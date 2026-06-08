ADVERTISEMENT

The human body is as magical as it is mysterious. Often, we just go about our day without much thought of exactly how each part is working, and why we are built the way we are. But every now and again, a burning question might pop into our minds. For instance, “Why are some people tall while others are short?” or, “Why weren’t we created so that all humans live to the same age?”

For one person, that question pertained to the way we breathe. “Why don’t we have one big hole instead of two?” they pondered. And instead of turning to trusted Dr. Google, the curious netizen took to Threads to ask a bunch of strangers. But judging by some of the hilarious reactions, it turns out that nobody really 'nose.'

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best responses for you to scroll through after you take a few deep breaths. We also provide the proper answer to the person’s question, and explain why we have two nostrils instead of one. You’ll find that info between the images.