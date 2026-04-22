Who Is Violet McGraw? Violet Elizabeth McGraw is an American actress known for her compelling portrayals of complex young characters. Her early work established a reputation for emotional depth, often in demanding roles. She first gained wide attention as young Nell Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, a performance that earned critical praise for its intensity. Her role as Cady in the M3GAN series became a viral phenomenon.

Full Name Violet Elizabeth McGraw Gender Female Height 4 feet 11 inches (150 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $700,000 Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Colin McGraw Mother Jackie McGraw Siblings Jack McGraw, Aidan McGraw, Madeleine McGraw

Early Life and Education Born in San Jose, California, Violet Elizabeth McGraw and her siblings were raised in a family supportive of their acting dreams, ultimately relocating to Santa Clarita for easier access to auditions. Her interest in acting was sparked at a young age, leading to early modeling and commercial work before her television debut, which foreshadowed her natural talent for dramatic roles.

Notable Relationships Violet McGraw is currently single. As a young actress, her public focus remains primarily on her burgeoning career and family. She has no children. Her private life is kept out of the public eye, aligning with her age and professional journey.