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Dogs may be known as humanity’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean we always understand them as well as we think. From wagging tails and wet noses to eating grass, barking, and displays of “guilt,” plenty of familiar dog behaviors have accumulated explanations that sound convincing but don’t necessarily match what researchers know about canine behavior.

Part of the problem is our tendency to interpret dogs through a human lens. A wagging tail is often assumed to mean happiness, a guilty-looking face can be mistaken for remorse, and certain behaviors are still explained using outdated ideas about dominance. In reality, canine body language and behavior are more nuanced, and factors such as context, learning, genetics, and environment can dramatically change what a particular action means.

Curious which popular dog “facts” hold up and which deserve a second look, Bored Panda asked a dog behavior expert Dr. Kristina Spaulding to weigh in.

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#1

A Quiet Dog Is Always A Relaxed Dog

A small white puppy lies on a rug next to a yellow ball, illustrating common dog myths.

Dogs often show discomfort through subtle body language long before they bark or growl. Lip licking, turning the head away, freezing, yawning, avoiding eye contact, or showing the whites of their eyes can all be early signs of stress or anxiety.

Kristina Spaulding , Tanya Gorelova Report

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    #2

    Growling Is Bad Behavior

    A cute bulldog puppy wearing a collar and tag, looking directly at the camera, for popular dog myths.

    A growl is often a dog's way of saying, "I'm uncomfortable," "I'm scared," or "Please give me some space." Punishing a dog for growling may suppress the warning without addressing the underlying emotion.

    Kristina Spaulding , Sarah Blocksidge Report

    13points
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    #3

    Rewarding Good Behavior Is Less Effective Than Punishing Bad Behavior

    A fluffy Pomeranian dog with a serious expression, close-up shot for popular dog myths.

    Research consistently shows that dogs learn faster and develop stronger relationships with their owners when training focuses on positive reinforcement instead of punishment.

    Punishment can work, especially in the short-term. But, it can also often make the behavior worse, damage the relationship, teach the dog not to give warning signs, and create a number of other side effects.

    Kristina Spaulding , Kateryna Babaieva Report

    9points
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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that the same for all of us

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    #4

    A Wagging Tail Always Means A Dog Is Happy

    The rear view of a corgi showing its fluffy tail and paws on a white sheet, illustrating popular dog myths.

    A wagging tail simply means a dog is emotionally aroused. Depending on the position, speed, and stiffness of the wag, it can signal excitement, curiosity, nervousness, or even frustration, not just happiness.

    Kristina Spaulding , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    8points
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    #5

    Yawning Always Means A Dog Is Tired

    A tired puppy yawning widely while resting on the ground next to a potted plant, concerning dog myths.

    Dogs often yawn when they're feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or uncertain. It's one of several calming signals they use to cope with uncomfortable situations.

    Kristina Spaulding , Ryan Scot Mendez Report

    6points
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    #6

    Sleeping Belly-Up Always Means Complete Trust

    A happy golden retriever puppy rolling on its back in green grass, debunking common dog myths.

    Although this position can signal relaxation, many dogs also sleep on their backs simply because it's comfortable or helps them cool off by exposing their belly.

    Dogs will also sometimes go belly up when they are feeling threatened, so it can actually be an appeasement signal as well.

    Kristina Spaulding , Bejerita Marius Report

    6points
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    #7

    Breed Automatically Determines Behavior

    A happy Samoyed puppy with its tongue out, lying on a wooden deck, representing popular dog myths.

    While genetics influence certain tendencies, a dog's personality is shaped by many factors, including early socialization, training, environment, health, and individual experiences.

    Kristina Spaulding , Helena Lopes Report

    3points
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    #8

    Dogs Are Trying To "Dominate" Their Owners

    A happy corgi dog with its tongue out, looking up at the camera, addressing popular dog myths.

    The idea that dogs are constantly trying to become the "alpha" has largely been abandoned by modern animal behaviorists. Most unwanted behaviors stem from fear, stress, confusion, excitement, or a lack of training, not a desire for control.

    Kristina Spaulding , Ron Lach Report

    2points
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    #9

    Dogs Feel Guilt The Way Humans Do

    A close-up of a white fluffy dog looking over a rusty fence, dispelling popular dog myths.

    That famous "guilty look" usually appears because dogs are reacting to their owner's tone of voice and body language. Rather than admitting they did something wrong, they're responding to the situation unfolding around them.

    Kristina Spaulding , Alexas Fotos Report

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    #10

    You Can't Teach An Old Dog New Tricks

    A wire-haired dachshund with an inquisitive expression standing on a leafy path, related to dog myths.

    Age isn't the biggest obstacle to learning. Healthy senior dogs are fully capable of learning new behaviors, commands, and routines when training is patient, consistent, and rewarding.

    Kristina Spaulding , Gundula Vogel Report

    2points
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    #11

    Licking Is Always A Sign Of Affection

    Close-up of a dog licking its nose through a rusty fence, addressing popular dog myths.

    Dogs lick for many different reasons. They may be greeting you, seeking attention, gathering information through taste and scent, showing submission, or simply soothing themselves.

    Kristina Spaulding , Aleksandra Ćatić Report

    1point
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    #12

    Every Dog Wants To Make New Friends

    Three dogs, a Border Collie, a Samoyed, and a small black dog, running happily on a beach, addressing dog myths.

    Just like people, dogs have different social preferences. Some enjoy meeting every dog they see, while others feel happier interacting only with familiar companions.

    Kristina Spaulding , Elina Volkova Report

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    #13

    Ignoring Their Owner Means A Dog Is Being Stubborn

    A French bulldog puppy on a leash, eyes closed enjoying the sun on grass, related to dog myths.

    A dog that doesn't respond to a command may be distracted, confused, anxious, overstimulated, or simply unsure of what's being asked, not intentionally disobedient.

    Kristina Spaulding , Kostiantyn Zavhorodnii Report

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    #14

    Dogs See The World In Black And White

    A close-up of a dog's blue eye and brown and white fur, discussing common dog myths and expert advice.

    Dogs don't experience colors the same way humans do, but they aren't colorblind. They can distinguish shades of blue and yellow, although reds and greens appear much less vivid.

    Kristina Spaulding , João Vítor Heinrichs Report

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    #15

    Socializing A Puppy Means Exposing Them To As Many People, Animals, Places, And Experiences As Possible

    A fluffy white puppy lies in green grass with its mouth open, symbolizing popular dog myths.

    Effective socialization is not just about exposure. The goal is to help puppies develop positive—or at least neutral—associations with the world around them. Experiences should be gradually and carefully introduced at a level the puppy can comfortably manage. Puppies should be able to move away or opt out rather than being forced to interact. They can be comforted if they seek comfort. If they are placed into situations where they feel uncomfortable or unsafe, it can actually contribute to increased fear and have the opposite effect of what people are seeking.

    Kristina Spaulding , Griselda Belba Report

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    #16

    Dogs Misbehave Out Of Spite Or Revenge

    A white French Bulldog with a pink tongue showing, highlighting facts about dog myths from an expert.

    When dogs chew furniture, have accidents indoors, or destroy belongings, there's usually an explanation such as boredom, anxiety, stress, frustration, or unmet physical and mental needs, not revenge.

    Kristina Spaulding , Sóc Năng Động Report

    1point
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    #17

    The "Zoomies" Are Not Normal

    A golden doodle runs through tall green grass, addressing popular dog myths and expert insights.

    Those sudden bursts of frantic running, officially known as Frenetic Random Activity Periods (FRAPs), are a healthy way for many dogs to release excitement and excess energy.

    Kristina Spaulding , Skyler Ewing Report

    1point
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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Zoomies are a delight, even thinking about seeing it makes me smile

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