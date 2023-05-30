Fatherhood is a journey of growth. No one has it down perfectly. These tips on being a new dad will help you navigate fatherhood better. So, dear new dads, embrace the adventure ahead with open arms. Create memories and treasure the small moments. Dive into our new-dad advice to learn from the pros:

We looked at Reddit to bring you the best advice for new dads. These new-dad tips cover everything from how to feed babies to silly things you can do to bond with your baby.

The best new-dad advice anyone can give you is to be prepared for the unexpected. Babies can surprise you at every turn — whether it's the first diaper explosion or the first time they grab your finger, every moment will be filled with love. Another piece of golden advice for first-time dads: be present. Your tiny human needs your love and attention more than anything in the world.

Welcome, all rookie dads and soon-to-be fathers, to one of life's most incredible journeys! You've stepped into a world filled with love, joy, and countless priceless moments (and diapers). As you embark on this heartwarming adventure, we're here to offer you some advice for new dads to help you navigate the beautiful path of fatherhood.

#1 "Spend as much time as you can with your kids. They grow up so fast."



PM_ME_UR_Definitions replied:

"And don't feel like you have to make all your time 'quality time'. It's ok for your kids to just be with while you're doing chores, or just vegging out playing video games or whatever. It's better to spend time together doing something stupid than stress out trying to make everything perfect."

#2 "Don't shake the baby. They can be very irritating. Just don't do it. Put them down somewhere safe like a crib and walk away."



Defizzstro replied:

"Got back from deployment and I tried to take care of the kids while my wife took a shower and relaxed. Both of them were crying just because they’re kids you know? My wife walked into the living room and I was just crying while holding the kids so they wouldn’t run amuck. Your comment is super important to me because I can easily get frustrated. Gotta walk away sometimes."

#3 "Your wife/partner will most likely be absolutely tired. Try and give her regular breaks by taking the baby for a walk or to the shops. This is good baby bonding time for you too."

#4 "Take lots of videos and pictures. Can never have too many and can never get them back if you don’t."

#5 "Don't be a sissy, if the kid falls and it's only a scratch, don't freak out, it will scare them and make them anxious. Kid needs to trust you, so the scratch becomes a valuable lesson and not a lifelong trauma."

#6 "Try teach your child as much as possible from as young as you can. They will ask a million questions because everything is brand new and interesting to them. So many parents I've seen just ignore kids or tell them to be quiet when they feel like they keep asking questions, but they are missing out on so many teachable moments!



Everything you do is something they can learn. If you go outside with them and you see a cool bug, google it and explain what it is. When you are cooking, let them follow the recipe with you and see how it's done. When it's time to shave, let them watch. All of this will leave a massive impression on them, and will lead to so many good memories later."

#7 "Get in shape now. You'll be carrying a lot more stuff and will be chasing your kid around soon enough."



chizkelly replied:

"This is underrated. Work on your core strength, back, and stamina."

#8 "Depending on your work schedule try and be there for the night feeds. My wife struggled to stay awake to feed, so it was helpful for me to stay up, watch TV and talk to help keep her from falling asleep with the baby in her arms."

#9 "Try to keep your cool and don't lose your temper (this can be hard with sleep deprivation!)."

#10 "Babies need constant attention which can be draining on both you and your relationship. It's important to remain a team and talk as much as you can. If you have family or friends that can have a baby for a little while, it's good to have a bit of alone time together."





#11 "White noise was a freaking godsend for colic. We got on those 10-hour hair dryer sounds on YouTube and it improved our nights dramatically!"

#12 "My wife has to remind me all the time, they are babies and they don’t know better. Remember this when you inevitably get frustrated with them. It’s not personal."



insertcaffeine replied:

"Right. You have never been a dad before. Mom has never been a mom before. And the baby, not only are they a baby, they've never been a baby before. You're all learning."

#13 "When buying things. Function first."

#14 "Don't presume that you're going to 'create' your child's personality; that stuff comes factory-installed!"



bigfish42 replied:

"The best advice I got: Kids are like a bonsai tree. You can't change what kind of tree they are, and they're going to grow, but you can encourage that growth in some places and discourage it in others."

#15 "Don't panic. Also, never buy new clothes and toys for babies. Shop at consignment sales."

#16 "Just hug them. There's never a wrong time."



insertcaffeine replied:

"Yes! You cannot spoil a baby with too much love. It is impossible."

#17 "Real talk, just start hitting yourself in the balls now to build up a tolerance. They will hit, run into, drop stuff on it, and step on your thing on a daily basis."



Basically, every time my kid runs to hug me I turn sideways because of that headbutt."

#18 "You'll be tempted to go all out on the stroller. Just get one that is functional and well built, it's all you need... and within a year or so, you'll be pushing a $20 one from Target because that's all that's necessary."

#19 "Teeth, teeth, brush teeth, and floss!"

#20 "Eat well and back off bad food... this is modeling for your kids."

#21 "You can never have too many baby wipes."

#22 "Be consistent with what you tell your kids. Whatever you promise, you must do it, even if it's something you didn't mean to. When you say no TV, then it's no TV. Don't give them excuses. If you promise TV time, you better have 2 TVs ready because if one breaks down you have a spare."

#23 "Newborn algorithm - if they are crying: change, feed, burp, recheck diaper, recheck feed, burp, simethicone (you are going to need it)."

#24 "You should add to your algorithm 'change clothes'. Sometimes their clothing can rub them the wrong way, or a piece of plastic that was used for the tag is still in there poking them."

#25 "It doesn't matter if you have a horrible singing voice, sing to your child."

#26 "Read with them, every day."

#27 "Give your wife something sacred. For me, I ensure that my wife has an uninterrupted shower every night. No kids, no bother."

#28 "Don't hold your baby to sleep. Sometimes is ok when they are over a year old. Any younger and they learn that's how to sleep and it's super annoying. I know you want to and it's great but it's better for both of you if you don't."

#29 "Your Xbox is going to collect dust from now on."

#30 "Every day gets better.



When they can start to tell you what’s wrong, it’s like a giant weight being lifted off of your chest."

#31 "If any of you both are bilingual, start to speak both languages from the beginning."

#32 "If ever you are too tired to play with your kid(s), just lay down in the middle of the room or on a couch and state invite your kids to come to play. They will provide 99% of all the energy to make it fun!



Source: Father of 5yo twins."

#33 "Think about how your child will respond to some questions. Such as, what does your dad do besides work? What is your dad’s favorite thing to do? What happens when your dad gets mad? What makes your dad happy? If you like the answers to some of these questions, you’re doing a fine job. Think of them before yourself."

#34 "Every baby is an individual. Do not compare your baby with other babies, everyone progresses at a different pace. My neighbor's daughter could point at her nose at 8 months. My son couldn't. But he could hit her in the nose. Then she cried. Then he cried. Fun times all around."

#35 "On girls... you are the first man she will love, show her what love is, what love means, and what she should look for in those that will love her. In the end, she will probably find someone to marry who is just like you in many ways... be the example."

#36 "The greatest day you will experience is the day the baby can hold the bottle by themselves. No more tired arms."

#37 "Over-explain everything. I'm still learning this. An example is yesterday I was walking with my son at a department store. Somehow we got on the subject if he got separated and lost. I explained to him how to identify a worker at the store by his name tag. He could also go to a cash register. He said 'Ah, I didn't know they wore name tags.'"

#38 "Be understanding. Your kid is a brand new, blank slate driven by emotions. You can teach them as well as you can, but they are still their own unique person. They will make mistakes, argue, get upset, throw tantrums, and frustrate you. Instead of getting angry and reacting with it, stay calm and try to figure out where the behavior is coming from. Whether it's hunger, fatigue, too much TV time, not enough attention, or significant life changes, there is almost always a reason for behavior issues.



You will get better results with your little one if you talk about what's wrong and help them through it than you will by yelling at them or punishing them to make them stop. You will also build a foundation of trust that will make it easier to communicate honestly as they get older as well."

#39 "If you don't know the answer to a question, don't BS your kids. You might fool them when they're little, but they'll figure it out sooner than you think. Then you'll have grown-up kids who know they can't quite trust everything you say."

#40 "My dad just passed a month ago and we didn't talk much on the phone, but we were the same way - just not big phone talkers. We live about 5 hours apart and I saw him 5-10 times a year.



He and I had the best, longest conversation ever a couple of weeks before he passed, and had said before we got off the phone, "You know, just because we don't talk on the phone a lot doesn't mean I don't think about you a lot and I love you."



I found out my wife and I were pregnant the day after he passed.



Definitely looking forward to being a dad."

#41 "Don’t worry if the kid doesn’t respond to you for the first few weeks/months. It usually takes longer than bonding with the mom. It will happen I promise."

#42 "Figure out something that you and only you do to help out. Mine was bath time. I gave my daughter every bath/shower except maybe 3 until she was 2 years old. Also always did morning bottle feeds. I liked being the first thing she sees in the morning."

#43 "Not to take your kid out to be handled in public unless necessary before 3 months. If they get sick and you go to the ER with a high fever because their immune system can’t handle the world yet, they will do a spinal tap and it will break your heart putting them in that much pain."

#44 "Ask questions, who cares if you feel dumb for asking? We have all done it and it’s better to be safe than sorry."

#45 "The biggest thing I've probably learned from being a stepdad is if you want them to clean their room, you have to keep your room clean too. I mean that metaphorically too. You have to be a role model for the behaviors you want them to have."

#46 "Don't ever bust on people for their jobs. Show your kids that you support the person behind the fast food counter, the guy who changes the oil, etc. Your manners and your example will be thoroughly imitated by your kids."

#47 "Try not to let the baby get into the routine of falling asleep on anyone to be transferred to a cot. It makes getting them to learn to sleep in a cot much harder (took me 2 kids to figure this part out)."

#48 "Brand new dads. Be aware the first month or so might suck for you. The baby doesn't do much but eat, cry, and poop. You're mostly just a diaper changer for now. Don't worry, you didn't mess up by deciding to have a kid. This is not your life, it's just for now. It gets better."

#49 "Ear plugs. Seriously, for those times that they will not stop screaming, no matter what."

#50 "Black and white stuff for newborns - they love the contrast."