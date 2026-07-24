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Dogs may be known as humanity’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean we always understand them as well as we think. From wagging tails and wet noses to eating grass, barking, and displays of “guilt,” plenty of familiar dog behaviors have accumulated explanations that sound convincing but don’t necessarily match what researchers know about canine behavior.

Part of the problem is our tendency to interpret dogs through a human lens. A wagging tail is often assumed to mean happiness, a guilty-looking face can be mistaken for remorse, and certain behaviors are still explained using outdated ideas about dominance. In reality, canine body language and behavior are more nuanced, and factors such as context, learning, genetics, and environment can dramatically change what a particular action means.

Curious which popular dog “facts” hold up and which deserve a second look, Bored Panda asked a dog behavior expert Dr. Kristina Spaulding to weigh in.

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