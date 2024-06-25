Meryl Streep’s Daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer Comes Out As Queer, Introduces New Girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Louisa Jacobson Gummer, daughter of legendary star Meryl Streep, came out as queer and introduced her girlfriend to the world with an Instagram post.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old actress shared a series of photos as she seemed to joyfully embrace a new chapter in her life.

The carousel of pictures featured her girlfriend, producer Anna Blundell.

“blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb,” she wrote in the caption, which she ended with an emoji of a heart on fire and a pride flag.

Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter, Louisa Jacobson Gummer, came out as queer in a new Instagram post shared on her mother’s 75th birthday

Image credits: Jim Spellman / Getty Images

The young actress, best known for starring in the HBO period drama series The Gilded Age, included a picture of a 2023 New York Times article in the carousel with the title: “We’re entering a joyful new era of lesbian fashion.”

The timing of Louisa’s coming out post added an extra layer of joy—it coincided with her famous mother’s 75th birthday.

“COMING OUT AT YOUR MOM’S BIRTHDAY IS SO ICONIC,” read one of the top comments on her post.

Image credits: Louisa Jacobson / Instagram

Fans were delighted to see Louisa’s rainbow-flag bearing post, with one saying, “the lesbians keep winning!!!”

“THE GIRLS HAVE WON,” said another comment while the third said, “Glad my ‘gay detects gay’ abilities haven’t failed me yet. Happy Pride to us all.”

“I’m here for this era,” another said.

One wrote, “Omg no way. A win for the girls all the way omg omggg.”

Louisa is the youngest of the four children Meryl shares with her ex-husband Don Gummer.

The Mamma Mia! star tied the knot with Don Gummer in 1978 and announced last year that they had been separated for more than six years

The Devil Wears Prada actress and the accomplished sculptor tied the knot in 1978 before welcoming their four children—singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, actresses Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa.

The Oscar winner once joked about how parenting is the hardest role she has to play.

“Mothering. Definitely. Acting — that’s praise, money, fulfillment,” she was quoted telling The Washington Post in 1998. “Mothering — they don’t even say, ‘Thank you.’ There’s no comparison to acting. I can’t really call acting work, since it’s secretly so fun.”

The award-winning actress is a mother to four children, Henry Wolfe, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson

After 45 years of marriage, the Mamma Mia! star announced that she and Don had put an end to their marriage but noted that they will always care for each other.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” read a statement published by Page Six in October, 2023.