Happy birthday to Jack Nicholson , Machine Gun Kelly , and Amber Heard ! April 22 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Producer Jack Nicholson, 89 An American actor and filmmaker, Jack Nicholson is widely regarded as one of the 20th century’s greatest actors. He is best known for his versatile roles and for winning three Academy Awards throughout his extensive career. Nicholson also holds the record for the most Oscar nominations for a male actor.



Little-known fact: Jack Nicholson learned that his "sister" was actually his mother in 1974, after being informed by a Time magazine reporter.

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#2 Rapper and Actor Machine Gun Kelly, 36 Known for his rapid-fire delivery and genre fluidity, American rapper, singer, and actor Machine Gun Kelly has carved a unique niche in modern music. He achieved a Billboard 200 number one with his pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall and gained recognition for his acting in films like The Dirt.



Before music, he spoke Arabic from childhood travels.



Little-known fact: He learned to speak Arabic before he learned English during his early missionary childhood.

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#3 Actress Amber Heard, 40 Known for her resilient spirit, American actress Amber Heard is celebrated for her impactful roles in both independent and blockbuster films. Heard gained international recognition for her work in the DC Extended Universe, portraying Mera in Aquaman and Justice League.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Amber Heard worked part-time as a lifeguard and as a cleaner at a local modeling agency in her hometown.

#4 Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 60 An American actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is known for bringing a rugged intensity to his roles. He gained widespread recognition for his compelling portrayals in television series like The Walking Dead and Grey’s Anatomy.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Jeffrey Dean Morgan initially sold his paintings to help cover rent in Seattle.

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#5 Actress and Television Personality Sherri Shepherd, 59 Her vibrant energy and quick wit established Sherri Evonne Shepherd, the American actress and comedian, as a beloved daytime television personality. She notably co-hosted The View, earning a Daytime Emmy Award, and now hosts her own syndicated talk show, Sherri. Shepherd also showcased her acting range in films like Precious.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing comedy and acting, Sherri Shepherd initially considered a career as a mortician or a secretary.

#6 Actor and Comedian Ryan Stiles, 67 Known for his towering presence and rubber-faced expressions, American-Canadian comedian and actor Ryan Stiles defined improvisational comedy for millions. He starred on both the UK and US versions of Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

Stiles also spent nine seasons as Lewis Kiniski on The Drew Carey Show, bringing his dry wit to network television. He continues to perform live improv and runs a comedy theater.



Little-known fact: He dropped out of high school at age seventeen, just months before graduation, to pursue his passion for comedy.

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#7 Director and Actor John Waters, 80 Known for his transgressive cult films, American filmmaker John Waters rose to prominence with features like Pink Flamingos and Female Trouble. His work, including the acclaimed Hairspray, blends subversive humor with a distinct artistic vision. He continues to write, act, and create visual art.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, John Waters grew his signature pencil-line mustache in homage to Little Richard.

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#8 Actress Violet Mcgraw, 15 An American actress known for her compelling portrayals, Violet McGraw rose to prominence as young Nell Crain in The Haunting of Hill House. She captivated audiences further as Cady in the M3GAN series and has appeared in Marvel's Black Widow.



Little-known fact: She has dyslexia and enjoys playing club soccer as a striker or wing.

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#9 Author Janet Evanovich, 83 A master of comedic suspense, American novelist Janet Evanovich is celebrated for her witty dialogue and adventurous plots. She rose to international fame with her Stephanie Plum series, which consistently features on the New York Times bestseller list. Evanovich has penned dozens of hit novels across multiple mystery and romance series.



Little-known fact: Before finding success as a novelist, Janet Evanovich spent a decade attempting to sell her manuscripts and even worked at a temporary employment agency.

#10 Singer and Actor Mel Carter, 87 An American singer and actor, Mel Carter is renowned for his smooth vocals and pop ballad hits of the 1960s. He captivated audiences with his timeless 1965 million-selling single “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” which became a lasting radio classic. Carter also made a mark as a versatile actor in various television productions.



Little-known fact: Before his pop music fame, Mel Carter performed live on Cincinnati radio at the age of six with Betty Clooney.

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