Who Is Janet Evanovich? Janet Evanovich is an American novelist renowned for her distinctive blend of humor and suspense in mystery fiction. Her engaging narratives often feature quirky characters and fast-paced plots. Evanovich consistently lands her books on bestseller lists, drawing in millions of readers worldwide. Her breakout moment arrived with the 1994 publication of One for the Money, introducing the beloved bounty hunter Stephanie Plum. This novel captivated audiences and launched a long-running series that remains incredibly popular. Evanovich’s unique voice quickly solidified her standing in the genre.

Full Name Janet Evanovich Gender Female Relationship Status Married to Pete Evanovich Net Worth $140 million Nationality American Education Douglass Residential College, Rutgers University Kids Peter Evanovich, Alexandra Evanovich

Early Life and Education Growing up in a working-class family in South River, New Jersey, Janet Evanovich developed an early love for reading, especially Nancy Drew mysteries. She was the first in her family to attend college, enrolling at Douglass Residential College, part of Rutgers University. Evanovich graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, having studied art. She later pursued writing in her thirties, initially focusing on romance novels before finding her niche in humorous mystery.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Janet Evanovich’s personal life, as she married her high school sweetheart, Pete Evanovich, in 1964. The couple have remained together, and their two children, Peter and Alexandra, both work for Evanovich Inc., her family business.

Career Highlights Janet Evanovich secured her literary legacy by authoring the immensely popular Stephanie Plum mystery series, starting with One for the Money in 1994. The series consistently tops bestseller charts, with numerous titles reaching number one on the New York Times list. Her books have sold over 200 million copies worldwide. Evanovich expanded her brand by co-founding Evanovich Inc., a family business that manages her output and publicity. Her son, Peter, serves as her agent, while her daughter, Alexandra, oversees advertising and digital presence.