of a social media comment calling Trump the Bad Santa amid outrage over his demented Christmas Eve remarks.

User comment expressing frustration with current events mentioning Santa, displayed in a social media post about Trump’s demented comments.

