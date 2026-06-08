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The human body is as magical as it is mysterious. Often, we just go about our day without much thought of exactly how each part is working, and why we are built the way we are. But every now and again, a burning question might pop into our minds. For instance, “Why are some people tall while others are short?” or, “Why weren’t we created so that all humans live to the same age?”

For one person, that question pertained to the way we breathe. “Why don’t we have one big hole instead of two?” they pondered. And instead of turning to trusted Dr. Google, the curious netizen took to Threads to ask a bunch of strangers. But judging by some of the hilarious reactions, it turns out that nobody really 'nose.'

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best responses for you to scroll through after you take a few deep breaths. We also provide the proper answer to the person’s question, and explain why we have two nostrils instead of one. You’ll find that info between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Foot with one giant toe instead of multiple toes meme

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There are some truly hilarious gems on this thread, but jokes aside, there is a reason that we have two small "noseholes" instead of one big one. As the Popular Science website puts it, "Our nostrils share the workload like coworkers on rotation."

Each nostril has a mind of its own, if you will. They behave differently to each other throughout the day. "This is known as the nasal cycle," explains the site. "And it plays a vital role in our overall health. At a certain point, one nostril takes in air more rapidly. Later the dominant nostril shifts. Throughout the day, which nostril is dominant keeps swapping."

This alternating cycle, say experts, helps us to breathe and smell better.
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    #2

    Close-up of mouth showing solid block shaped teeth on top and bottom

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    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is like having a beak in our mouth.

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    #3

    Man with distorted single eye and nose photo effect in car

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    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That kind of birth defect is incompatible with life.

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    “The fact that we have two nostrils is not unusual, as we have two eyes and two ears,” says Ronald Eccles, an emeritus professor at Cardiff University, and the founder of its Common Cold Centre. “What is unusual is that the nostrils alternate airflow from one side to the other. This may allow one side of the nose to rest.” 

    Our noses do a lot more than we might realize. They draw air into and out of the lungs, and they also prepare the incoming air. The nose does this by filtering out dust and pollutants, warming the air so that it's at body temperature. In addition, the nose moistens the air before it gets to our lungs, making sure that it's at 100 percent humidity.

    Without this process, note Popular Science's experts, the air would be colder and drier. This can irritate and constrict our airways and lead to inflammation.

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    #4

    Animated fingers in red suits resembling noses and nostrils

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    #5

    Surreal human form with one eye, one arm, and one leg on plain background

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    #6

    Digital rendering of a simple round shape resembling skin texture

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    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
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    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, Stolas profile picture! (The same character that is my current icon)

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    #7

    Illustration of brain and egg with question mark highlighting brain and egg comparison

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    #8

    Social media post discussing evolution and holes with large engagement

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    #9

    Man with distorted nostrils and dripping green slime in humorous nostrils discussion image

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    #10

    Man wearing gray cardigan with buttons beside alternative with one large button

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    #11

    Silhouette of man drinking with a long straw bending over

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    #12

    Life stages illustration questioning purpose with arrow to grave

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    #13

    Rolled dollar bill with caption about earning it

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    #14

    Flatlined heart monitor with text asking why related to nostrils

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    #15

    Nokia 3310 phone in a protective case with a humorous nostril caption

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    #16

    Human hand with clean, unchipped nails against neutral background

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    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
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    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also no relief from an itch, no way to open a plastic lid, no way to pick up a needle or peel an orange.

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    #17

    Close up image of a human ear showing detailed skin texture

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    #18

    Image of feet with toenails replaced by large transparent covers illustrating funny surgery

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    #19

    Medical illustration showing skeletal and vascular neck anatomy side by side

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    #20

    Side-by-side portraits of a woman smiling with normal and exaggerated teeth

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    #21

    Comparison of human digestive system diagrams with nostrils labeled

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    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
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    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The latter is what hen tai watchers think the digestive system is like.

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    #22

    Image of two cockroaches inside a nose illustrating nostrils humor

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    #23

    Closeup of a smooth human abdomen showing natural skin tone and texture

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    #24

    Fantasy character illustration with one eye, one ear on head, and tusks depicting strange anatomy

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    #25

    Amusing graphic showing blue object with multiple holes questioning human holes

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    #26

    Close-up of nostrils with cartoon insects inside one nostril representing nostril discussion

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    Some people took the question seriously, though

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