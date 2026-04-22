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In April 2026, a photo of Khloé Kardashian appeared on a new billboard in Los Angeles, on which she is promoting her new Khloud protein chips. In the advertisement, she is seen wearing a red strappy dress, a golden necklace, and her hair in waves framing her tanned face.

The picture has kick-started a new conversation about Khloé’s look, accusing her of “blackfishing.”

“Billboard so misleading even her own kids wouldn't recognize her,” a netizen wrote. Another said, “She doesn't look like that because she's in blackface.”

“This lady just loves blackfishing,” said a third. A fourth wrote, “What in the cultural appropriation hell is this?”

“She should probably lay off the tans for a while or else her credit score is gonna plummet,” one joked.

Many said that Khloé was looking like Beyoncé in the poster.

“I was scrolling too fast and thought this was Beyoncé,” one said. 

“This is borderline stealing someone’s likeness, Beyoncé, get the lawyers,” a person bantered.

“Khloé out here blackfishing harder than her protein chips fish for sales. Beyoncé called, she wants her glow back,” one more said.

One individual thought that the darker skin tone was done deliberately for media attention: “I know d*mn well she made herself seem more black to get CONTROVERSY.”

A comment Khloé left under a TikTok video seemed to confirm the theory for some fans. 

A popular TikToker shared a video of the Khloud protein chips banner, saying, “She’s Khloé, and she’s Black, and she’s back!”

“I’m crying, what is going on?” Khloé commented on the post, prompting speculation that she was hoping for this kind of media response. 

“She said mission accomplished,” a person said. “Exactly what she was going for,” another wrote. 

A third said, “Khloe is laughing all the way to the bank with this free advertisement.”

Some fans defended Khloé’s tan look, citing her Armenian ancestry on her father Robert Kardashian's side.

Image credits: khloekardashian

Accusations of “blackfishing”—a term used to describe adopting aesthetics associated with Black culture—have followed the Kardashian-Jenner family for years. 

Critics have pointed to instances in which the sisters have appeared with significantly darker skin tones, fuller lip styling, tightly braided hairstyles, or fashion choices rooted in Black culture, either in public appearances or in photoshoots or social media posts.

Wanna Thompson, the journalist who coined the term “blackfishing” while writing about the viral trend of “white girls cosplaying as Black women” in 2018, recalled the time Kim Kardashian wore cornrows and the media labeled them “boxer braids,” rebranding the centuries-old hairstyle worn by Black people. 

“Now people think they’re copying the Kardashian-Jenners when they dress or do their hair or tan their skin a certain way,” Thompson wrote. 

Khloé Kardashian, in particular, has faced backlash multiple times over photos where her skin tone appeared noticeably darker than usual, prompting debates online about tanning and cultural appropriation. 

She was accused of it in April 2022 after attending an event for The Kardashians show before its debut on Hulu. She wore a pink jumpsuit and a metallic necklace.

Her photos were flooded with allegations of “straight-up blackfishing” online, with some even calling her tan “vicious.” 

The same year, she was also called out for sporting the Bantu knot, a traditional Black hairstyle. 

In 2023, Khloé’s “Bratz doll” Halloween look drew considerable criticism for her notably tan skin.

“She's literally 10 shades darker,” a user wrote under her photos on Instagram. Another commented, “The Kardashians are so loony. I thought this was a black woman.”

However, the Kardashians are not the only celebrities to be accused of appropriating Black culture. Several Hollywood A-listers have been mocked and criticized for their fake tans, such as Victoria Beckham, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, and Paris Hilton. 

Ariana Grande, like the Kardashians, has consistently been at the receiving end of such allegations. 

Grande’s ex-partner, Pete Davidson, with whom she had a whirlwind romance from May to October 2018 and was even engaged for a while, famously slammed her tanning habits in his Netflix special Alive From New York

In the hour-long set, the comedian responded to Grande labeling their relationship “insane and highly unrealistic” in an August 2019 Vogue interview. 

“Can you imagine if I did that?” Davidson joked. “My career would be over tomorrow if I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started sh*tting on my ex.”

Check out more celebrities who have been accused of blackfishing in the list collected by Bored Panda.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson's contrasting looks: a dark tan & heavy makeup (left) vs. her natural, lighter skin (right). Explores celebrity fake tan fails.

KMazur/Getty Images , Taylor Hill/Getty Images Report

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    #2

    Christina Aguilera

    Christina Aguilera's celebrity fake tan fail (dark orange skin) vs. her current natural, radiant look.

    Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images , Jason Armond/Getty Images Report

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    #3

    Victoria Beckham

    Victoria Beckham's transformation, showcasing a past celebrity fake tan fail versus her current natural look.

    MJ Kim/Getty Images , Karwai Tang/Getty Images Report

    28points
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    #4

    Paris Hilton

    Paris Hilton side-by-side. Left with a very noticeable tan, right with a natural look. A prime example of celebrity fake tan fails.

    SGranitz/Getty Images , Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

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    #5

    Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

    Snooki's transformation, featuring celebrity fake tan fails on the left & a natural, refined look on the right.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images , Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Report

    26points
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    #6

    Kellan Lutz

    Kellan Lutz's celebrity fake tan fails, showing an overly orange tan on left compared to his natural look on right.

    Fernando Leon/Getty Images , Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Report

    25points
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    #7

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence showing different celebrity fake tan appearances: a darker skin tone on the left, lighter on the right.

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images , Charles Sykes/Getty Images Report

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    #8

    Emma Stone

    Emma Stone with blonde hair vs. brown hair, showing how celebrities can appear unrecognizable, like with fake tan fails.

    Steve Granitz/Getty Images , Karwai Tang/Getty Images Report

    23points
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    #9

    Claire Danes

    Claire Danes' transformation: a bronzed look versus her natural skin, demonstrating celebrity fake tan fails.

    David Livingston/Getty Images , Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

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    #10

    Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande split image: dark skin, high ponytail on left; light skin, bangs, smiling on right. Examining celebrity fake tan fails.

    Jim Spellman/Getty Images , Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

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    #11

    Lindsay Lohan

    Lindsay Lohan comparison: Left shows a celebrity fake tan fail with dark skin; right, her current fairer look.

    Robin Platzer/Getty Images , Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Report

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    #12

    Chrissy Teigen

    Chrissy Teigen side-by-side, showcasing a bronzed, darker complexion vs. a lighter, natural look. A celebrity fake tan fail example.

    Frank Micelotta/Getty Images , Theo Wargo/Getty Images Report

    20points
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    #13

    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez side-by-side: left shows a deep fake tan and glitter eyes, right shows a lighter complexion. Examples of celebrity fake tan fails.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images , Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    19points
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    #14

    Emma Watson

    Emma Watson with a noticeable fake tan and short hair on the left, contrasted with her natural skin and swept-back hair, showcasing celebrity fake tan.

    Jon Furniss/Getty Images , Taylor Hill/Getty Images Report

    18points
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    #15

    Charlize Theron

    Celebrity fake tan fails: Charlize Theron's noticeably darker tan vs. her natural, lighter complexion.

    Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images , Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Report

    18points
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