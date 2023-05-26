Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’
Legendary musician Tina Turner, real name Anna Mae Bullock, tragically passed away two days ago in her home in Switzerland after a longstanding battle with kidney issues. Since then, fans have been exploring her legacy and drawing attention to the mocking and trivialization of her life experience. Most prominently, fans have called out the 2013 song “Drunk in Love,” by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
The song features the lyrics “Eat the cake, Anna Mae,” a reference to a horrific incident where her partner Ike Turner, enraged at fans asking for her autograph, publicly pushed cake into her mouth while ordering her to eat it. Behind the scenes, Tina Turner later revealed that he was abusive, with this episode serving as a metaphor for his mistreatment and general disrespect of her. Fans have slammed Jay-Z in particular for turning an instance of ostensibly domestic abuse into a joke lyric for a song.
The 2013 Jay-Z and Beyoncé song “Drunk in Love” features a mocking reference to the late Tina Turner’s life
Image credits: Beyoncé
Image credits: tinaturner
Image credits: tinaturner
Image credits: tinaturner
Image credits: tinaturner
Image credits: wikimedia.commons
Image credits: wikimedia.commons
Image credits: wikimedia.commons
Image credits: beyonce
Image credits: beyonce
Fans are calling out the two performers for featuring lyrics that trivialize domestic abuse
Image credits: Beyoncé
Image credits: Beyoncé
Image credits: Beyoncé
Internet users share their thoughts on the lyric and reflect on Tina’s legacy
Image credits: the_nameisstar
Image credits: Kelcie_XOTWOD
Image credits: DJBuddyBravo
Image credits: Arumlily92
Image credits: nosipho_kamcusi
This video makes it even more disappointing that Jay Z disrespected Tina Turner & made light of her abuse on Drunk in Love. They both should’ve known better than that. https://t.co/Xeri79318v
— His Silly Rabbit ✨ (@tsvarakad3nga) May 24, 2023
Image credits: tsvarakad3nga
This was the moment that my love for Beyoncé died. How dare you mock someone's abuse. Tina was battered and raped over and over again by an evil man and you go an make a joke out of it. Absolutely vile.
The fact that this "outrage" was no where to be found when Tina was alive makes it pointless! If they cared so much they would've said something when the song came out...TEN YEARS AGO! They kept to themselves this long why care now? Smh
I wish I had the stress free life with zero worries and no problems that I can afford to waste my energy on being offended by stuff from 10 years ago! Smfh
Agreed. It's fake outrage from keyboard warriors. It's performative. If you really care about domestic violence, volunteer at a shelter or donate to the cause. Typing a comment for the thrill of likes does not mean anything.
This was the moment that my love for Beyoncé died. How dare you mock someone's abuse. Tina was battered and raped over and over again by an evil man and you go an make a joke out of it. Absolutely vile.
The fact that this "outrage" was no where to be found when Tina was alive makes it pointless! If they cared so much they would've said something when the song came out...TEN YEARS AGO! They kept to themselves this long why care now? Smh
I wish I had the stress free life with zero worries and no problems that I can afford to waste my energy on being offended by stuff from 10 years ago! Smfh
Agreed. It's fake outrage from keyboard warriors. It's performative. If you really care about domestic violence, volunteer at a shelter or donate to the cause. Typing a comment for the thrill of likes does not mean anything.