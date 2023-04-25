Probably, if you ask any of us to make a top ten list of people who have had the greatest impact on us, in a positive or negative sense, and literally anyone can be there - almost certainly, our parents will be on it.

Our relationships with parents can be completely 'cloudless' or incredibly difficult, they can end in therapy for both sides - but still, our memory always retains stories about parental figures. Touching and funny, sad and amusing. And a separate niche among these tales is occupied by stories about dads.

Image credits: thestuffofmemes