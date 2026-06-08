From top-tier diplomacy to creative insults, these phrases cover the full spectrum of how to flip a person, but with words.

Recently, TikTok user @brainwave111 asked women on the platform to share the most effective line they use to shut down men when they start getting too annoying, and thousands responded.

To have a conversation with someone, both of you need to actually listen to each other. Otherwise, a discussion might quickly turn into a shouting match, and nothing useful will come out of it.

#1 “I will not be disrespected by someone I lowered my standards for.”

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#2 ‘I can only explain it to you I can’t understand it for you as well.’

#3 I see our cycles have synced.

#4 “My second husband would never.”

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#5 “ I’d agree with you but then we would both be wrong “ then walk away.

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#6 I loveeee saying “whatever makes you feel taller.”

#7 One time he was yelling and I said "okay, thats enough of that. let's do some breathing exercises." And then my 3 year old said from the living room "yeah, daddy has big feelings right now." 'then she came over and coached him on his breathing and I tried REALLY hard not to lose it.

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#8 “Don’t argue longer than you can last.”

#9 “I love that you don’t let your height get in the way of your confidence.”

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#10 “For someone who eats the food I give him, and the drinks I give him so willingly and without question, you sure are bold.” I say this to my fiancé lol.

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#11 “Have you ever said that to a licensed professional?”

#12 “Please hold while I lower my expectations.”

#13 “I would explain to you why what your saying is wrong but I don’t have the patience nor the crayons to do so.”

#14 I accidentally screenshotted our conversation and sent it to him and I meant to send it to a friend he responded “?” And I said “so you can see what you’re saying makes no sense.”

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#15 “I like your simplicity when it comes to critical thinking.”

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#16 Just remember, "I'm here because I love you, not because I need you." Queen

#17 “if I knew you were gonna act like my ex I would've just stayed with him.”

#18 Do you even need me for this conversation?

#19 “Ugh I love that you’re expanding your vocabulary but that didn’t make sense.”

#20 My 4 year old told her dad “that’s a big world for Elmo” when he had told me I was exhausting.

#21 I tell him “when you’re ready to communicate like an adult you know where to find me.”

#22 “My dad would never.”

#23 "That's a weird opinion for your tax bracket."

#24 “That’s a weird thing to say out loud.”

#25 I just say nice pixie cut and go about my day.

#26 “This is getting brought up in your monthly review.”

#27 “You’re the first person I’ve met that’s actually achieved their full potential.”

#28 “Your voice gets really high when you’re defensive.”

#29 "How does it feel to fail in the world that was built for you?"

#30 I also will ask him “spell that for me.”

#31 “Don’t let logic or reason stop you!”

#32 When we’re in a heated text argument I start liking my own texts.

#33 “Imma let you have the last word. It seems real important to you.”

#34 ‘Is that something you really want to have said or would you like a minute to reconsider?’

#35 Or “if i was your mother I’d be so disappointed to see that’s how i raised my son” idk why it always strikes a nerve. I love it.

#36 You talk to me like I don't have other options.

#37 “Do you ever wish your voice was deeper?”

#38 “It's someone's nap time.”

#39 One of my go to’s is “I love how committed you are to this alternate reality you're in.”

#40 “Do you like having a girlfriend?”

#41 I'm sorry, I thought I was the girl in the relationship?

#42 "If you think that's a good idea."

#43 I use my best Minnesota accent and say “ What’s going on hun? Ya okay? Ya need a nap or a snack?

#44 You’re really funny… I’m gonna miss that about you.

#45 “Mmm so that’s why” and elaborate on NOTHING.

#46 My husband kept leaving the orange juice pull tab on the counter and it was pissing me off so I asked him twice to stop, the third time I said “you are now choosing to actively disrespect me”. He’s never done it again.

#47 I read somewhere once "I didn't mean to make you so emotional."

#48 I call him David. David was his father, and while we loved him, he was controlling and very conservative. As soon as my husband starts telling me what I need to do, if I spent too much money, etc… I say, “Great, thanks David, I’ll do better.” Pisses him off, but also makes him rethink what he said to me, and then he apologizes.

#49 "I love how confident you are just saying your thoughts out loud like that."

#50 Remember when I asked for your opinion? Me neither.

#51 “That’s between you and your creator please don’t involve me.”

#52 “And that’s how I know our mothers parented us differently.”

#53 “I’m shocked you're comfortable saying that to me.”

#54 "You're making me realize i could've done better."

#55 “Not ONE single person has ever told YOU to leave ME.”

#56 I said “you know better” one time to my husband and he was speechless.

#57 I’ve never been dryer.

#58 “Why do you gotta make me be mean to you.”

#59 "Has anyone told you that you're doing a good job today? No? Well you should probably think about that."

#60 Apparently just saying “ok” after everything he says WORKS REAL GOOD.

#61 “Whatever floats your boat.”

#62 I make loud buzzer sounds.

#63 “Shall I write it in crayon for you?”

#64 “Do you ever wish you were athletic?”

#65 Today i said “you hate when i have an attitude but love to activate my attitude.”

#66 “Pretend I’m still here and tell me all about it” then I walk off.