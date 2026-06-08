“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men
To have a conversation with someone, both of you need to actually listen to each other. Otherwise, a discussion might quickly turn into a shouting match, and nothing useful will come out of it.
Recently, TikTok user @brainwave111 asked women on the platform to share the most effective line they use to shut down men when they start getting too annoying, and thousands responded.
From top-tier diplomacy to creative insults, these phrases cover the full spectrum of how to flip a person, but with words.
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“I will not be disrespected by someone I lowered my standards for.”
‘I can only explain it to you I can’t understand it for you as well.’
I see our cycles have synced.
“My second husband would never.”
“ I’d agree with you but then we would both be wrong “ then walk away.
I loveeee saying “whatever makes you feel taller.”
One time he was yelling and I said "okay, thats enough of that. let's do some breathing exercises." And then my 3 year old said from the living room "yeah, daddy has big feelings right now." 'then she came over and coached him on his breathing and I tried REALLY hard not to lose it.
“Don’t argue longer than you can last.”
“I love that you don’t let your height get in the way of your confidence.”
“For someone who eats the food I give him, and the drinks I give him so willingly and without question, you sure are bold.” I say this to my fiancé lol.
“Have you ever said that to a licensed professional?”
“Please hold while I lower my expectations.”
“I would explain to you why what your saying is wrong but I don’t have the patience nor the crayons to do so.”
I accidentally screenshotted our conversation and sent it to him and I meant to send it to a friend he responded “?” And I said “so you can see what you’re saying makes no sense.”
“I like your simplicity when it comes to critical thinking.”
Just remember, "I'm here because I love you, not because I need you." Queen
“if I knew you were gonna act like my ex I would've just stayed with him.”
Do you even need me for this conversation?
“Ugh I love that you’re expanding your vocabulary but that didn’t make sense.”
My 4 year old told her dad “that’s a big world for Elmo” when he had told me I was exhausting.
I tell him “when you’re ready to communicate like an adult you know where to find me.”
“My dad would never.”
"That's a weird opinion for your tax bracket."
“That’s a weird thing to say out loud.”
I just say nice pixie cut and go about my day.
“This is getting brought up in your monthly review.”
“You’re the first person I’ve met that’s actually achieved their full potential.”
“Your voice gets really high when you’re defensive.”
"How does it feel to fail in the world that was built for you?"
I also will ask him “spell that for me.”
“Don’t let logic or reason stop you!”
When we’re in a heated text argument I start liking my own texts.
“Imma let you have the last word. It seems real important to you.”
‘Is that something you really want to have said or would you like a minute to reconsider?’
Or “if i was your mother I’d be so disappointed to see that’s how i raised my son” idk why it always strikes a nerve. I love it.
You talk to me like I don't have other options.
“Do you ever wish your voice was deeper?”
“It's someone's nap time.”
One of my go to’s is “I love how committed you are to this alternate reality you're in.”
“Do you like having a girlfriend?”
I'm sorry, I thought I was the girl in the relationship?
"If you think that's a good idea."
I use my best Minnesota accent and say “ What’s going on hun? Ya okay? Ya need a nap or a snack?
You’re really funny… I’m gonna miss that about you.
“Mmm so that’s why” and elaborate on NOTHING.
My husband kept leaving the orange juice pull tab on the counter and it was pissing me off so I asked him twice to stop, the third time I said “you are now choosing to actively disrespect me”. He’s never done it again.
I read somewhere once "I didn't mean to make you so emotional."
I call him David. David was his father, and while we loved him, he was controlling and very conservative. As soon as my husband starts telling me what I need to do, if I spent too much money, etc… I say, “Great, thanks David, I’ll do better.” Pisses him off, but also makes him rethink what he said to me, and then he apologizes.
"I love how confident you are just saying your thoughts out loud like that."
Remember when I asked for your opinion? Me neither.
“That’s between you and your creator please don’t involve me.”
“And that’s how I know our mothers parented us differently.”
“I’m shocked you're comfortable saying that to me.”
"You're making me realize i could've done better."
“Not ONE single person has ever told YOU to leave ME.”
I said “you know better” one time to my husband and he was speechless.
I’ve never been dryer.
“Why do you gotta make me be mean to you.”
"Has anyone told you that you're doing a good job today? No? Well you should probably think about that."
Apparently just saying “ok” after everything he says WORKS REAL GOOD.
“Whatever floats your boat.”
I make loud buzzer sounds.
“Shall I write it in crayon for you?”
“Do you ever wish you were athletic?”
Today i said “you hate when i have an attitude but love to activate my attitude.”
“Pretend I’m still here and tell me all about it” then I walk off.
"What's your goal here."