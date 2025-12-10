“A Real Danger”: Man Jailed For Attacking Ariana Grande Gets In Trouble At Lady Gaga’s Concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Looks like a notorious celebrity stage-crashing prankster learned nothing from his recent jail stint for lunging atAriana Grande at last month’s Wicked: For Good premiere.

The man, identified as Johnson Wen, appeared to have similar plans on December 9 during Lady Gaga’s concert in Brisbane, Australia.

However, Wen seems to have landed himself on the wrong side of Australian concert security, with social media users applauding his latest punishment while others slammed him for his repetitive “stalking” antics.

Johnson Wen is a serial offender who has built his entire social media identity around invading concert stages and grabbing celebrities without their consent

Lady Gaga speaking into a microphone during a performance, alongside a man with blue dreadlocks and colorful attire.

Image credits: howardstern / pyjamamann

During the Singapore premiere of Ariana Grande’s latest musical fantasy film, Wen was filmed in multiple videos suddenly sprinting toward the singer on the yellow brick carpet.

Dressed in a white shirt and shorts, the content creator forcefully grabbed Grande and put his arm around her shoulders as she struggled to break free.

He released her only after co-star Cynthia Erivo intervened, yanking him away before security rushed in and dragged him off the premises.

Lady Gaga performing on stage with dancers, highlighting a real danger involving a man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande.

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Wen was sentenced to nine days in prison in Singapore for the stunt, which left the We Can’t Be Friends singer visibly shaken on camera as Erivo and other stars at the premiere, including Michelle Yeoh, comforted her.

Despite telling a Singaporean judge during his mitigation plea that he would “not do it again,” Wen emerged from jail only to resurface at Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball tour stop at Lang Park stadium in Brisbane.

Comment discussing a man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande and causing trouble at a Lady Gaga concert.

A viral video circulating online shows him being kicked out of the concert by security and event management, reportedly due to his history of public nuisance, particularly his pattern of disrupting concerts.

Popularly known online as “Pyjama Man,” he has disrupted three major concerts in just the past year and a half.

The prankster content creator was kicked out of Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball tour stop last night by security, given his controversial history at celebrity events

Man with blue dreadlocks shares story about being kicked out of Lady Gaga concert after trouble at Ariana Grande attack incident.

Image credits: pyjamamann/Instagram Story

In a video shared by a concert attendee, a fan immediately recognized Johnson as he was being escorted out and yelled, “There he is! That’s the guy that tackled Ariana!”

His removal was met with cheers from the crowd.

In another clip, a concertgoer shouted, “Yeah, they took his wristband off! F**k You! Respect Women!!”

The infamous stage crasher who bombarded Ariana Grande was escorted out by security at Lady Gaga’s Brisbane concert.pic.twitter.com/ZYmZRdJCMY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 9, 2025

Wen later confirmed the news on his Instagram Story, showing no remorse for his actions at all.

Instead, he appeared to mock the crowd, posting a zoomed-in photo of himself staring into the camera with the caption, “Got kicked out of Lady Gaga concert! The show doesn’t start till 8 p.m.! The early fans were booing me.”

Lady Gaga close-up selfie with black outfit and long hair at concert, related to man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande.

Image credits: ladygaga

Comment criticizing a man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande, calling for a ban from celebrity events.

His latest stunt has left social media users furious and confused as to why he continues repeating this behavior despite facing legal consequences.

One user suggested it was all part of his strategy for attention, writing, “This guy has won. He’s getting exactly what he wants. His entire thing is crashing celebrity events and concerts; now he’s getting international press over it.”

They added, “He’s obviously not fazed by some fines or a week in jail because his clout is boosted by every attention he gets.”

Johnson had only recently faced legal consequences for his attack on Ariana Grande in Singapore, serving nine days in prison and receiving a ban from the country

Man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande confronts her at Lady Gaga concert amid crowd and security presence.

Image credits: TheCinesthetic

Comment on social media calling for the arrest of a man labeled a real danger after attacking Ariana Grande.

Another user wrote, “Seriously, why isn’t this guy in jail for all the stunts he’s pulled? He’s going to keep doing it.”

A third wondered, “I want to know how in hell an idiot like that has the money to go to all these places.”

“Looks like that time spent in jail taught him nothing. Props to the security team for catching him before he accosted Lady Gaga on stage.”

Man wearing headphones and a Jesus shirt in a mall after arrest linked to Ariana Grande attack and Lady Gaga concert trouble.

Image credits: pyjamamann/Instagram Story

As the incident gained momentum and made international headlines, the concert’s management team released a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, detailing how they were able to spot Johnson and stop any disruption before it escalated.

Cynthia Erivo protecting Ariana Grande from a ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere attendee. pic.twitter.com/eTLokr9py3 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 13, 2025

They revealed that after last month’s attack on Grande, the team was aware that “a known serial offender may attempt to attend and disrupt” the show.

“In the interest of the artist’s safety, this individual was deemed a person of interest and not to be allowed to attend,” the statement read.

Lady Gaga performing on stage with guitar during concert, highlighting a jailed man’s trouble at the event.

Image credits: pyjamamann

Comment by Tyler Thomas referencing a man on a mission like Thanos in Infinity War, in a social media post.

“Due to the excellent work by the venue’s diligent security team, an individual matching the description was identified and passed on to police before the show began.”

While Wen gained international attention for grabbing Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere, he has a long history of crashing major events.

Wen has previously disrupted several high-profile concerts and has even grabbed celebrities like Katy Perry, The Weeknd, and others

Man in red shirt escorted by security at Lady Gaga concert amid trouble involving Ariana Grande attack case.

Image credits: pyjamamann

In October last year, he rushed the stage and briefly grabbed The Weeknd during a concert in Melbourne, Australia.

That same year, he was kicked out of the 2024 Paris Olympics after illegally invading the track during the men’s 100m final, causing a major disruption.

Earlier this year, in June, Johnson disrupted Katy Perry’s concert in Sydney at the Qudos Bank Arena during her Lifetimes tour.

Man with black and blue dreadlocks in colorful shirt, representing a real danger jailed for attacking Ariana Grande.

Image credits: pyjamamann

Wen ran onto the stage and managed to put an arm around Perry before he was swiftly removed by security.

He was arrested and charged with entering enclosed land and obstructing a person in the performance of their duties, and received a six-month ban from the Sydney Olympic Park precinct.

As for the attack on Ariana, co-star Cynthia spoke about the incident during her Today show appearance on November 20, sharing the rush of emotions she felt in the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pyjama Man (@pyjamamann)

Erivo explained, “I was really thinking, I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe. I’m sure he didn’t mean us harm, but I just, you never know with those things, and I wanted to make sure that she was okay. That was my first instinct.”

“He should be banned from all celebrity events if it were up to me… for running up on celebrities and traumatizing them,” wrote one enraged user

Comment mentioning a man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande and causing trouble at Lady Gaga’s concert, praising security team.

Comment from Bassem Elshemey describing a man involved in a danger incident as having serial fan obsession with a smiling emoji.

Comment from Peter Pintek labeled Top fan, expressing frustration with emojis, on a social media platform discussion.

User comment warning about a man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande causing trouble at Lady Gaga’s concert.

Comment from social media user Kalijiah Beth expressing skepticism about someone seeking a minute of fame.

Comment by Patrick Jenkins about a man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande and causing trouble at Lady Gaga’s concert.

Comment describing a man causing chaos and disruptions at concerts and public places, posing a real danger to others.

Comment by Travis Hicks expressing concern about accountability for platforms allowing dangerous behavior.

Comment from Tanya Douglas expressing concern over a man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande and causing trouble at Lady Gaga’s concert.

Comment criticizing a man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande and causing trouble at Lady Gaga’s concert.

Comment on social media questioning how a man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande can afford to attend multiple events.

Comment by Amy Hocking expressing concern about a man’s repeated stunts and jail time related to Ariana Grande incident.

Comment by Christopher Clay expressing concern about mental health and suggesting a mental hospital for a man jailed for attacking Ariana Grande.