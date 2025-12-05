“Maybe She Knows Something We Don’t”: Melania’s Behavior At Tree Lighting Sparks Conspiracy Theories

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump’s “unusual” and “odd” demeanor at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony quickly sparked a wave of wild conspiracy theories online.

The first lady joined her husband, President Donald Trump, on Thursday, December 4, in Washington, D.C., for the 103rd annual event, continuing the century-old tradition.

Highlights Melania Trump’s unusual “smile” and overall demeanor at the National Christmas Tree lighting instantly sparked a wave of conspiracy theories online.

Fans questioned everything from her sudden wide grin to rumors of a “contractual appearance,” even resurfacing her infamous leaked 2018 audio.

While critics zeroed in on her every expression, supporters praised her as the “classy” first lady standing by her husband.

“How come she is always smiling? That’s so unlike her. Maybe she knows something we don’t,” speculated one netizen.

RELATED:

Melania Trump partook in the 103rd annual event alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, signaling the start of the holiday season

Melania standing on stage at a festive tree lighting event with bright lights and Christmas decorations around.

Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The historic tradition featured a 32-foot red spruce grown in the mountains of Highland County, Virginia, decorated with more than 80,000 LED lights.

The main tree was surrounded by 59 smaller trees donated by a North Carolina tree farm, representing every U.S. state and territory, the District of Columbia, the Bureau of Indian Education, Department of Defense schools, and America250.

The presidential tradition was first started by former President Calvin Coolidge, who reportedly presided over the lighting of a 48-foot Balsam fir from his home state of Vermont in 1923.

Melania and former president at tree lighting event, her behavior sparking speculation and conspiracy theories.

Image credits: Fox News

As in previous years, this year’s ceremony included performances by the Beach Boys, Alana Springsteen, Brett Young, and others.

Donald Trump addressed the assembled audience from the stage, standing alongside his wife, Melania Trump, who wore a stark white long coat and flashed a wide, toothy smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first lady flipped the switch to light up the tree at the ceremony, marking her fifth appearance at the iconic event

Melania Trump in a white coat and black gloves smiling during a tree lighting event sparking conspiracy theories.

Image credits: Fox News

Comment on social media questioning Melania's behavior sparking conspiracy theories at tree lighting event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Ripley Brown saying one of her yearly contracted appearances, responding to Melania's behavior at tree lighting event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump opened his remarks by commenting on the chilly weather, 30°F (-1°C), saying, “It is beautiful. Not too cold. There’s no wind. We don’t have to wear hats or anything.”

When it was time for the main moment, he turned to his wife and said, “The first lady is going to do the honors,” before counting down from five to zero as Melania stepped forward and pressed the button.

The towering tree behind them instantly lit up with warm, golden lights.

Melania Trump smiling beside Donald Trump at a tree lighting ceremony, sparking conspiracy theories about her behavior.

Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

However, the festive moment was quickly overshadowed by renewed chatter about Mrs. Trump’s appearance, especially in light of her past Christmas-related controversies.

Fans offered theories of their own, some suspicious of her unusually wide smile, given her reputation for rarely smiling at public events; others speculating she was being paid by her husband to be there; and some even resurfacing her infamous 2018 leaked recording in which she expressed her dislike for the holiday season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who gives a f**k about the Christmas stuff and decorations?!” Melania had previously expressed her dislike toward the holiday season

ADVERTISEMENT

One user wrote, “Wow, first pic of Melanie actually smiling and not have a stoic grumpy face.”

Another commented, “Must be in the prenup for Melanie to make an appearance.”

A third joked, “Good grief it was cold! Melania must’ve been furious,” to which another agreed, saying, “She’s paid well to be his es**rt no matter the weather.”

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Melania’s behavior sparking conspiracy theories around a tree lighting event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Melania's behavior at the tree lighting event sparking conspiracy theories.

“Been seeing a lot more of Melania lately. She must have renegotiated her contract and gotten a raise.”

In 2020, a secretly recorded audio conversation from 2018 was leaked publicly, in which Melania expressed frustration with the pressure and criticism surrounding her role in planning the White House Christmas decorations.

“Did Y’ALL watch Melania’s face? Most definitely a contractual partnership,” suspected netizens

Young man in military uniform smiling, unrelated to Melania's behavior at tree lighting conspiracy theories.

Image credits: OC_Scanner

ADVERTISEMENT

In the leaked audio, recorded by her former friend and advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who is also the author of the book Melania and Me, the first lady told her, “I’m working…my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania continued, “Who gives a f**k about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

“Okay, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas… Give me a f**king break.”

In light of this controversy, one critic remarked, “So, now Melania gives a f**k about Christmas and decorations? Pity her taste hasn’t improved. Trump must have upped her Christmas bonus.”

However, not everyone was a conspiracy theorist about her appearance, and some expressed their “gratitude” and “delight” at seeing the couple ring in the spirit of Christmas in the capital.

The National Christmas Tree display runs from December 6 to January 1 and is completely free for visitors

Memorial setup with a military photo, folded American flags, patriotic ribbons, and a lit white candle on a table.

Image credits: DWS News

One supporter chimed in, “Wherever Melania Trump is, the party becomes beautiful… So classy. Beautiful tree! Sorry haters!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The lighting event was also marked by a somber moment as the president honored two members of the National Guard who were fatally attacked last week during a patrol near the White House.

One of the guards, Sarah Beckstrom, lost her life in the firearm attack, while the other, surviving Guard member Andrew Wolfe, was critically injured and hospitalized.

Melania Trump at tree lighting event wearing black coat, sparking conspiracy theories about her behavior and intentions.

Image credits: flotus/Instagram

Honoring both National Guard members, Trump said in his speech “Andrew is getting better. Sarah, unfortunately, is watching from high, watching from heaven. I just want to pay my respects to them, two incredible people, unbelievable people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For those planning to visit, the display is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

One social media user joked, “[Melania] smiling? She must be thinking about how close she is to freedom.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Amy McLaughlin speculating about Melania's increased appearances and contract renegotiation.

Comment by John Stofko questioning Melania's feelings about Christmas in a social media post.

Comment by Deb Henrichs Carver asking how much Melania was paid for that, displayed on a light blue chat bubble.

Screenshot of a comment stating her body double doesn't smile, relating to Melania's behavior conspiracy theories at tree lighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment box from Sharon Piper sharing a conspiracy theory about Melania's behavior sparking speculation at tree lighting event.

Comment criticizing Melania’s behavior at Christmas event sparking conspiracy theories online.

Comment about Melania’s behavior at tree lighting showing surprise at her smiling instead of stoic expression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Golubski commenting online about Melania's behavior sparking conspiracy theories at a public event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post saying "I wonder how much he paid her to smile" shown on a light blue background.

Comment on social media post discussing Melania’s behavior at tree lighting sparking conspiracy theories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media reading: Oh my gosh! Is this a case of the body snatchers with Melania's behavior sparking conspiracy theories.

Comment about Melania's behavior sparking conspiracy theories during a tree lighting event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump displaying unusual behavior at a tree lighting event, sparking conspiracy theories online.

Comment on social media discussing Melania’s behavior at tree lighting sparking conspiracy theories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Paul Hewitt discussing Donald and Melania at a tree lighting event sparking conspiracy theories about her behavior.