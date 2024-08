ADVERTISEMENT

Dutch artist, Ard Gelinck has been dishing up nostalgic magic for years. His series of celebrities hanging out with their younger selves seamlessly blends the past with the present. He has over 293 thousand followers on Instagram, and his page is a gorgeous gallery of famous faces traveling through time. In a world where photoshop fails are flooding the internet, Gelinck’s work puts the wow factor back into digital manipulation.

Bored Panda has shared his pics on several occasions. Because we love them so much, we’ve decided to honor him, and spoil you, with a compilation of his best ever photos. Keep scrolling for a trip down the Hollywood walk of memory lane. And don’t forget to upvote your favorites.