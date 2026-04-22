Who Is Ryan Stiles? Ryan Lee Stiles is an American-Canadian comedian and actor, celebrated for his exceptional improvisational skills and distinctive physical comedy. His quick wit and versatile performances have made him a memorable figure in television. He achieved widespread recognition on the British and American versions of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, where his spontaneous humor captivated audiences. Stiles’ expressive reactions became a hallmark of the show.

Full Name Ryan Lee Stiles Gender Male Height 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Canadian Ethnicity White Education R.C. Palmer Junior Secondary School, Richmond Senior Secondary Father Sonny Stiles Mother Irene Stiles Kids Sam Stiles, Mackenzie Stiles, Claire Stiles

Early Life and Education Family life shaped Ryan Lee Stiles, born in Seattle to Canadian parents Irene and Sonny Stiles. At ten, his family relocated to Vancouver, British Columbia, immersing him in Canadian culture. Richmond Senior Secondary and R.C. Palmer Junior Secondary School marked his formal education, though he left at age seventeen to pursue comedy. This early decision launched his stand-up career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Ryan Lee Stiles’s relationship with Patricia McDonald, whom he met at Punchlines Comedy Club in 1981. They lived together for seven years before marrying in 1988, establishing a lasting partnership. Stiles and McDonald share three children: Sam, Mackenzie, and Claire. He continues to live with his family near Bellingham, Washington.

Career Highlights Ryan Lee Stiles cemented his comedic legacy as a fixture on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, appearing in both the British and American iterations for many seasons. His role as Lewis Kiniski on The Drew Carey Show further established his unique comedic timing. Beyond performing, Stiles expanded into production, co-executive producing the American version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? with Drew Carey. He also notably appeared as Herb Melnick on the popular sitcom Two and a Half Men. His exceptional improvisational work earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program. Stiles also co-owns The Upfront Theatre, an improv comedy venue.