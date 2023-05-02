Life can be a rollercoaster for everyone, but some men have a special place reserved just for them on the most unpredictable ride of all: the parenting express. One minute, they're cleaning up spilled cereal while wondering if it's possible to go insane from hearing "Baby Shark" too many times. The next, they're left amazed at their child's adorable antics and the hilarious father moments that come from them.

But amidst the chaos and the occasional serenity, there's one thing that always brings them a sense of camaraderie — some much-needed comic relief. More specifically, the comical situations shared by other dads on Twitter. That's right, those lovable, pun-loving, grill-mastering fathers who never miss an opportunity to showcase their kiddos' craziest moments on social media.

If you've had the fortune of spending time with your father, you know dad humor is practically its own comedy genre. It's like they were born with a unique ability to make us laugh, roll our eyes, and groan all at the same time. And no matter how old we get, there's something oddly comforting about a well-timed dad joke.

In celebration of our favorite comedy maestros, we've brought you a collection of relatable and funny dad tweets to remind you just how cool dads are! Whether it's their inner child or uncanny ability to find the most embarrassing moments, these parenting tweets will have you reminiscing about your father's antics and appreciating the joy they bring to our lives. We've scoured the depths of Twitter to bring you the best dad tweets, each one delivering pure hilarity. From diaper disasters to pint-sized philosophers, these dads captured the essence of parenthood in 280 characters or less — the least you can do is enjoy them to the fullest!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

HenpeckedHal Report

12points
#2

WillWiles Report

12points
#3

adamgreattweet Report

11points
Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So two fathers would destroy the world.

1
1point
reply
#4

Fulkery1 Report

11points
#5

mahnamematt Report

10points
#6

mcnees Report

10points
#7

CrockettForReal Report

9points
#8

XplodingUnicorn Report

9points
#9

XplodingUnicorn Report

9points
#10

DCheverere Report

9points
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You walked right into that one!

1
1point
reply
#11

mrdanwalker Report

9points
#12

XplodingUnicorn Report

9points
#13

XplodingUnicorn Report

8points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your kids would like to speak to your manager now.

1
1point
reply
#14

ThisPaul Report

8points
#15

XplodingUnicorn Report

8points
#16

simoncholland Report

8points
CORGI QUEEN
CORGI QUEEN
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am 13 and I order from the kids menu because I can't eat a full meal. WOW GLAD I GOT THAT OFF MY CHEST

1
1point
reply
#17

CrockettForReal Report

8points
Sweet Taurus
Sweet Taurus
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can totally relate to this. Even if it's my own hair.

0
0points
reply
#18

threetimedaddy Report

8points
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

! How could you live so dangerously?!

0
0points
reply
#19

SladeWentworth Report

8points
#20

HenpeckedHal Report

7points
#21

HenpeckedHal Report

7points
#22

Dad_At_Law Report

7points
#23

XplodingUnicorn Report

7points
#24

dadmann_walking Report

7points
#25

RodLacroix Report

7points
#26

dadmann_walking Report

7points
#27

simoncholland Report

7points
#28

TheCatWhisprer Report

7points
#29

FatherWithTwins Report

7points
#30

thedadvocate01 Report

7points
#31

mahnamematt Report

7points
#32

daddygofish Report

7points
#33

daddygofish Report

7points
#34

CrockettForReal Report

6points
#35

CrockettForReal Report

6points
#36

simoncholland Report

6points
#37

dad_on_my_feet Report

6points
#38

HenpeckedHal Report

6points
#39

SvnSxty Report

6points
#40

Average_Dad1 Report

6points
#41

Chhapiness Report

6points
#42

kevinthedad Report

6points
#43

thedad Report

6points
#44

dadmann_walking Report

6points
#45

daddygofish Report

6points
#46

RodLacroix Report

6points
#47

kevinthedad Report

6points
#48

Chhapiness Report

5points
#49

Chhapiness Report

5points
#50

HomeWithPeanut Report

5points
#51

SladeWentworth Report

5points
#52

HomeWithPeanut Report

5points
#53

GettingMyDadOn Report

5points
#54

TheCatWhisprer Report

5points
#55

RodLacroix Report

5points
#56

thedad Report

5points
#57

HomeWithPeanut Report

5points
#58

XennDad Report

5points
#59

XennDad Report

5points
Alina jean
Alina jean
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol this is soo fun and some soap and tada

0
0points
reply
#60

gbergan Report

5points
#61

kevinthedad Report

5points
#62

HenpeckedHal Report

5points
#63

DadandBuried Report

5points
#64

simoncholland Report

5points
#65

TheOrvedahl Report

4points
#66

simoncholland Report

4points
#67

HomeWithPeanut Report

4points
#68

HenpeckedHal Report

4points
#69

SladeWentworth Report

4points
#70

TheCatWhisprer Report

4points
#71

simoncholland Report

4points
#72

daddydoubts Report

4points
#73

simoncholland Report

4points
Sweet Taurus
Sweet Taurus
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I went through this when my kiddo no longer needed my assistance with their projects at Home Depot workshop. I started getting my own soon after lol.

0
0points
reply
#74

threetimedaddy Report

4points
#75

HomeWithPeanut Report

4points
#76

dad_on_my_feet Report

4points
#77

Dad_At_Law Report

4points
#78

XplodingUnicorn Report

4points
#79

HenpeckedHal Report

4points
#80

kevinthedad Report

4points
#81

