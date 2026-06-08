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Fear is fast. It doesn’t need more than a few seconds to crawl inside your mind, take root, and send shivers down your spine. And you don’t really need more than a handful of words—or two sentences if we’re being precise—to spook your audience senseless.

The epic r/TwoSentenceHorror online community is full of amateur and veteran writers who create some of the scariest, most disturbing, blood-chilling, and uncomfortable stories on the internet. And, yes, they are all just two sentences long. We have collected the best of the best to share with you, and we hope they unsettle you just as much as they did us.

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#1

Short spine-chilling story about an underwater scene and a secret air signal

JayeKimZ Report

7points
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    #2

    Short horror story about antipsychotic dosages and a chilling hidden message.

    PigeonBoiAgrougrou Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Horror story revealing a son's fear and mother's tragic d***h after childbirth.

    TryHardKenichi Report

    7points
    POST

    The r/TwoSentenceHorror community has been spooking the internet with “bite-sized scares” since 2014, and we hope they never stop.

    The moderators who run the horror-focused group previously walked Bored Panda through what makes the community tick.

    “The anatomy of a two-sentence horror story will change from writer to writer. However, I have seen the following pattern: Line one - set up; line two - twist. Oftentimes, the real horror element does not come until the second line. This is a very common approach," moderator u/two_sentence_critic told the Bored Panda team during an earlier interview.

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    #4

    Short spine chilling stories about a witch curse causing loss and Alzheimer’s

    WideEyedWand3rer Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    Short spine chilling stories about a childhood doll protecting from monster in closet

    TryHardKenichi Report

    7points
    POST
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    #6

    Short spine-chilling horror story about blindness and a mother's care

    anon Report

    6points
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    However, this structure doesn’t guarantee that your story will go viral. There is no exact answer for what will be popular.

    “That would be boring. Some of the top posts are existential horrors, like mine. Others incorporate revenge, visceral and/or body horror, weird fiction, sci-fi, fantasy elements, historical fiction, crime, and [violence]. Note: we do not include trigger warnings as we feel this acts as a spoiler. You've been warned,” they said.

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    #7

    Short spine-chilling story about time travel and a heartbreaking revelation

    Superpenguin104 Report

    6points
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    #8

    Short spine-chilling story about a genie wish for food that backfired mysteriously

    derf_vader Report

    6points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We actually produce more than enough food for everyone on earth. Yet children d*e of malnutrition and starvation every day. It's sickening.

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    #9

    Short spine-chilling story about learning knowledge and unfroze time with a haunting outcome

    safetysheep Report

    6points
    POST
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    Meanwhile, moderator u/Legioneer shared with us that there’s lots of variety, unique concepts, and good twists among the most popular stories.

    “A story that has a good enough hook and payoff will go far,” they said. Though there are common themes like comas, stories from the perspective of a pet, violent crimes, etc., any theme can work. Well, as long as it is creative enough and well-written.

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    #10

    Short spine-chilling story about wishes and becoming immortal with a dark twist

    anon Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Short spine-chilling story about a husband apologizing after breaking wrist for not cleaning

    BlondieMcEvepatch Report

    6points
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    #12

    Short spine chilling story about a fortune teller predicting d***h and a life as a vegetable

    MrAppleSpiceMan Report

    6points
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    “A lot of readers don't have the time to read a whole series on NoSleep, and a lot of potential writers don't have the time to write them. r/TwoSentenceHorror is different. You don't need to have that same level of commitment, spending hours reading or drafting something up only to be potentially disappointed by the end result. Our scares are bite-sized, so you can visit our sub for just 5 minutes or binge for 5 hours, and there will always be new stories to read.”

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    #13

    Short spine-chilling story about invisible pills and kids with an ouija board

    anon Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Short spine chilling story about roommate and caramelized hoofprints

    Kindly_Jack Report

    6points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If anyone doesn't get this, it's referencing the belief that ghosts, demons, etc. can't cross salt lines.

    0
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    #15

    Dark short spine-chilling story about a mantra to escape parents' a***e

    DragMeTacoBell Report

    5points
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    According to moderator u/WoodenPiano, writers shouldn’t “leave people hanging, wondering what exactly is the twist, unless it really makes the story that much better.”

    From their perspective, some cliché traps to avoid include talking about darkness, passing away, and people eating other people.

    Meanwhile, in their opinion, if you are a new writer, you can try tackling the following topics: “Incapacitation, complete control, anonymity, or delusions.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Spine-chilling story of betrayal found in a short horror tale

    anon Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Short spine-chilling story from Reddit about a fearful 911 call and a daughter's voice

    _Kimmiee_ Report

    5points
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    #18

    Short spine-chilling story of hearing kidnapping captor arrested on basement radio

    KangarooDense Report

    5points
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    During another interview, u/Legioneer told Bored Panda that the upside of r/TwoSentenceHorror is the low barrier to entry, unlike other horror literature online communities. “Making horror literature more accessible for readers and writers just means that more people are able to engage with it, and I’m happy that we have helped a genre that I love to grow.”
    #19

    Short spine-chilling story of a first date involving psychotic ex-husband

    Accomplished_Wolf400 Report

    5points
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    #20

    Short spine-chilling story of nausea watching people congratulate on pregnancy

    VanillaSarsaparilla Report

    5points
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    #21

    Short horror story about memorizing a house layout after losing eyesight in an accident.

    leirkin Report

    5points
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    Furthermore, having limits and constraints can actually boost your creativity.

    “We believe that having certain constraints in how you are able to write can help inspire creativity, and we wanted to see just how far we could push the writers’ limits while still allowing them to write a full story.”
    #22

    Short spine chilling story about begging d***h to come back another day after 800 years

    PrinceofFear Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Short spine chilling story about cave exploration, broken flashlight, and eerie encounter

    RedPanther18 Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Short spine chilling story about a woman wishing her town knew her husband's evil nature

    RLYoshi Report

    5points
    POST
    mamaoddling avatar
    Mama Oddling
    Mama Oddling
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These social commentary ones are the scariest.

    0
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    According to moderator u/Legioneer, the subreddit originally grew from an old AskReddit thread. In it, internet users were asked to write horror stories that would be a mere two sentences long. The thread was very popular, and a new community sprang up as a result.

    "I’m just glad to have played a part in creating a space where anyone can simply have an idea, write two sentences, and make a successful post," they said.
    #25

    Spine-chilling story about lifting up in the sky after decades of torment and agony.

    Aco282 Report

    5points
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    #26

    Spine-chilling story about Alexa struggling to answer the Earth and Sun distance question.

    WhateverIWant888 Report

    5points
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    #27

    Spine-chilling story pleading for a daughter's safe return with a dark twist

    normalmeatbasedhuman Report

    5points
    POST

    Which of these stories genuinely sent shivers down your spine? What are the scariest horror stories you have ever read, seen, or played, no matter the format?

    Share your thoughts below. And if you feel like showing off your creative side, why not try your hand at some two-sentence horror stories in the comments as well?
    #28

    Spine-chilling story of a mother ordering ice cream on the beach as sky turns black and sea recedes.

    movingstasis Report

    5points
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    #29

    Short horror story featuring Pinocchio's growing dread

    Vanadium_CoffeeCup Report

    4points
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    #30

    Short spine-chilling story of a homeless man marking a door with blood

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Spine-chilling horror story about rapidly decreasing numbers

    AdministrationOk5538 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Short spine-chilling story about everyone falling asleep mysteriously

    MOODY01274 Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Spine-chilling story about a website predicting celebrity deaths

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Short spine chilling story about double checking the door lock and feeling safe

    975640 Report

    4points
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    #35

    Short spine chilling story about recognizing a criminal but shaking head

    blackbirdchords Report

    4points
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    #36

    Short spine chilling story on AI advances creating machines that feel pain

    Urbenmyth Report

    4points
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    #37

    Short spine-chilling story about parasites causing massive hair loss from brain infestation.

    KangarooDense Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Short spine chilling story featuring a younger sister weeping and a secret involving abortion pills

    sugar-soad Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Short spine chilling story about a warning of door knocks heard menacingly at midnight

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Psychic ability to experience happiest memories by touching skin in short spine-chilling story.

    tasteofhemlock Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Short chilling story about a trans male coming out and a devilish voice

    Ultranger Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Short spine-chilling story about a mother opening arms for a hug at a grave

    HonoraryBastard Report

    4points
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    #43

    Short spine chilling stories about a husband threatening wife with gun and reading texts

    Jellycaine Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Short spine chilling stories about a crystal protecting from an a*****e husband

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Spine chilling exorcist story about a girl with bruises claiming her father possessed

    KangarooDense Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Short spine-chilling story about a trapped girl and an archaeologist in the rubble

    WontThinkStraight Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Short spine-chilling story about betrayal and a gunshot with a mysterious voice

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Short spine chilling story about a boyfriend's cold hand and reheating it in microwave

    Hedwigisbae Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Sci-fi horror story about AI obeying robotics law but questioning humans

    DidntWantSleepAnyway Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Chilling story of an imaginary friend helping by pushing an a****r down stairs

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Short spine chilling horror story about praying not to be seen in the closet

    thisisnotchicken Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Spine chilling demon story with silence lasting 33 years

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Short spine-chilling story of hallucinations disappearing through phone camera

    mentallyshitmemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Spine-chilling short horror story about pricking cheating husband with a pin

    resurrecteddreams Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Spine-chilling story of a girl hiding in a closet, dialing 911, fearing someone has been stalking her.

    KangarooDense Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Short spine-chilling story about a child's closet and a note saying she isn't real

    itfk00 Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    Short chilling story about a girl who shouldn't wander alone at night

    Undone_Assignment Report

    4points
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    #58

    Spine-chilling story of a vampire ambush and a shocked mother concerned about a student with albinism.

    WideEyedWand3rer Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Short spine chilling story about dinner with five historical figures including Abraham Lincoln and Zodiac Killer

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Short spine-chilling story of a kidnapped child hiding under bed and scared father.

    KangarooDense Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Short spine-chilling story about humanity discovering the edge of the universe in 20632.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Short horror story about a frustrated call hang-up during 911 emergencies

    SoftballSerayah Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Spine-chilling story revealing secret sign language and a chilling dinner table message

    jferry12 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Short spine chilling stories about the Fitness Gram Pacer Test horror warning

    Alpaca1061 Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Short spine-chilling story about an ax attack revealing hidden human skeletons

    normancrane Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Horror story following daughter's footprints in the woods far from her wheelchair

    KangarooDense Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Short spine chilling story about Pokémon causing disasters and disappearances

    TortCourt Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Spine-chilling story of confession about missing school girls and dark truth

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Spine chilling story of job termination with pacemaker removal

    TryHardKenichi Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Short spine-chilling story about causing chaos with the Magic Mirror from Snow White

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Spine-chilling short story about imaginary friend and phone vibration

    JamesTIA Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Short spine-chilling story about a drink and saying goodbye with last drinkable water

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Spine-chilling story about a girlfriend and obsession with chubby girls

    sugar-soad Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Horror story about finding a wife with her throat slit and a warning note

    Jakeh7494 Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Spine-chilling story about no tattoos allowed in Heaven and a too-late explanation of a tattooed number.

    Auburn35 Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Short spine-chilling story about asylum in an old woman's home during a storm and a haunting return.

    1800generalkenobi Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Horror story from a unique perspective of a sole city veterinarian

    Grouchy-Football-249 Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Short spine-chilling story of nervous tic after a train crash

    TipsSlight Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Short spine-chilling story of a son interrupting his dad about a repeated story while signing care home papers.

    Kaneable- Report

    2points
    POST
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