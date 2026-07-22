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Nolan Wells’ “Best Friend” Breaks Silence On Scandalous Case
Two young men in tuxedos, smiling at the camera. One is Nolan Wells' best friend, potentially discussing the scandalous case.
Society, World

Nolan Wells’ “Best Friend” Breaks Silence On Scandalous Case

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A teenager, who is at the center of swirling accusations surrounding Nolan Wells’s passing, has spoken out for the first time since the tragedy off the Mississippi coast.

Warren Hudson was one of the last people to see Nolan alive during their fateful Fourth of July boat trip.

Days after Nolan was laid to rest, Warren broke his silence and addressed the “rumors” about his friend’s disappearance.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Warren Hudson, who called Nolan Wells his “best friend,” was one of the last people to see him alive.
    • They were together during their fateful Fourth of July boat trip to Horn Island.
    • Warren finally broke his silence to address rumors about him being involved in the teen’s mysterious passing.
    • Nolan’s body was found “face down” and “fully clothed” a couple of days after he went missing.

    Warren Hudson was one of the last people to see Nolan alive during their fateful Fourth of July boat trip

    Nolan Wells' best friend and another young man smiling in black tuxedos, at a formal event.

    Image credits: nolanwellss

    Warren Hudson, 18, was on the Fourth of July boat with Nolan Wells and a few other friends, visiting Horn Island about ten miles off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

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    Self-described as Nolan’s “best friend,” Warren is the son of a judge in Jackson County named Ashlee Cole.

    Warren recently addressed “hurtful” claims that accused him of being involved or responsible for the teen’s passing.

    Nolan Wells' best friend and three other young men on a boat, enjoying a sunny day on the water.

    Image credits: Christine Wonsley

    Jammillah Patterson's comment on social media about the scandalous case, anticipating autopsy results.

    “It’s a sick world we’re living in,” he told the New York Post. “It’s terrible. Nolan was my best friend.

    “There’s no facts out, just a lot of rumors,” he added. “That’s just how the internet is today. That’s really it, it’s horrible.”

    Warren’s mother, Ashlee, had also released a statement on July 7, saying her son was fully cooperating with investigators.

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    “It’s terrible. Nolan was my best friend,” Warren said, addressing rumors about being involved in the teen’s mysterious passing

    Nolan Wells' best friend and another young man posing in casual attire, with a flag background.

    Image credits: nolanwellss

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    Courtney Shanks' comment on social media about the scandalous case, mentioning money offered to speak up.

    Warren “saw Nolan last at around 3 p.m. on July 4th,” Ashlee wrote on Facebook.

    The judge denied claims that her family was trying to “hamper” the investigation to safeguard Warren in the unfolding case.

    “Nolan made a decision to stay on the island and return inland later with another group of friends,” the mother wrote on social media.

    Nolan Wells and his parents smiling after his graduation ceremony, amid the scandalous case.

    Image credits: nolanwellss

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    Ashlee said cops interviewed her son, and he “cooperated fully” with them.

    She also noted that she knew Nolan’s mother, Christine Wells-Wonsley, and had graduated from the same high school as her.

    Her family’s “thoughts and prayers are with Nolan’s family,” the judge added.

    Warren’s mother and Jackson County judge, Ashlee Cole, denied claims of her family trying to “hamper” the investigation

    Woman in a black judicial robe, possibly a judge, smiling in front of an American flag in the Nolan Wells case.

    Image credits: Ashlee Cole

    Damien Pittman's social media comment questioning the timing of a statement in the scandalous Nolan Wells case.

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    Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened to Nolan after his friends left the island around 3 p.m. on July 4.

    He was reported missing by his mother Christine Wonsley shortly after midnight, prompting a search and rescue team to look for him the next day.

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    His remains were located on July 6 on the northwest end of Horn Island.

    Man in a black suit speaking at a podium with blue and white flowers, related to the Nolan Wells scandalous case.

    Image credits: ABCNews

    Nolan’s body was found “face down” and “fully clothed” in the “same vicinity of where he possibly drowned,” according to Todd Terrell, president of the United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit that assisted in the search.

    “It was not uncommon for the body to have washed up right there,” Terrell told journalist Nancy Grace.

    Authorities said there were no immediate signs of foul play and that the 18-year-old may have drowned. But Nolan’s family have challenged this and are conducting their own investigation.

    Nolan’s phone was allegedly phone with another young man on the boat with social media messages possibly deleted

    Five young men at a party, some in leopard print, one holding a drink, connected to the Nolan Wells scandalous case.

    Image credits: nolanwellss

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    A comment on the Nolan Wells scandal case: Heat, alcohol, and water don't mix well!

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    A comment on the Nolan Wells scandalous case: Just imagine if a life jacket was worn.

    Reports claimed that videos circulating online allegedly showed Nolan having a heated argument with his friends on the island.

    Questions have also been raised about why Nolan’s phone was not with him at the time of his disappearance.

    The device was reportedly with one of the young men who had traveled with him to the island for the holiday festivities.

    Two boats with uniformed personnel on water, related to the Nolan Wells scandalous case.

    Image credits: ABCNews

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    Nolan’s mother managed to track the phone using the location-sharing app Life360 and claimed that several social media messages appeared to have been deleted.

    The teenager’s mysterious passing has sparked discussions about racism and the challenges for young Black people navigating through predominantly white spaces.

    Filmmaker Tyler Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Owens offered reward money for information leading to an arrest

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

    Nolan was laid to rest in a packed funeral, attended by hundreds of mourners, including director Spike Lee and former NFL star Terrell Owens.

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    Bereaved mother Christine Wonsley stood at the altar and addressed gatherers at the Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs.

    “I ask that each of you keep Nolan’s memory alive, hold him close in your hearts, share the stories and never stop saying his name,” she said through tears.

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    Rev. Al Sharpton officiated the ceremony and announced that he and Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry were offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

    Pro Football Hall of Famer Owens took the total up to $125,000 this week by pledging an additional $25,000 from his pocket for the reward.

    Critics claimed this was a “good example why you should not allow your young children hang around these types”

    A comment on the Nolan Wells scandalous case: What's the reaction if autopsy results are accidental drowning?

    A comment on the Nolan Wells scandalous case: Kids won't concoct a story that stands up to seasoned professionals.

    Screenshot of Steffen Thorn's Facebook comment about the Nolan Wells scandalous case being litigated in public opinion.

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    Screenshot of Matyas Gyulai's Facebook comment warning about children and the Nolan Wells scandalous case.

    Screenshot of Courtney Smith's Facebook comment questioning the Nolan Wells scandalous case circumstances.

    Screenshot of David Rosati's Facebook comment about the lack of finality in the Nolan Wells scandalous case.

    Screenshot of Nikki McRae's Facebook comment urging truth in the Nolan Wells scandalous case discussion.

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    Erich Hornung comments on Nolan Wells best friend scandal case, discussing proof and facts related to the case.

    Carolynne Harte Sehn comments on Nolan Wells best friend scandal case, stating someone knows what happened.

    Carolyn Stewart comments on Nolan Wells best friend scandal case, suggesting people are talking for reward.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    kaymowery7 avatar
    Kay Mowery-Davis
    Kay Mowery-Davis
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I definitely think a polygraph for these adolescents should be done. These kids are going to lie and conduct a story of denial to stay out of jail. Someone may slip in the future.. but why is one in the water?And not all? And no one really goes anywhere without their phone these days.

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a rehash of what we already know. His friend didn't say anything other than the Internet is toxic. Didn't address rumors or anything. We got two quotes from the friend and the rest is all old info. Now scramble the paragraphs so you can repost it tomorrow.

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    User avatar
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    kaymowery7 avatar
    Kay Mowery-Davis
    Kay Mowery-Davis
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I definitely think a polygraph for these adolescents should be done. These kids are going to lie and conduct a story of denial to stay out of jail. Someone may slip in the future.. but why is one in the water?And not all? And no one really goes anywhere without their phone these days.

    0
    0points
    reply
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a rehash of what we already know. His friend didn't say anything other than the Internet is toxic. Didn't address rumors or anything. We got two quotes from the friend and the rest is all old info. Now scramble the paragraphs so you can repost it tomorrow.

    0
    0points
    reply
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