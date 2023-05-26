Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Legendary musician Tina Turner, real name Anna Mae Bullock, tragically passed away two days ago in her home in Switzerland after a longstanding battle with kidney issues. Since then, fans have been exploring her legacy and drawing attention to the mocking and trivialization of her life experience. Most prominently, fans have called out the 2013 song “Drunk in Love,” by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The song features the lyrics “Eat the cake, Anna Mae,” a reference to a horrific incident where her partner Ike Turner, enraged at fans asking for her autograph, publicly pushed cake into her mouth while ordering her to eat it. Behind the scenes, Tina Turner later revealed that he was abusive, with this episode serving as a metaphor for his mistreatment and general disrespect of her. Fans have slammed Jay-Z in particular for turning an instance of ostensibly domestic abuse into a joke lyric for a song.

The 2013 Jay-Z and Beyoncé song “Drunk in Love” features a mocking reference to the late Tina Turner’s life

Fans are calling out the two performers for featuring lyrics that trivialize domestic abuse

Internet users share their thoughts on the lyric and reflect on Tina’s legacy

This video makes it even more disappointing that Jay Z disrespected Tina Turner & made light of her abuse on Drunk in Love. They both should’ve known better than that. https://t.co/Xeri79318v — His Silly Rabbit ✨ (@tsvarakad3nga) May 24, 2023



