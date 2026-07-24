Disturbing Details Emerge After Hollywood Set Designer’s Body Was Found, Including Husband’s Troubled Past

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Mary Kate Golding, a New York City set decorator whose credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was found lifeless with her abandoned 11-month-old son in her Queens apartment.

The body of her husband, Joseph Azzaretto, was found in a nearby park hours later.

The couple had recently moved to their new home to start a new life. But people who met Joseph called him “mentally disturbed.”

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Highlights Set director Mary Kate Golding was found lifeless in a Queens apartment on Tuesday.

Her infant son, whom she shared with husband Joseph Azzaretto, was in the apartment with the slain body when copes arrived.

Joseph was found hanging in a nearby park a few hours later.

“He was mentally disturbed. We knew that since he got here,” said a nearby worker.

Set director Mary Kate Golding was found lifeless in a Queens apartment this week

Image credits: Mary Kate Golding

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Mary Kate Golding, 34, was found stabbed in her Queens home on Tuesday, July 21, in a “possible m**der-s**cide” involving her husband, Joseph Azzaretto, 33, authorities said.

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Cops responded to a “911 call of an ass**lt” and arrived at the couple’s Astoria residence shortly after midnight.

Image credits: Selvin Esteban/Pexels (not an actual photo)

Around 12:30 a.m., Mary was found with a knife still in her back.

She was pronounced lifeless at the scene.

The couple’s 11-month-old son was found unharmed and left alone with his slain mother’s body in the apartment.

The couple’s 11-month-old son was found abandoned with his slain mother’s body in the apartment

Image credits: mkgolding

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Video footage captured Joseph calmly walking up to a minivan parked near his home shortly after allegedly stabbing his wife in the back.

A dustpan covered with blood was found in the driveway outside the couple’s home.

It is believed Joseph had called a family member and friend to make a confession about committing the gruesome crime.

Image credits: Andrea Bova/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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About six hours later, cops responded to a 911 call reporting an “unconscious person in the vicinity of Astoria Park South and Shore Boulevard.”

Joseph was found hanging from a tree in Astoria Park shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The couple’s infant son was reportedly recovered by a friend.

Mary was found with a knife in her back, while Joseph was found hours later hanging from a tree

Image credits: Mary Kate Golding

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It had only been about two months since Mary and Joseph moved from Pennsylvania to Astoria, according to neighbors.

A nearby worker claimed there were disturbing incidents that took place in the two months they spent at the residence.

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One incident involved Joseph physically fighting with repossession agents over his car, the worker said.

“He was mentally disturbed. We knew that since he got here,” they told the New York Post.

Image credits: peepthisphoto/Pexels (not an actual photo)

Joseph comes from a family with a dark and violent past. His younger brother, Nicholas Azzaretto, had ended their father’s life about half a decade back.

The father, Frank Azzaretto, reportedly had a history of being abus*v* and had a violent outburst in the family’s Monroe County, Pennsylvania, home in February 2020.

Frank argued with his wife over a telephone bill and angrily moved about their home, throwing around plants and pictures.

He even threatened to punch the wife, saying, “You’re playing f***ing games again.”

Joseph’s younger brother Nicholas Azzaretto had ended their father’s life in February 2020

Image credits: Mariano Ruffa/Pexels (not an actual photo)

Nicholas Azzaretto, who was 20 years old at the time, heard the commotion and came upstairs from his basement bedroom.

“What’s he screaming about?” he asked, to which his mother replied, “I really don’t know.”

Frank allegedly pushed his son back into his basement room and shut the door.

He then continued going berserk, pushing his wife in the kitchen and breaking things in the house.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not an actual photo)

Nicholas emerged from the basement “with a shotg** and proceeded to the kitchen area where [Frank] was still arguing with his wife,” according to the criminal complaint. “The Defendant then sh*t [Frank] in the upper torso area in the presence of his mother.”

The son then called 911 after unloading the 12-gauge weapon and laying it on the kitchen countertop.

He pleaded pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in November 2021 and received 10 years of probation. Two of those years would be under electronic monitoring.

“Sorry. I’m trying to be as nice as possible,” Nicholas said when contacted after the tragic incident involving Joseph and Mary

Image credits: Mary Kate Golding

About six years later, his older brother allegedly had his own violent rampage, ending both his and his wife’s life and leaving behind their 11-month-old son.

“Unfortunately, I don’t really have anything to say to the press,” Nicholas told the New York Post when contacted after the tragic incident.

“I’m sorry. I wish I could be of more help,” he added. “Sorry. I’m trying to be as nice as possible.”

Mary, who graduated from NYU, had worked as an assistant set decorator for shows like the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,Goosebumps, and the 2025 Netflix docuseries Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial K*ll*r.

Joseph was also reportedly working in the film industry, a neighbor said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**c*de ideation, help is available:International Hotlines

“Men truly just need THERAPY,” one commented online