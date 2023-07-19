Being a mom is a rewarding experience, but it also comes with its share of challenges. From sleepless nights to juggling endless responsibilities, motherhood can be both physically and emotionally demanding. But there are moms like Yulia Enslinger who handle these hardships with a sense of humor.

Yulia is an artist who creates comics showing what it's like to be a mom in a way that many people can relate to. Even though her comics show some difficult moments, Yulia's positive attitude inspires others on this wonderful, though unpredictable, journey of motherhood.

