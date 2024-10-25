Meryl Streep And Martin Short’s “Unexpected” Romance Detailed By “Only Murders” Co-Creator

ADVERTISEMENT

Meryl Streep and Martin Short falling in love while filming Only Murders in the Building is a plot twist even the show’s co-creator couldn’t have predicted.

As the two stars—who sparked dating rumors in January 2024—take the next step in their relationship in the show’s season four finale, co-creator John Hoffman spoke out about the actors’ alleged romance.

“You know, it is one of the most unexpected turns, but I remember thinking, like ‘God,'” he told Decider.

“As I got to know Meryl, as I’ve known Marty, and as I watched the two of them work together in Season 3, I just — it was unbelievable.

“We were laughing our heads off, and they just delighted in each other on screen, off screen in every way.”

Share icon Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating was “one of the most unexpected turns,” described Only Murders in the Building co-creator, John Hoffman



Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Emmy-winning show follows semi-retired actor Charles (Steve Martin), Broadway director Oliver (Martin Short), and artist Mabel (Selena Gomez), who share an interest in true-crime podcasts. They become friends while investigating suspicious murders in the Arconia, their Upper West Side apartment building.

Meryl joined the series in season three as Loretta Durkin, a struggling artist who plays Martin’s love interest.

After receiving lots of “nos” in various auditions, Loretta finally gets lucky when she auditions for Oliver’s play, Death Rattle Dazzle.

The actors play love interests in seasons three and four of the hit Hulu mystery show

Share icon

Image credits: IMDB

The Mamma Mia star became emotional playing Loretta and seeing herself in the role of a romantic interest again, for which she thanked the co-creator.

While filming a scene from the fifth episode of season three, Meryl approached John with tears in her eyes.

“She said, ‘I just had to wait here for you to get off the boat to say thank you.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ and she said, ‘I just got to play a scene I really thought that the likes of which I wouldn’t have a chance to do. To play romantic scenes at this age with this band in this way, it’s just the greatest thing ever.’

“…That felt like one of the most gratifying things. And I kept on thinking like, ‘I hope the world falls in love with this couple the way we all are.’ And that is so due to the magic that they create together,” the co-creator added.

Meryl and Martin were photographed looking cozy at the AFI Awards in January

Share icon

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Fans of the show were delighted to see that the actors’ on-screen chemistry may have blossomed into a real-life relationship when Meryl and Martin got cozy at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards last January.

The same month, Meryl was photographed acting goofy with Martin at the AFI Awards, placing a hand on his face while he walked toward her with his arms open.

At the time, a representative for Martin denied the rumors, telling TMZ that the Hollywood stars are “just very good friends.”

Martin himself addressed the speculation in August when he insisted that he and the Sophie’s Choice star were only “friends.”

The rumored couple also held hands at the season four premiere of Only Murders in Los Angeles

Share icon

Image credits: DEADLINE

The two were later seen holding hands at the season four premiere of the Hulu mystery in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a friendship that always grows,” the Canadian actor said of Meryl. “If you work with someone and love that person.”

Inside the theater, the stars reportedly remained close. An insider told PageSix that Meryl and Martin “walked in holding hands, and were in great spirits, laughing. It was very sweet and cute. It’s gotta be more than a ‘showmance.’ There is definitely something there.”

Martin Short and Meryl Streep in Santa Monica, CA. pic.twitter.com/sctA60uDfr — 21 (@21metgala) October 17, 2024

Share icon



Image credits: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

More recently, the co-stars enjoyed a dinner date together at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on October 16.

They reportedly drove off together in the Oscar winner’s white sedan, as she drove and Martin rode shotgun.

Amid the speculations, another Only Murders protagonist, Steve Martin, made a social media post that seemed to confirm the romance.

The Father of the Bride actor shared a photo of himself, Meryl, and Martin from a Glamour magazine article on Instagram. Despite not writing a caption, Steve covered his face with a massive red emoji, seemingly pointing to his third-wheel status.

Steve Martin, Only Murders star and Martin’s close friend, seemed to confirm the relationship when he humorously addressed his third-wheel status on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Martin (@stevemartinreally)

Share icon



Image credits: EvaSofie

Martin and Meryl “delighted in each other on screen, off screen in every way,” the show’s co-creator shared

Martin Short and Meryl Streep attend the premiere after party for #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding pic.twitter.com/tGJQtiCxEq — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 23, 2024



Martin was married to actress Nancy Dolman—with whom he shares children Katherine, Oliver, and Henry—for three decades until her death from ovarian cancer in 2010.

Months after it was announced that Meryl would join the Only Murders cast, it was announced that she had separated from her longtime husband, sculptor Don Gummer.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative for Meryl told People in October 2023.

Don and Meryl share four children: Henry, Mamie, Grace, and Louisa.

Bored Panda has contacted Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s representatives for comment.

