“They Really Photoshopped Her”: Madonna’s Holiday Lingerie Photoshoot Sparks Frenzy

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna turned this Christmas season into a racy family affair, flaunting her physique in sultry corsets and lace lingerie.

On Wednesday, December 24, the 67-year-old pop icon shared images from a “naughty or nice” themed holiday photoshoot with her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, and her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

However, critics blasted the festive snaps, accusing the singer of “trying to cosplay a teen,” while others speculated about her facial features, reigniting whispers of plastic surgery.

Highlights Madonna’s racy Christmas photoshoot with her family sparked intense backlash, age-shaming, and plastic surgery speculation online.

While critics slammed her lingerie-clad looks, many fans defended the pop icon, praising her confidence and Old Hollywood glam.

The images also drew comparisons to pop stars like Sabrina Carpenter and fictional icons such as Emma Frost.

“But it IS just weird wanting to look in your teens when you’re practically in your 70s,” one social media user reacted.

RELATED:

The seven-time Grammy winner shared the festive images featuring her twin adopted daughters and boyfriend on her Instagram

Madonna posing in white holiday lingerie and long gloves in a photoshoot with a curtain background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: madonna

The carousel was posted on Madonna’s official Instagram and Facebook accounts yesterday and included multiple images.

Some photos featured her youngest children, while others were solo snaps of the Material Girl posing sensually, along with intimate moments shared with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

The pop icon wore various vintage-inspired lingerie outfits, including a pink satin Glamour Nouveau corselette paired with fishnet tights and opera-length gloves.

Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot wearing white lace with three models against a red background.

Image credits: madonna

While posing with her daughters, she opted for a frilly white nightie trimmed with lace.

Other looks included black leather stilettos, Corsetorium’s Celia Underbust V-Corset, Simone Pérèle’s Saga Demi-Cup br*, and Bluebella’s Matisse Semi-Open Wired br*.

She captioned the post cheekily, perfectly summing up the vibe of the shoot, “Santa wants to know…….. have you been naughty or nice? Merry Christmas everyone!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna and Akeem Morris posed sensually in several images, encapsulating the couple’s “naughty” Christmas vibe

Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot wrapped in glowing string lights against a dark blue background.

Image credits: madonna

In one image, Madonna wore a busty black corset with lace gloves and fishnet stockings, while her soccer boyfriend went shirtless in nothing more than red Santa pants.

In another image, the pop icon stared down Morris as he sat in a chair before strutting over and muffling his mouth with her gloved hand.

Madonna also posed wearing a satin black blindfold, which was tied by her boyfriend standing behind her dressed as Santa, as the pair sported matching red suede outfits.

Madonna close-up portrait with braided hairstyle and earrings, highlighting photoshopped holiday lingerie photoshoot debate.

Image credits: vamp_tramp_arts / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the new look quickly sparked a wave of plastic surgery rumors among netizens, who drew comparisons between her “new face” and her past appearances.

One commentator wrote, “Plastic surgery is amazing!” while another added, “She took out her silly BBLs… she’s backkk!”

A third critic remarked, “Man, they really photoshopped her when she looked like this in reality,” referencing Madonna’s 2023 Grammy Awards appearance, where she presented an award.

Madonna in holiday lingerie photoshoot wearing a blindfold with dramatic lighting and a gloved hand nearby.

Image credits: madonna

At the time, her appearance was heavily criticized, with the internet describing the Frozen singer as looking “puffy” or having a “pillow face.”

Addressing the controversy after the awards show, Madonna joked in an Instagram post, writing, “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”

Others took issue with her lingerie-clad appearance, citing her age, 67, with many echoing sentiments like, “How do you feel when you know you don’t really look like this in reality? Masking all this aging skin…”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crazy for You singer’s new look ignited fresh controversy, with critics claiming she had a “new face” due to “plastic surgery”

Madonna posing in holiday lingerie with disco balls and a Christmas tree, highlighting holiday lingerie photoshoot style.

Image credits: madonna

Social media user commenting on Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking photoshop and frenzy discussions.

Image credits: matzsvision

ADVERTISEMENT

However, plenty of fans refused to let the negativity overshadow Madonna’s playful festive moment.

Supporters flooded social media with praise, with one writing, “OMG, you have been very naughty as ever, good for you lol Santa is goin to have a heart attack seeing you wearing Mrs Claus lingerie haha.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another gushed, “She’s serving timeless queen energy this holiday season! Madonna never misses.”

Madonna with two women in holiday lingerie fashion, posing against a red background in a photoshoot setting.

Image credits: madonna

Madonna’s sleek blonde Old Hollywood hairstyle, satin lingerie, and chic glam even drew comparisons to fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter and the fictional Marvel character Emma Frost.

Frost appears in the X-Men comic books and has been known by several names over the years, including the White Queen of the Hellfire Club.

Many of her iconic looks feature lingerie-inspired elements such as corsets, bustiers, thigh-high boots, and dramatic capes or fur-lined mantles.

Madonna’s Old Hollywood glam and satin lingerie fashion choices sparked comparisons to several iconic Hollywood figures, both real and fictional

Madonna in red velvet holiday lingerie with matching gloves, posing dramatically in a stylized photoshoot setting.

Image credits: madonna

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from The HB Saint responding to a discussion about Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot and its photoshopping.

Image credits: TheHBSaint66

ADVERTISEMENT

The Queen of Pop’s lingerie-clad Christmas look is nothing new, as she has leaned more heavily into such fashion choices in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, on December 8, Madonna wore a pink satin corset bra top, lingerie-inspired bottoms, and a pink fur jacket in an Instagram post that nodded to her iconic 1990 Blond Ambition tour era.

Madonna in holiday lingerie and blindfold posing in front of a man in Santa suit near a decorated Christmas tree.

Image credits: madonna

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet praising Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, highlighting her appearance amid photoshop frenzy online.

Image credits: popiridescence

The tour remains one of the most groundbreaking in pop music history, with Madonna collaborating with French designer Jean Paul Gaultier to create what is now considered one of the most iconic lingerie looks of all time, a salmon-pink satin corset featuring conical breast cups and garters.

Over the years, the pop icon has never shied away from experimenting with her image, viewing fashion as performance art and a tool for reinvention and personal expression.

Madonna posing in holiday lingerie with a red coat and fishnet stockings against a blue background with a disco ball.

Image credits: madonna

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media reaction to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot sparking debate over photoshopping effects.

Image credits: GagAriROM

Her latest fashion choices may also be alluding to the aesthetic of her upcoming studio album, slated for release in 2026.

She has teased the project as a follow-up or spiritual successor to her acclaimed 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, marking her 15th studio album and her first full-length release since 2019’s Madame X.

Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot with dramatic lighting, highlighting her blonde hair and festive outfit.

Image credits: madonna

“PLEASE KEEP COSPLAYING : EMMA FROST : WHITE QUEEN: X-MEN she is you, you are her!!!” gushed one Madonna fan

ADVERTISEMENT

User tweet on social media praising plastic surgery in reaction to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot.

Image credits: Susie64528211

Social media user reacts to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking frenzy over alleged heavy Photoshop use.

Image credits: more4goddess

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking online frenzy and debate over heavy photo editing.

Image credits: n7pho_

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter screenshot showing a user commenting on Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot and discussing Photoshop effects.

Image credits: chainesque

Twitter user commenting on Madonna’s holiday lingerie photoshoot, mentioning photoshop and staying young.

Image credits: bharmon0504

Twitter user replying with a comment about Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot and Photoshop controversy.

Image credits: BewareOfTheNarc

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment joking about Photoshop work on Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot sparking frenzy.

Image credits: yourfavefoid

Social media user commenting on Madonna’s holiday lingerie photoshoot and the heavy photo editing effects.

Image credits: morcillochatgpt

Twitter post by user balenciagaga commenting on the extensive Photoshop used in Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot.

Image credits: gagacadabra

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media reaction to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot edited with heavy Photoshop sparking online frenzy.

Image credits: buwyhoe

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing age and appearance in Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking a photoshopped image debate.

Image credits: GoatedArisu

Tweet about Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot posing humorously before Christmas dinner, sparking social media frenzy.

Image credits: TheGistGiant

ADVERTISEMENT

User profile picture of a woman responding to a tweet about Madonna’s holiday lingerie photoshoot photo editing debate.

Image credits: CEchevy