Parents’ reaction and response they give to their LGBTQ+ child becomes crucial. “What's the best response to ‘Dad, I think I'm gay’?”, someone asked on Ask Reddit , and it hit close to home for many people out there who shared their own honest opinions and experiences.

But regardless of who it evolves, coming out to your parents or caregivers puts LGBTQ+ people in a particularly vulnerable situation. No wonder for many, it’s a nerve-wracking experience ranging anywhere from liberating, confusing to life-changing and emotionally shattering.

Coming out as LGBTQ+ is a process of understanding, accepting, and valuing your sexual orientation and/or identity. It involves both exploring your identity and sharing your identity with others. For some people, coming out is gradual; for others, it’s very sudden.

#1 My stepdad, who I consider my dad, was the man that raised me, and he's a big redneck steel worker. I came out at 18 and he sat me down and said "son, I've loved you like you were my own for the past 14 years. Why the hell would I stop now?"

#2 Lesbian here. When I came out to my dad he said “that’s ok honey, I don’t like guys either.”

#3 When I came out to my dad when I was 16 I thought he would disown me. He said: “Son, If anyone ever hurts you for that, I’ll f*****g kill them”. In that moment I realized that I had the best dad in the world.

#4 One of my friends from high school was gay, and when he came out to his family his Dad literally didn’t look up from his newspaper & told him his sister didn’t need to tell him she was straight so why would he need to explain that he was gay? He’s known him his whole life and already knew that.



It was cute because he was so worried.

#5 It's okay, your mother likes guys too, maybe I am the weird one.

#6 Hi gay, I'm Dad.

#7 Well... My dad said "I know... And I don't care. As long as you are happy, I'm also happy for you." and then asked me if I wanted a beer or scotch to celebrate that I finally had the confidence to tell him.

#8 In the 90s, when my girlfriend finally told her traditional Italian mom and grandma at 19, they sighed in unison and grandma said, 'oh thank baby Jesus, I was worried that I was going to have to tell you.

#9 “I thought you were about to give me bad news! Don’t scare me like that!” - My granny when my uncle came out (in the ‘70’s!). She was decades ahead of her time…

#10 I want you to know that no matter who you love, I still need you to take out the trash. It's full. And replace the f*****g liner this time."

#11 Your mother owes me £10.

#12 You still have to wear a condom.

#13 I came out a few months ago at the age of 42. My 80 year old dad stood up, started dancing, and tone deaf sing-yelling ‘I have a gay daughter and I love herrrrrr!’ It was adorable.

#14 I’m Bi. When I came out to my parents, It wasn’t exactly planned.



My older brother knew I was dating a girl and he accidentally let it slip in front of my mom. My mom looked at me, and asked if I had a girlfriend. I said yes, she then proceeded to ask when I’m bringing her over for dinner. It was the most normal conversation about dating I’ve ever had with my mom.



I later found out my mom is also bi so it really wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought it was at the time.

#15 Asian Dad: But are you a Doctor yet?

#16 “So that’s why you don’t like mushrooms”. At least that’s what my friends dad said to him when he came out. We still don’t know what he meant by that.

#17 I was getting ready to go to a sleepover with a girl I was totally crushing on and my mom was like “you look like you’re getting ready for a date!”

And I paused and was like “would it be okay if I was…. Going on a date with a girl?”

My mom just said, “Of course just remember to practice safe sex. You can get STDs from girls too!”





#18 Our son came out to us a month ago. We already suspected, so it wasn't a shock.



When he told me I thanked him for telling me, told him that I loved him, then explained that who he wants to tell next and how he wants to tell them is 100% his choice and we will support him however he wants and needs. He gave us a list of people to tell, and by the end of the week he wanted everyone to know.



Love and acknowledgement and support.

#19 My high school aged daughter told me this exact thing while in the car a couple of months ago. I told her "Thanks for being brave enough to tell me, honey. I don't care who you love, only that they love you back as much as I do and are worthy of the love you give them. Make sure they deserve your love and make you a better person, and I'll be happy."

#20 When my daughter told me she was gay, I just told her I loved her, and that none of that would change my feelings. Then I began giving her the heads up when hot ladies would walk by.

#21 When I came out my dad had the best response ever: "Wow! Now maybe I'll get a son-in-law that I really like!" and then he hugged me.

#22 This story does not involve a dad, but it involves a very religious grandma. One of my friends was very nervous about telling his grandma that he was gay, and put it off for a long time. But when he turned 18 he decided that he had to get this done. When he told her she just looked at him calmly answered "of course you are. I have known that since you were 10". At the age of 10 he didn't even know it himself yet.



#23 So my aunt is kind of old school and doesn’t know how to address things. She is kind of in the middle between baby boomer and Gen X so she is a bit more tolerant, but she is still awkward. My aunt has 3 boys and they are all gay lol. The youngest one was like 9 or something when he told her and he goes “Mom, I think I’m gay” and she looks at him dead in the eyes and says “So? what the f**k you want me to do about it!?” Lol



She’s fully supportive and tried to be nonchalant but her reaction was probably not what he was expecting.

#24 My wife asked me this when we found out we were having a son.



I told her I’d make sure he knew how to fight before he told anyone else.



I love the boy no matter what, but we live in rural Montana. Of course folks are more accepting than they were in previous generations but you never know.

#25 Great ! Now I don't have to worry about you getting some girl pregnant !



Am Dad. Said this !

#26 When my daughter came out, I was a bit shocked, but I told her that I loved her completely and didn't care who she loved. It completely softened her demeanour in our relationship and she has been far more open with me ever since. I think in the months leading up to that she was terrified to tell me, which made her distant and cold. After telling me that, she has been back to normal. Just tell them how much you love them, and get back to business as usual.

#27 I drunk-dialed my dad my freshman year of college in a sobbing mess and told him I was Bi. Went something like this:



Me: I'm bisexual.



Dad: Yeah, I figured.



Me: Huh? What?



Dad: There were some obvious signs. Go to sleep idiot. You have class in the morning.



#28 My mother was disappointed. Disappointed because, “You told your cousin Shirley before you told me? I think I should’ve been first.”

#29 My daughter was looking extremely nervous one night while I was cooking dinner. I could see her talking quietly with her mom but she continued to look uneasy.



After a bit of time, she came into the kitchen and I asked her what was wrong. She didn't want to tell me at first but I could tell she was uneasy so I said she could always tell me anything.



She finally said that she was pansexual. I just looked at her and said "that just means twice as many people that can turn you down for dates now" and she busted out laughing as I went back to cooking to finish dinner.



She was apparently really nervous about telling me for some reason and was glad I wasn't upset.

#30 Hi probably gay, I’m definitely dad.