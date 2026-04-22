Violet McGraw posing in a strapless burgundy dress with hair styled up at a formal event setting.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Violet McGraw

Born

April 22, 2011

Died
Birthplace

San Jose, California, US

Age

15 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Violet McGraw?

Violet Elizabeth McGraw is an American actress known for her compelling portrayals of complex young characters. Her early work established a reputation for emotional depth, often in demanding roles.

She first gained wide attention as young Nell Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, a performance that earned critical praise for its intensity. Her role as Cady in the M3GAN series became a viral phenomenon.

Full NameViolet Elizabeth McGraw
GenderFemale
Height4 feet 11 inches (150 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$700,000
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
FatherColin McGraw
MotherJackie McGraw
SiblingsJack McGraw, Aidan McGraw, Madeleine McGraw

Early Life and Education

Born in San Jose, California, Violet Elizabeth McGraw and her siblings were raised in a family supportive of their acting dreams, ultimately relocating to Santa Clarita for easier access to auditions.

Her interest in acting was sparked at a young age, leading to early modeling and commercial work before her television debut, which foreshadowed her natural talent for dramatic roles.

Notable Relationships

Violet McGraw is currently single. As a young actress, her public focus remains primarily on her burgeoning career and family.

She has no children. Her private life is kept out of the public eye, aligning with her age and professional journey.

Career Highlights

Violet McGraw’s breakthrough came with her poignant performance as young Nell Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, establishing her as a formidable talent in the horror genre. She later garnered global recognition starring as Cady in the M3GAN series.

Beyond her screen roles, McGraw has appeared in Marvel’s Black Widow as young Yelena Belova, expanding her reach into blockbuster productions. Her work often blends nuanced acting with high-concept storytelling.

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