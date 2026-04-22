Who Is Sherri Shepherd? Sherri Evonne Shepherd is an American actress and comedian, celebrated for her vibrant personality and sharp comedic timing. Her energetic delivery consistently brings warmth and humor to diverse audiences. She rose to national prominence as a co-host on the popular daytime talk show The View, earning a Daytime Emmy Award. Shepherd’s frank and relatable discussions resonated deeply with viewers.

Full Name Sherri Evonne Shepherd Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Secretarial School, Joan Baron/DW Brown Studio Father Lawrence A. Shepherd Mother LaVerne Shepherd Kids Jeffrey Charles Tarpley, Lamar Sally, Jr.

Early Life and Education Growing up in Chicago, Illinois, Sherri Evonne Shepherd was the eldest of three girls in a household shaped by her parents, LaVerne and Lawrence A. Shepherd. Her family’s strong religious values were a defining aspect of her formative years. She attended secretarial school, where she developed administrative skills before discovering her passion for stand-up comedy. Shepherd further honed her craft by taking acting classes at the Joan Baron/DW Brown Studio in Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Sherri Evonne Shepherd’s life, including her marriage to comedian Jeff Tarpley from 2001 to 2010. She later married writer Lamar Sally in 2011. Shepherd shares a son, Jeffrey Charles Tarpley, with her first husband. She also has a son, Lamar Sally, Jr., born via surrogacy with Sally, from whom she divorced in 2015.

Career Highlights Sherri Evonne Shepherd achieved significant recognition as a co-host of the daytime talk show The View from 2007 to 2014, earning a Daytime Emmy Award in 2009. Her tenure on the show solidified her as a prominent television personality. She expanded her reach by launching her own nationally syndicated talk show, Sherri, which features celebrity interviews and trending topics. Shepherd also released the best-selling book Permission Slips: Every Woman’s Guide to Giving Herself a Break.