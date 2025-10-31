Journalist Chloe Malle recently ignited a heated online debate after being appointed head of editorial content at Vogue‘s U.S. edition (per The New York Times). Many questioned Chloe’s sudden, arguably unearned appointment, criticizing the 39-year-old’s perceived lack of qualification and fashion sense.



“Why does she look like she belongs on the stoop at Sesame Street?!” one critic exclaimed on Reddit, while another wrote, “Have you ever listened to her on the Vogue podcast? It’s embarrassing how little she knows about fashion. This is nothing more than nepotism.” Chloe didn’t even try to defend herself; instead, she called herself a “proud nepo baby.”



“There is no question that I have 100 percent benefited from the privilege I was born into,” she told The New York Times. “It’s delusional to claim otherwise. That said, it has always motivated me to work much harder. A goal of mine has been to prove that I’m more than Candice Bergen’s daughter, or someone who grew up in Beverly Hills.”

