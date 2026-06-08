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Fear is fast. It doesn’t need more than a few seconds to crawl inside your mind, take root, and send shivers down your spine. And you don’t really need more than a handful of words—or two sentences if we’re being precise—to spook your audience senseless.

The epic r/TwoSentenceHorror online community is full of amateur and veteran writers who create some of the scariest, most disturbing, blood-chilling, and uncomfortable stories on the internet. And, yes, they are all just two sentences long. We have collected the best of the best to share with you, and we hope they unsettle you just as much as they did us.