Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“They Really Photoshopped Her”: Madonna’s Holiday Lingerie Photoshoot Sparks Frenzy
Madonna and models in a holiday lingerie photoshoot with festive outfits and striking poses against a red background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“They Really Photoshopped Her”: Madonna’s Holiday Lingerie Photoshoot Sparks Frenzy

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
3

22

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna turned this Christmas season into a racy family affair, flaunting her physique in sultry corsets and lace lingerie.

On Wednesday, December 24, the 67-year-old pop icon shared images from a “naughty or nice” themed holiday photoshoot with her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, and her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

However, critics blasted the festive snaps, accusing the singer of “trying to cosplay a teen,” while others speculated about her facial features, reigniting whispers of plastic surgery.

Highlights
  • Madonna’s racy Christmas photoshoot with her family sparked intense backlash, age-shaming, and plastic surgery speculation online.
  • While critics slammed her lingerie-clad looks, many fans defended the pop icon, praising her confidence and Old Hollywood glam.
  • The images also drew comparisons to pop stars like Sabrina Carpenter and fictional icons such as Emma Frost.

“But it IS just weird wanting to look in your teens when you’re practically in your 70s,” one social media user reacted.

RELATED:

    The seven-time Grammy winner shared the festive images featuring her twin adopted daughters and boyfriend on her Instagram

    Madonna posing in white holiday lingerie and long gloves in a photoshoot with a curtain background.

    Madonna posing in white holiday lingerie and long gloves in a photoshoot with a curtain background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: madonna

    The carousel was posted on Madonna’s official Instagram and Facebook accounts yesterday and included multiple images.

    Some photos featured her youngest children, while others were solo snaps of the Material Girl posing sensually, along with intimate moments shared with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

    The pop icon wore various vintage-inspired lingerie outfits, including a pink satin Glamour Nouveau corselette paired with fishnet tights and opera-length gloves.

    Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot wearing white lace with three models against a red background.

    Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot wearing white lace with three models against a red background.

    Image credits: madonna

    While posing with her daughters, she opted for a frilly white nightie trimmed with lace.

    Other looks included black leather stilettos, Corsetorium’s Celia Underbust V-Corset, Simone Pérèle’s Saga Demi-Cup br*, and Bluebella’s Matisse Semi-Open Wired br*.

    She captioned the post cheekily, perfectly summing up the vibe of the shoot, “Santa wants to know…….. have you been naughty or nice? Merry Christmas everyone!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Madonna and Akeem Morris posed sensually in several images, encapsulating the couple’s “naughty” Christmas vibe

    Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot wrapped in glowing string lights against a dark blue background.

    Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot wrapped in glowing string lights against a dark blue background.

    Image credits: madonna

    In one image, Madonna wore a busty black corset with lace gloves and fishnet stockings, while her soccer boyfriend went shirtless in nothing more than red Santa pants.

    In another image, the pop icon stared down Morris as he sat in a chair before strutting over and muffling his mouth with her gloved hand.

    Madonna also posed wearing a satin black blindfold, which was tied by her boyfriend standing behind her dressed as Santa, as the pair sported matching red suede outfits.

    Madonna close-up portrait with braided hairstyle and earrings, highlighting photoshopped holiday lingerie photoshoot debate.

    Madonna close-up portrait with braided hairstyle and earrings, highlighting photoshopped holiday lingerie photoshoot debate.

    Image credits: vamp_tramp_arts / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, the new look quickly sparked a wave of plastic surgery rumors among netizens, who drew comparisons between her “new face” and her past appearances.

    One commentator wrote, “Plastic surgery is amazing!” while another added, “She took out her silly BBLs… she’s backkk!”

    A third critic remarked, “Man, they really photoshopped her when she looked like this in reality,” referencing Madonna’s 2023 Grammy Awards appearance, where she presented an award.

    Madonna in holiday lingerie photoshoot wearing a blindfold with dramatic lighting and a gloved hand nearby.

    Madonna in holiday lingerie photoshoot wearing a blindfold with dramatic lighting and a gloved hand nearby.

    Image credits: madonna

    At the time, her appearance was heavily criticized, with the internet describing the Frozen singer as looking “puffy” or having a “pillow face.”

    Addressing the controversy after the awards show, Madonna joked in an Instagram post, writing, “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”

    Others took issue with her lingerie-clad appearance, citing her age, 67, with many echoing sentiments like, “How do you feel when you know you don’t really look like this in reality? Masking all this aging skin…”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Crazy for You singer’s new look ignited fresh controversy, with critics claiming she had a “new face” due to “plastic surgery”

    Madonna posing in holiday lingerie with disco balls and a Christmas tree, highlighting holiday lingerie photoshoot style.

    Madonna posing in holiday lingerie with disco balls and a Christmas tree, highlighting holiday lingerie photoshoot style.

    Image credits: madonna

    Social media user commenting on Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking photoshop and frenzy discussions.

    Social media user commenting on Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking photoshop and frenzy discussions.

    Image credits: matzsvision

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, plenty of fans refused to let the negativity overshadow Madonna’s playful festive moment.

    Supporters flooded social media with praise, with one writing, “OMG, you have been very naughty as ever, good for you lol Santa is goin to have a heart attack seeing you wearing Mrs Claus lingerie haha.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another gushed, “She’s serving timeless queen energy this holiday season! Madonna never misses.”

    Madonna with two women in holiday lingerie fashion, posing against a red background in a photoshoot setting.

    Madonna with two women in holiday lingerie fashion, posing against a red background in a photoshoot setting.

    Image credits: madonna

    Madonna’s sleek blonde Old Hollywood hairstyle, satin lingerie, and chic glam even drew comparisons to fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter and the fictional Marvel character Emma Frost.

    Frost appears in the X-Men comic books and has been known by several names over the years, including the White Queen of the Hellfire Club.

    Many of her iconic looks feature lingerie-inspired elements such as corsets, bustiers, thigh-high boots, and dramatic capes or fur-lined mantles.

    Madonna’s Old Hollywood glam and satin lingerie fashion choices sparked comparisons to several iconic Hollywood figures, both real and fictional

    Madonna in red velvet holiday lingerie with matching gloves, posing dramatically in a stylized photoshoot setting.

    Madonna in red velvet holiday lingerie with matching gloves, posing dramatically in a stylized photoshoot setting.

    Image credits: madonna

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from The HB Saint responding to a discussion about Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot and its photoshopping.

    Tweet from The HB Saint responding to a discussion about Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot and its photoshopping.

    Image credits: TheHBSaint66

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Queen of Pop’s lingerie-clad Christmas look is nothing new, as she has leaned more heavily into such fashion choices in recent weeks.

    Earlier this month, on December 8, Madonna wore a pink satin corset bra top, lingerie-inspired bottoms, and a pink fur jacket in an Instagram post that nodded to her iconic 1990 Blond Ambition tour era.

    Madonna in holiday lingerie and blindfold posing in front of a man in Santa suit near a decorated Christmas tree.

    Madonna in holiday lingerie and blindfold posing in front of a man in Santa suit near a decorated Christmas tree.

    Image credits: madonna

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, highlighting her appearance amid photoshop frenzy online.

    Tweet praising Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, highlighting her appearance amid photoshop frenzy online.

    Image credits: popiridescence

    The tour remains one of the most groundbreaking in pop music history, with Madonna collaborating with French designer Jean Paul Gaultier to create what is now considered one of the most iconic lingerie looks of all time, a salmon-pink satin corset featuring conical breast cups and garters.

    Over the years, the pop icon has never shied away from experimenting with her image, viewing fashion as performance art and a tool for reinvention and personal expression.

    Madonna posing in holiday lingerie with a red coat and fishnet stockings against a blue background with a disco ball.

    Madonna posing in holiday lingerie with a red coat and fishnet stockings against a blue background with a disco ball.

    Image credits: madonna

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media reaction to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot sparking debate over photoshopping effects.

    Social media reaction to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot sparking debate over photoshopping effects.

    Image credits: GagAriROM

    Her latest fashion choices may also be alluding to the aesthetic of her upcoming studio album, slated for release in 2026.

    She has teased the project as a follow-up or spiritual successor to her acclaimed 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, marking her 15th studio album and her first full-length release since 2019’s Madame X.

    Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot with dramatic lighting, highlighting her blonde hair and festive outfit.

    Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot with dramatic lighting, highlighting her blonde hair and festive outfit.

    Image credits: madonna

    “PLEASE KEEP COSPLAYING : EMMA FROST : WHITE QUEEN: X-MEN she is you, you are her!!!” gushed one Madonna fan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User tweet on social media praising plastic surgery in reaction to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot.

    User tweet on social media praising plastic surgery in reaction to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot.

    Image credits: Susie64528211

    Social media user reacts to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking frenzy over alleged heavy Photoshop use.

    Social media user reacts to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking frenzy over alleged heavy Photoshop use.

    Image credits: more4goddess

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking online frenzy and debate over heavy photo editing.

    Madonna in a holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking online frenzy and debate over heavy photo editing.

    Image credits: n7pho_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter screenshot showing a user commenting on Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot and discussing Photoshop effects.

    Twitter screenshot showing a user commenting on Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot and discussing Photoshop effects.

    Image credits: chainesque

    Twitter user commenting on Madonna’s holiday lingerie photoshoot, mentioning photoshop and staying young.

    Twitter user commenting on Madonna’s holiday lingerie photoshoot, mentioning photoshop and staying young.

    Image credits: bharmon0504

    Twitter user replying with a comment about Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot and Photoshop controversy.

    Twitter user replying with a comment about Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot and Photoshop controversy.

    Image credits: BewareOfTheNarc

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment joking about Photoshop work on Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot sparking frenzy.

    Social media comment joking about Photoshop work on Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot sparking frenzy.

    Image credits: yourfavefoid

    Social media user commenting on Madonna’s holiday lingerie photoshoot and the heavy photo editing effects.

    Social media user commenting on Madonna’s holiday lingerie photoshoot and the heavy photo editing effects.

    Image credits: morcillochatgpt

    Twitter post by user balenciagaga commenting on the extensive Photoshop used in Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot.

    Twitter post by user balenciagaga commenting on the extensive Photoshop used in Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot.

    Image credits: gagacadabra

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media reaction to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot edited with heavy Photoshop sparking online frenzy.

    Social media reaction to Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot edited with heavy Photoshop sparking online frenzy.

    Image credits: buwyhoe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing age and appearance in Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking a photoshopped image debate.

    Tweet criticizing age and appearance in Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot, sparking a photoshopped image debate.

    Image credits: GoatedArisu

    Tweet about Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot posing humorously before Christmas dinner, sparking social media frenzy.

    Tweet about Madonna's holiday lingerie photoshoot posing humorously before Christmas dinner, sparking social media frenzy.

    Image credits: TheGistGiant

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User profile picture of a woman responding to a tweet about Madonna’s holiday lingerie photoshoot photo editing debate.

    User profile picture of a woman responding to a tweet about Madonna’s holiday lingerie photoshoot photo editing debate.

    Image credits: CEchevy

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    instagram photography
    plastic surgery

    22

    3

    22

    3

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    carynccrespo avatar
    sfgothgirl
    sfgothgirl
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her b00bs are confusing me, especially the top . . . why is it like a tiny table?

    2
    2points
    reply
    danivoogd avatar
    [>.<]/
    [>.<]/
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because that's what b***s do when they age.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    aleksandrape avatar
    Aleksandra Pe
    Aleksandra Pe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whatever she does, always an icon. But I don’t get why her daughters are involved in the session???

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    carynccrespo avatar
    sfgothgirl
    sfgothgirl
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her b00bs are confusing me, especially the top . . . why is it like a tiny table?

    2
    2points
    reply
    danivoogd avatar
    [>.<]/
    [>.<]/
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because that's what b***s do when they age.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    aleksandrape avatar
    Aleksandra Pe
    Aleksandra Pe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whatever she does, always an icon. But I don’t get why her daughters are involved in the session???

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT