Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts
Celebrities, News

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber seemingly shared cryptic messages encompassing photographs of birds and a full moon for the first time since his one-time mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested. Meanwhile, Diddy faces a wave of new lawsuits as he remains jailed and awaiting trial in May, as more than 100 alleged victims prepare legal action against him.

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber posts cryptic bird and moon images amid Diddy's legal issues.
  • Diddy faces new lawsuits, remains jailed awaiting trial in May.
  • Beliebers speculate Justin's posts hint at new music under alias SKYLRK.
  • Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed baby Jack Blues on August 22.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (October 21), Justin posted two carousels that included bird-related images.

The pop star showcased his recent ongoings, as he appeared in several photos working with musical equipment.

In a first carousel, the 30-year-old singer included images of himself sipping out of a cup, and a pink robin bird.

Justin Bieber seemingly shared cryptic messages encompassing photographs of birds and a full moon 

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Image credits: justinbieber

A second carousel included a picture of a full moon and a hummingbird pecking around a bush.

Many people flocked to express their excitement as an Instagram user commented: “Oh my God, are you teasing Music for us and we have not forgotten about Jack Blues.”

Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their first baby together, Jack Blues, on August 22.

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Image credits: justinbieber

“NEW SONG?” a person asked.

Someone else wrote: “New album??!! can’t wait bb.”

Others questioned why the Grammy Awards winner had included pictures of different birds, as a netizen wondered: “What do you mean with all these birds.”

This marks the first time since Justin posted on Instagram since his one-time mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

An observer noted: “Now the bird is out of the cage and living free.”

On Reddit, various theories started to pour as someone shared: “The bird is a [SKYLRK] reference. His new [shoe] brand. Slylark is a bird.”

SKYLRK is Justin’s music production alias, under which he experiments with creating and producing tracks. 

Moreover, there have also been fan theories about SKYLRK being a brand intended to cover categories of footwear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

A Redditor chimed in: “The birds are probably symbols that [he’s] working with the feds. Letting it be known he plans on birding on his one-time ‘mentor’ aka abuser

“As a dad, a civilian not pretending to be a gangsta, and as someone who wants to live his life pure as a Christian and a leader as a man.

“I hope he does. I have a feeling he will let it be known. Justin was surrounded by these people, and as a man, he wants to protect those [who] have and will come after him.”

The types of birds Justin chose to include on his Instagram posts carry different meanings across various traditions.

The pop star showcased his recent ongoings

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Image credits: justinbieber

In Norse mythology, for example, the robin protects from storms and lightning, according to a blog post.

For centuries, the tiny robin has been the symbol of good luck, happiness, and rebirth – and sometimes seen as a messenger for loved ones who have passed on, in Australia, as per ArtGallery.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous cultures of the Pacific Coast see the hummingbird as a messenger of joy, Cedar Hill Long House explains. Additionally, hummingbirds are a symbol of good luck. 

Prior to Sunday’s post, the last time Justin had taken to his Instagram page was September 3, nearly two weeks before Diddy’s arrest by federal authorities in connection with allegations of sex trafficking, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (October 21).

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Image credits: justinbieber

The Peaches hitmaker’s new posts on social media come as he made a cameo at a Don Toliver concert, accompanied by Hailey, on Saturday (October 19), TMZ reported.

“The pop star took the stage during DT’s L.A. show Saturday night, singing and dancing,” the outlet reported. “There were some cheers in the crowd and lots of cameras filming the star who doesn’t perform nearly as much as he used to.”

Justin has been swept up in the fallout surrounding Diddy’s recent arrest, as old videos of the two spending time together resurfaced, Bored Panda previously reported.

The renewed focus on the disgraced producer sparked scrutiny of his past relationships, including those with young stars like Justin.

 Diddy faces a wave of new lawsuits as he remains jailed and awaiting trial in May

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Image credits: Cannes Lions Learnings

Additionally, the two had recently collaborated on a song titled Moments on Diddy’s latest album released last year.

Several videos of Justin as a teenager enjoying the high life under Diddy’s wing have since resurfaced, indicating the disgraced rapper’s influence over the Canadian-born singer’s career.

One of the videos, titled “Justin Bieber’s 48 hrs with Diddy,” which was published on November 10, 2009, on Justin’s YouTube channel, showcased the rapper who had just turned 40, Bored Panda previously reported.

The two-minute clip showed Diddy presenting Justin, who was 15 years old at the time, with a luxury car as a gift. The teen singer was a week away from releasing his debut EP, My World.

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Image credits: WatchMojo.com

“As soon as you turn 16, I’mma let you rock this every time you want,” Diddy could be heard saying, presenting Justin with the extravagant present.

“When you’re 16, you’re good to go,” he told the young singer, licking his lips. “When you’re 18, you get the house. You get the mansion.”

In another resurfaced video, Diddy and Justin appeared to be at a party together. In the 26-second clip, a woman can be heard exclaiming: “Happy birthday, Justin!” The Mirror US reported on September 21.

Diddy was then filmed handing Justin a bottle of alcohol, which the Baby hitmaker proceeded to kneel down to drink from. 

Justin has been swept up in the fallout surrounding Diddy’s recent arrest

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Image credits: Diddy

The embattled music mogul was hit Monday with a new wave of lawsuits accusing him of raping women, sexually assaulting men, and molesting a 16-year-old boy – the first time he´s been sued by a person alleging they were abused as a minor, The Mail reported.

At least six lawsuits were filed against Diddy in federal court in Manhattan, New York, USA, adding to a growing list of legal claims against the indicted hip-hop mogul, all of which he has denied, as per the British tabloid.

The lawsuits were reportedly filed anonymously to protect the identities of the accusers, two by women identified as Jane Does and four by men identified as John Does.

Some of the Does, echoing others who’ve accused Diddy in recent months, allege that he used his fame and the promise of potential stardom to entice victims to lavish parties or drug-fueled hangouts where he then assaulted them, as per The Mail.

Beliebers continued to speculate about the birds

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Justin Bieber Breaks Social Media Silence After Diddy Arrest With Cryptic Posts

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer.

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team.

