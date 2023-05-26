Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Justin Sandberg and
Justinas Keturka

Legendary musician Tina Turner, real name Anna Mae Bullock, tragically passed away two days ago in her home in Switzerland after a longstanding battle with kidney issues. Since then, fans have been exploring her legacy and drawing attention to the mocking and trivialization of her life experience. Most prominently, fans have called out the 2013 song “Drunk in Love,” by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The song features the lyrics “Eat the cake, Anna Mae,” a reference to a horrific incident where her partner Ike Turner, enraged at fans asking for her autograph, publicly pushed cake into her mouth while ordering her to eat it. Behind the scenes, Tina Turner later revealed that he was abusive, with this episode serving as a metaphor for his mistreatment and general disrespect of her. Fans have slammed Jay-Z in particular for turning an instance of ostensibly domestic abuse into a joke lyric for a song.

The 2013 Jay-Z and Beyoncé song “Drunk in Love” features a mocking reference to the late Tina Turner’s life

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: Beyoncé

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: tinaturner

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: tinaturner

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: tinaturner

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: tinaturner

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: beyonce

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: beyonce

Fans are calling out the two performers for featuring lyrics that trivialize domestic abuse

Image credits: Beyoncé

Image credits: Beyoncé

Image credits: Beyoncé

Internet users share their thoughts on the lyric and reflect on Tina’s legacy

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: the_nameisstar

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: Kelcie_XOTWOD

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: DJBuddyBravo

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: Arumlily92

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Image credits: nosipho_kamcusi


Image credits: tsvarakad3nga

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Under Fire For Referencing Ike Turner’s Abuse In ‘Drunk In Love’

Share on Facebook
MoJo1979
MoJo1979
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was the moment that my love for Beyoncé died. How dare you mock someone's abuse. Tina was battered and raped over and over again by an evil man and you go an make a joke out of it. Absolutely vile.

3
3points
reply
Skulls.N.Succulents
Skulls.N.Succulents
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that this "outrage" was no where to be found when Tina was alive makes it pointless! If they cared so much they would've said something when the song came out...TEN YEARS AGO! They kept to themselves this long why care now? Smh

2
2points
reply
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I had the stress free life with zero worries and no problems that I can afford to waste my energy on being offended by stuff from 10 years ago! Smfh

2
2points
reply
JayCee
JayCee
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agreed. It's fake outrage from keyboard warriors. It's performative. If you really care about domestic violence, volunteer at a shelter or donate to the cause. Typing a comment for the thrill of likes does not mean anything.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
