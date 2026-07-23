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Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods
Close-up of a sweating woman with text I can't keep up, during a run in the woods. Her welfare is a concern.
Society, World

Woman Sparks Concern For Her Welfare After Sharing Video Of Boyfriend’s Eerie Comment During Run In The Woods

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The internet was left deeply unsettled after a woman shared a video of a man making a chilling statement while out on a date.

Many were convinced the Dallas woman named Amber had recorded a gruesome crime in the making in her viral TikTok video.

“Running in the woods with a white man is a horror movie plot, not a date,” one commented on the clip.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A TikToker named Amber shared a video of herself having an outdoorsy date with a man.
    • Her date was heard making a chilling statement as they ran through the woods.
    • Many were convinced the Dallas woman had recorded a gruesome crime in the making.
    • “This is how every horror movie starts,” one commented online.

    The internet was deeply unsettled after a man made a chilling statement during a date with a woman

    Woman sharing video of boyfriend's eerie comment during run in the woods, sparking concern for her welfare.

    Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

    In a video that racked up 2.5 million views, Amber shared footage of herself on a date with the man in question.

    Instead of the typical movie or a romantic dinner, the pair took the outdoorsy route for their date and went for a run in the woods.

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    Boyfriend running ahead in the woods, leaving the woman behind, part of the video sparking welfare concern.

    Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

    A social media comment asking, are you leaving an evidence trail? regarding the video of the run in the woods.

    A social media comment requesting the comment section be shown, related to the video and concern for welfare.

    The video showed Amber struggling to keep up with the man throughout the video.

    “That one time my date joked about k*lling me in an area I’d never been before,” read the text on Amber’s video.

    The clip showed her date running along a pathway, flanked by trees on either side.

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    Viewed 2.5 million times, the video showed the woman struggling to keep up while he zoomed ahead

    Woman exhausted during run in the woods, unable to keep up, revealing details about her boyfriend's comment.

    Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

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    While he zoomed ahead, a sweaty Amber was seen trailing behind him.

    “He kept leaving me,” she wrote in her video.

    “I can’t keep up but I’m too embarrassed to say anything,” she added, while eerie music played in the background.

    A person runs ahead on a dirt path, with text overlay about not keeping up during a run in the woods.

    Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

    A comment from Kayla suggesting, You dont need to be in a relationship that bad, concerning the video.

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    A comment from Sky Mermaid stating, Kind men would never joke like this. I hope this helps, regarding the video.

    Amber said she eventually asked her date if they could take a break about one mile into their run.

    The TikToker eventually showed her viewers the “moment” she wasn’t sure if she would “see [her] parents again.”

    A person runs on a dirt path in the woods, with text overlay expressing fear during the run.

    Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

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    The camera then captured her date turning toward her and saying, “This is where I was gonna k*ll you.”

    Amber began laughing nervously.

    “Omg did you record that,” the man then asked.

    “This is where I was gonna k*ll you,” the man said with no hindrance

    A man walks towards a tunnel, with text displaying his eerie comment, this is where I was gonna k*ll you.

    Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

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    “I was just kidding,” he added after Amber confirmed his offhand comment was caught on camera.

    His words, however, didn’t seem to bother Amber, who concluded her video saying, “Idk I kind of wanna see him again.”

    A video still with text overlay, woman sparks concern with boyfriend's eerie comment during a run in the woods.

    A comment from Fernando, woman sparks concern after sharing video of boyfriend's eerie comment in the woods.

    A comment from helov3s.kiaraa, woman sparks concern for her welfare after boyfriend's eerie comment.

    Viewers found the video unsettling and asked, “I need an update is she still with this man? Is she safe?”

    “This is how every horror movie starts, and she really said ‘lighten up y’all.’ Bro gave her the exact location coordinates of her own true crime documentary,” one said.

    “This is how every horror movie starts,” one commented online

    @ambergerss Edit: I’m ok yall he was just joking, lighten up #fyp#hingedating#hikingadventures#horrortok#Running♬ オリジナル楽曲 – 🔵けちゃん🎠❤️‍🔥8/22生誕祭🎂🥂✨🔵 – 人妻Kちゃん🎠❤️‍🔥

    “He took you to a location that you don’t know, showed that he can outlast you while running AND threatened to kill you?” another wrote. “You need to get pepper gel spray and make a police report. He’s making a plan to get you.”

    When one snarkily said, “Stay with him and keep us safe Ok? Thanks,” Amber replied, saying, “This was funny.”

    A woman recording herself with text overlay, sparks concern after boyfriend's eerie comment during a run in the woods.

    Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

    A comment from a user, woman sparks concern over boyfriend's eerie comment during a run in the woods.

    A comment about a boyfriend who made an eerie comment and welfare concern, stating he tried to k**l her.

    Another said, “He purposefully made her run until exhaustion kicked in. So if he came at her, she’d be too fatigued to get away from him.”

    “Baby, you’re a Black woman alone with a white adult male. Who you basically just met,” wrote another. “Don’t play around. Keep yourself safe!!”

    Amber shared a couple of updates where she told viewers she didn’t want to be “saved”

    A smiling woman and her boyfriend, whose eerie comment sparked welfare concern, stand by a lake.

    Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

    A comment by layshabonet about using this pic for the news headline regarding the boyfriend's eerie comment and welfare concern.

    Amber later updated her video caption to say people were taking his statement way too seriously.

    “I’m ok yall he was just joking, lighten up,” she said.

    The woman also shared another update, with pictures of herself with her date.

    A woman and her boyfriend with an eerie comment, posing with a thumbs-up, sparking welfare concern.

    Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

    A comment asking if they are early for a Netflix documentary about the boyfriend's eerie comment and welfare concern.

    A social media comment expresses concern for a woman's welfare, suggesting her boyfriend's eerie comment might be suspicious.

    “It wasn’t our first hike, I’m ok,” she said.

    “He’s also one of the kindest man I’ve ever met,” she added.

    Another video captured her sitting beside the same man on what appeared to be another date.

    A smiling couple, a woman and her boyfriend, take a selfie during a run in the woods, sparking welfare concern.

    Image credits: ambergerss/TikTok

    The man was seen giving a thumbs up to the camera, while a TikTok comment pinned in the video said, “Don’t save her, she don’t want to be saved.”

    Amber also gave some clarity to viewers in the caption, saying, “Don’t save me, I love it here.”

    Netizens were horrified by the man’s words and expressed concern for the woman’s safety 

    A tweet raises concern for a woman's welfare, commenting that running in the woods with a man is like a horror movie.

    Image credits: librasentiment

    A tweet expresses concern for a woman's welfare, asking for an update on her safety and relationship status.

    Image credits: Kristen01852807

    A tweet highlights concern for a woman's welfare, noting the boyfriend's eerie comment in the woods resembles a horror movie plot.

    Image credits: iamchibuzoree

    A social media comment regarding a woman's welfare after her boyfriend's eerie comment during a run.

    Image credits: JaneDoexq9e

    A social media comment discussing concern for a woman's welfare after her boyfriend's eerie comment.

    Image credits: __WeVibin__

    A social media comment about a woman's welfare, highlighting that a joke should not cause concern.

    Image credits: befikre_talks

    A social media comment acknowledging the seriousness of a boyfriend's eerie comment during a run.

    Image credits: _1Grind

    A social media comment on a woman's welfare, emphasizing safety shouldn't rely on post-remark claims.

    Image credits: befikre_talks

    A screenshot of a tweet from Ai Ya saying, 'She has the security consciousness of a sheep,' related to the woman's welfare concern.

    Image credits: axelaiya

    A screenshot of a tweet from Big Cee commenting on a boyfriend's eerie comment during a run in the woods.

    Image credits: iamchibuzoree

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, that's seriously a, "go back the way you came, *really* fast" situation.

    1
    1point
    reply
    kmadden avatar
    K Madden
    K Madden
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, sis, just wow. Our ancestors didn't suffer for this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If someone tells you they were going to k**l you, you had better believe it. Every joke contains a grain of truth.

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    0points
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    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, that's seriously a, "go back the way you came, *really* fast" situation.

    1
    1point
    reply
    kmadden avatar
    K Madden
    K Madden
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, sis, just wow. Our ancestors didn't suffer for this.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If someone tells you they were going to k**l you, you had better believe it. Every joke contains a grain of truth.

    0
    0points
    reply
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