Machine Gun Kelly with tattoos and piercings, smiling outdoors in casual black and white clothing.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Machine Gun Kelly

Born

April 22, 1990

Died
Birthplace

Houston, Texas, US

Age

36 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Machine Gun Kelly?

Machine Gun Kelly is an American rapper and actor known for his explosive stage presence and genre-bending musical style. He delivers a unique blend of hip-hop and rock, captivating diverse audiences.

His breakthrough arrived with the 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall, which soared to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. This pop-punk transformation showcased his artistic range and earned him mainstream success.

Full NameMachine Gun Kelly
GenderMale
Height6 feet 4 inches (193 cm)
Relationship StatusEngaged
Net Worth$10 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationShaker Heights High School
FatherJames Colson Baker
MotherSonia Alane
KidsCasie Colson Baker, Saga Blade Fox-Baker

Early Life and Education

Born in Houston, Texas, Colson Baker experienced an itinerant childhood with his missionary parents, living in various countries like Egypt and Germany. He learned to speak Arabic before English, a unique start to his formative years.

His mother left when he was nine, and Baker relocated to Denver with his father, enduring financial hardship and bullying. Attending Shaker Heights High School, he found solace and direction through his growing interest in rap music.

Notable Relationships

Currently engaged to Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly began his widely reported relationship with the actress in May 2020. He previously dated model Sommer Ray, and earlier, singer Halsey.

Kelly shares his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with Emma Cannon, with whom he co-parents. He and Fox welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in March 2025.

Career Highlights

Machine Gun Kelly achieved significant musical success with his 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall. This pop-punk record impressively debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

He also expanded into acting, notably portraying Tommy Lee in the 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt. Kelly further showcased his creative vision by co-directing and starring in the 2022 film Good Mourning.

Signature Quote

“You can make something out of nothing. I proved that with my career, making it out of the city that I’m from.”

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