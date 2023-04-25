32 Of The Funniest, Most Wholesome And Just “Daddish” Moments Twitter Users’ Dads Ever Had
Probably, if you ask any of us to make a top ten list of people who have had the greatest impact on us, in a positive or negative sense, and literally anyone can be there - almost certainly, our parents will be on it.
Our relationships with parents can be completely 'cloudless' or incredibly difficult, they can end in therapy for both sides - but still, our memory always retains stories about parental figures. Touching and funny, sad and amusing. And a separate niche among these tales is occupied by stories about dads.
Image credits: thestuffofmemes
It all started with a Twitter post by user Laurie Charles urging netizens to share the most 'Dad-like' moments they ever had. Apparently, the topic starter touched some particularly sensitive strings in the readers' hearts, because numerous stories fell as if from a cornucopia. Someone has harbored and still holds a grudge against their dad, someone has an incredibly touching story in their memory, and some folks even remember completely ridiculous and awkward moments about their dads as well.
I admit, honestly, as a father of three children myself, it was incredibly thrilling for me to read all these stories. Some of them seemed to me completely inappropriate and I have no idea how this is actually possible. And some tales literally gave me goosebumps - and I understood that these were examples of genuine 'dadness' in the best sense of the word. In the end, parenthood is primarily about love, understanding and acceptance. At least in an ideal world...
In fact, what kind of father you will be has a very strong impact on the lives of your children - even if you are minimally present in this life. “Your father is your first male role model - good or bad - and that relationship often shapes how we view men,” Essence quotes clinical psychologist Dr. Sherry Blake. “There are many ways relationships with our fathers can affect our own romantic ones. They can cause fear of abandonment, inability to trust, low expectations of men and even feelings of insecurity or security."
That is why it was so important for me personally to read these dozens of stories: to have my own examples of what should be done with my own kids, and what should never, under any circumstances, be done.
We believe that you also have your own amusing and not only stories of interaction with your male parental figures, both from childhood and already in adulthood, so we will be grateful if you share them in the comments below this post. And also just feel free to scroll this list to the very end and point out the tales you liked best - after all, some of them are really worth a good laugh, some tears and much respect.