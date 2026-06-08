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To have a conversation with someone, both of you need to actually listen to each other. Otherwise, a discussion might quickly turn into a shouting match, and nothing useful will come out of it.

Recently, TikTok user @brainwave111 asked women on the platform to share the most effective line they use to shut down men when they start getting too annoying, and thousands responded.

From top-tier diplomacy to creative insults, these phrases cover the full spectrum of how to flip a person, but with words.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman speaking assertively to man during dinner conversation “I will not be disrespected by someone I lowered my standards for.”

summerdarling13 , DragonImages Report

7points
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    #2

    Woman expressing anger during serious talk with man ‘I can only explain it to you I can’t understand it for you as well.’

    RMc🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐴🐶 , SHVETS production Report

    6points
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    #3

    Man and woman having serious talk over coffee about verbal weapon against men I see our cycles have synced.

    °• Marie •° , Vitaly Gariev Report

    6points
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    #4

    Couple having tense conversation in kitchen using verbal weapons “My second husband would never.”

    whit , Vitaly Gariev Report

    5points
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    #5

    Woman covering ears frustrated while man listens in conversation about verbal weapon against men “ I’d agree with you but then we would both be wrong “ then walk away.

    Elizaaaaaaa , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    5points
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    #6

    Couple sitting at kitchen table discussing documents with tense expressions I loveeee saying “whatever makes you feel taller.”

    Reegan , Mikhail Nilov Report

    5points
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    #7

    Woman consoling man during difficult discussion One time he was yelling and I said "okay, thats enough of that. let's do some breathing exercises." And then my 3 year old said from the living room "yeah, daddy has big feelings right now." 'then she came over and coached him on his breathing and I tried REALLY hard not to lose it.

    HP Edits , SHVETS production Report

    4points
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    #8

    Man and woman facing each other closely in a serious discussion about verbal weapon “Don’t argue longer than you can last.”

    🦋sydney🦋 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    4points
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    #9

    Woman in red shirt discussing seriously with another person “I love that you don’t let your height get in the way of your confidence.”

    Leah , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    4points
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    #10

    Couple discussing seriously at table during verbal weapon exchange between men and women “For someone who eats the food I give him, and the drinks I give him so willingly and without question, you sure are bold.” I say this to my fiancé lol.

    V 🇵🇸 , Alex Green Report

    4points
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    #11

    Woman confronting man with intense expression representing savage women verbal weapons “Have you ever said that to a licensed professional?”

    Lacy💕 , Keira Burton Report

    4points
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    #12

    Woman in yellow sweater refusing comfort from man on couch “Please hold while I lower my expectations.”

    Melissa , Getty Images Report

    4points
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    #13

    Couple in bathrobes arguing in bathroom with expressive gestures “I would explain to you why what your saying is wrong but I don’t have the patience nor the crayons to do so.”

    Amber , Diva Plavalaguna Report

    4points
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    #14

    Woman explaining while man covers face in frustration I accidentally screenshotted our conversation and sent it to him and I meant to send it to a friend he responded “?” And I said “so you can see what you’re saying makes no sense.”

    H , Timur Weber Report

    3points
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    #15

    Couple sitting on sofa looking upset during tough conversation about verbal weapon against men “I like your simplicity when it comes to critical thinking.”

    Lauren Wallace , AI25.Studio Studio Report

    3points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Just remember, "I'm here because I love you, not because I need you." Queen

    user1043738114322 Report

    3points
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    #17

    Man in glasses sitting in dimly lit room having conversation “if I knew you were gonna act like my ex I would've just stayed with him.”

    ᵀᶜᶜ Her6Eyez 🤍 , cottonbro studio Report

    3points
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    #18

    Woman expressing concern while talking to man at home Do you even need me for this conversation?

    Clwelty91 , Polina Zimmerman Report

    3points
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    #19

    Couple sitting pensively indoors in serious conversation “Ugh I love that you’re expanding your vocabulary but that didn’t make sense.”

    JT , Ivan S Report

    3points
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    #20

    Toddler playfully touching father's nose outdoors parenting moment My 4 year old told her dad “that’s a big world for Elmo” when he had told me I was exhausting.

    Maddy Webb , Anna Shvets Report

    3points
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    #21

    Woman thoughtfully listening during a serious discussion with man indoors I tell him “when you’re ready to communicate like an adult you know where to find me.”

    Anagoeslikeee , AI25.Studio Studio Report

    3points
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    #22

    Woman looking frustrated while lying on bed with partner nearby “My dad would never.”

    lizzie.dunc , Ron Lach Report

    3points
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    #23

    Upset woman and man sitting on couch looking away after a fight "That's a weird opinion for your tax bracket."

    Randy Lee , Curated Lifestyle Report

    3points
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    #24

    Couple arguing intensely on a couch during a confrontation “That’s a weird thing to say out loud.”

    mbt1226 , Getty Images Report

    3points
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    #25

    Couple having a serious conversation holding coffee in a home setting I just say nice pixie cut and go about my day.

    Teratalks2dogs , Anna Pou Report

    3points
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    #26

    “This is getting brought up in your monthly review.”

    Liv_Hughes Report

    3points
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    #27

    Upset couple ignoring each other after verbal fight illustrating savage women verbal weapons “You’re the first person I’ve met that’s actually achieved their full potential.”

    Margeaux , Gustavo Fring Report

    3points
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    #28

    Man and woman in heated verbal argument showing savage women verbal weapons “Your voice gets really high when you’re defensive.”

    🐙Maddie🐙 , Yan Krukau Report

    3points
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    #29

    Couple arguing on couch showing verbal weapon conflict between men and women "How does it feel to fail in the world that was built for you?"

    threeowlsinnatrenchcoat , Getty Images Report

    3points
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    #30

    Woman looking away while man stands in sunlight in tense room I also will ask him “spell that for me.”

    LifewithAlisha , cottonbro studio Report

    3points
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    #31

    Woman expressing frustration while talking to man on couch “Don’t let logic or reason stop you!”

    kirby , Blake Cheek Report

    3points
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    #32

    Woman using phone at desk with laptop in home office setting When we’re in a heated text argument I start liking my own texts.

    Hair Loss | Health Coach | CT , Anna Tarazevich Report

    3points
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    #33

    “Imma let you have the last word. It seems real important to you.”

    ✨🌘𝒮𝒽𝒾𝓁ℴ𝒽 🌒💫 Report

    2points
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    #34

    ‘Is that something you really want to have said or would you like a minute to reconsider?’

    Haley Report

    2points
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    #35

    Or “if i was your mother I’d be so disappointed to see that’s how i raised my son” idk why it always strikes a nerve. I love it.

    the taurus goddess🫧 Report

    2points
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    #36

    You talk to me like I don't have other options.

    Sydney Ranz Report

    2points
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    #37

    “Do you ever wish your voice was deeper?”

    Abby Report

    2points
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    #38

    “It's someone's nap time.”

    🦀 Abby Report

    2points
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    #39

    One of my go to’s is “I love how committed you are to this alternate reality you're in.”

    KellyT Report

    2points
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    #40

    “Do you like having a girlfriend?”

    Camille Report

    2points
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    #41

    I'm sorry, I thought I was the girl in the relationship?

    kayy Report

    2points
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    #42

    "If you think that's a good idea."

    🐦‍⬛ Raven 🧚‍♀️ Report

    2points
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    #43

    I use my best Minnesota accent and say “ What’s going on hun? Ya okay? Ya need a nap or a snack?

    Mandar Report

    2points
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    #44

    You’re really funny… I’m gonna miss that about you.

    emilydelcarmen Report

    2points
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    #45

    “Mmm so that’s why” and elaborate on NOTHING.

    Elvis Hazel King Report

    2points
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    #46

    My husband kept leaving the orange juice pull tab on the counter and it was pissing me off so I asked him twice to stop, the third time I said “you are now choosing to actively disrespect me”. He’s never done it again.

    Lovely Odyssey Report

    2points
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    #47

    I read somewhere once "I didn't mean to make you so emotional."

    swimeyswugz Report

    2points
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    #48

    I call him David. David was his father, and while we loved him, he was controlling and very conservative. As soon as my husband starts telling me what I need to do, if I spent too much money, etc… I say, “Great, thanks David, I’ll do better.” Pisses him off, but also makes him rethink what he said to me, and then he apologizes.

    D’Arcy 💙 Report

    2points
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    #49

    "I love how confident you are just saying your thoughts out loud like that."

    BeautifulBestie Report

    2points
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    #50

    Remember when I asked for your opinion? Me neither.

    Norah | Pilates Instructor Report

    2points
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    #51

    “That’s between you and your creator please don’t involve me.”

    🇵🇸عقيلةرومي🇵🇸 Report

    2points
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    #52

    “And that’s how I know our mothers parented us differently.”

    audiotism Report

    2points
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    #53

    “I’m shocked you're comfortable saying that to me.”

    human_cucumber Report

    2points
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    #54

    "You're making me realize i could've done better."

    Ria💝 Report

    2points
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    #55

    “Not ONE single person has ever told YOU to leave ME.”

    Waverunner Report

    1point
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    #56

    I said “you know better” one time to my husband and he was speechless.

    investbyamanda Report

    1point
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    #57

    I’ve never been dryer.

    KC Report

    1point
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    #58

    “Why do you gotta make me be mean to you.”

    Taylor Robichaud Report

    1point
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    #59

    "Has anyone told you that you're doing a good job today? No? Well you should probably think about that."

    RubyWafflez Report

    1point
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    #60

    Apparently just saying “ok” after everything he says WORKS REAL GOOD.

    McShittinMcChicken Report

    1point
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    #61

    “Whatever floats your boat.”

    Macie Leger Report

    1point
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    #62

    I make loud buzzer sounds.

    TikToker Report

    1point
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    #63

    “Shall I write it in crayon for you?”

    Morgan Howard-Jolly Report

    1point
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    #64

    “Do you ever wish you were athletic?”

    Brittany Hines Report

    1point
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    #65

    Today i said “you hate when i have an attitude but love to activate my attitude.”

    tttiiiaaa Report

    1point
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    #66

    “Pretend I’m still here and tell me all about it” then I walk off.

    🍂jillibean🍂 Report

    1point
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    #67

    "What's your goal here."

    🖤✨️GoreGirl✨️🖤 Report

    1point
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