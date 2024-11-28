Taylor Swift Fans Outraged Over Billboard Placing Her At #2 In Popstar Ranking: “Delusional”

ADVERTISEMENT

Billboard‘s recent announcement of its 25 Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century list has fans having heated debates, particularly over the number two spot, occupied by none other than Taylor Swift.

While the singer’s monumental success was recognized, many Swifties are questioning why she wasn’t crowned number one on the list.

On November 26, Billboard unveiled its 2nd ranking, placing the 34-year-old singer ahead of other major names like Rihanna, Drake, and Lady Gaga, who occupied the 3rd, 4th and 5th spots respectively.

While revealing its second-place pick, Billboard highlighted that the Shake it Off singer achieved a level of success “never quite seen before” after transitioning from country music to pop in the early 2010s.

Taylor Swift took the #2 spot on Billboard’s list of 25 Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century

Share icon

Image credits: John Medina/Getty Images

“It’s impossible to imagine the past 15 years without the presence and impact of Taylor Swift, a singer-songwriter who came out of country music to reach pop heights that only a handful of other artists in history had even approached before,” Billboard said in a social media post.

“She’s taken over the charts, set records at nearly every award show imaginable, and put up sales numbers that most assumed were no longer possible, while refashioning the pop star mold in her pen-forward image and transforming the music industry with the unprecedented success of her Taylor’s Version re-recordings,” the post continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her massive impact, fans felt the need to take to social media to express their frustration that she wasn’t at the very top.

“Taylor deserved #1,” one fan wrote.

“Shame on you, Billboard! Taylor Swift is redefining the music industry, shattering records, and transforming everything she touches,” another passionately declared. “Yet, you felt the need to undermine her achievements. For any artist worldwide, #2 on your list would be a monumental accomplishment — except when it’s Taylor, the very reason your relevance endures.”

Billboard recognized the Cruel Summer singer’s unparalleled transition from country to pop and her record-breaking sales

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The sentiment was clear: being second wasn’t enough for the hitmaker’s dedicated fan base.

“2nd? The only artist to occupy the entire top 10 of your chart twice,” another wrote.

“Are you guys joking with this?” one asked. “Taylor deserved number 1.”

While many expressed outrage, not all agreed with the criticism.

Some fans suggested that Taylor’s placement was fair, arguing that while her chart performance and streaming numbers are undeniable, ranking her second reflects the broader criteria of legacy and cultural impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The identity of the top-ranked artist remains under wraps, but many assumed that Beyoncé will claim the title. Several netizens agreed that her influence stretches beyond statistics, encompassing cultural significance and having a lasting impact on the genre.

Many fans speculate that Beyoncé will claim the #1 spot due to her cultural influence, longevity, and unmatched talent

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates13)

“If the list was based solely on charts and mathematics, we could say Taylor,” one said. “But if we consider cultural impact, artistic influence, legacy, longevity, vocals, live performances, the greatest-of-all-time lists, the appreciation of her peers, that substantial aspect that goes beyond objective stats; it’s obviously Beyoncé.”

“Y’all are delusional if you think anyone other than Beyoncé deserves the #1 spot for biggest pop star of the 21st century,” another said.

“Beyoncé’s talent, longevity and versatility have always been unmatched,” said another fan. “The fact that every artist on that list has at some point said they were inspired by Beyoncé or something along those lines is enough to place her at #1.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardcore Swifties took to social media to voice their frustration with Taylor’s #2 ranking, with many arguing she should have been #1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Image credits: Billboard

Another argued in favor of Taylor, saying: “Beyoncé is great, no doubt. But Taylor is clear by all metrics. Sales? Streams? Tour? Etc, plus she holds several records. Taylor is clear by a landslide and she deserves number 1.”

Taylor boasts an impressive collection of 14 Grammy wins, 30 MTV Video Music Awards, and 39 Billboard Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé holds the record for the most Grammy wins of all time, with 32 golden gramophones. She has also earned 26 VMA wins as a solo artist, along with two as part of Destiny’s Child and two with Jay-Z as The Carters.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the reveal of the #1 pop star on the list, which features Britney Spears at #6, followed by Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Adele in the top 10.

Some argued Beyoncé’s broader cultural influence justifies her ranking above Taylor, while others defended Taylor’s supremacy in sales, streams, and records

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BARDIVERSACE

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: __Onixivy_

Share icon

Image credits: sobuluv

Share icon

Image credits: olwethumtati

Share icon

Image credits: beyoncegarden

Share icon

Image credits: KwenMaye