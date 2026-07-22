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Most of us have wandered through forests, parks, or gardens without realizing that an entire miniature world is thriving beneath our feet. While towering trees and colorful flowers naturally draw our attention, countless tiny mushrooms, some no larger than a grain of rice, emerge among fallen leaves, moss, and decaying wood. Many disappear before anyone ever notices they were there. New Zealand macro photographer Jay Lichter, better known online as Cyanesense, brings this easily overlooked world into focus.

Through specialized macro photography techniques, he transforms nearly invisible fungi into striking works of art, revealing delicate gills, vivid colors, translucent caps, and intricate textures in remarkable detail. Since Bored Panda last featured Jay’s work, his passion for fungi has reached an exciting new milestone. He recently published his first book, The Secret Life of Fungi, a richly illustrated, 312-page journey through New Zealand’s fascinating fungal kingdom. Combining breathtaking macro photography with captivating stories, the book explores both the extraordinary beauty of fungi and the vital roles they play within their ecosystems.

Scroll down to explore this hidden world, and you may never look at the ground beneath your feet quite the same way again.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee