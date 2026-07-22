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Most of us have wandered through forests, parks, or gardens without realizing that an entire miniature world is thriving beneath our feet. While towering trees and colorful flowers naturally draw our attention, countless tiny mushrooms, some no larger than a grain of rice, emerge among fallen leaves, moss, and decaying wood. Many disappear before anyone ever notices they were there. New Zealand macro photographer Jay Lichter, better known online as Cyanesense, brings this easily overlooked world into focus.

Through specialized macro photography techniques, he transforms nearly invisible fungi into striking works of art, revealing delicate gills, vivid colors, translucent caps, and intricate textures in remarkable detail. Since Bored Panda last featured Jay’s work, his passion for fungi has reached an exciting new milestone. He recently published his first book, The Secret Life of Fungi, a richly illustrated, 312-page journey through New Zealand’s fascinating fungal kingdom. Combining breathtaking macro photography with captivating stories, the book explores both the extraordinary beauty of fungi and the vital roles they play within their ecosystems.

Scroll down to explore this hidden world, and you may never look at the ground beneath your feet quite the same way again.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A close-up pic of a miniature, translucent mushroom with water droplets and a tiny purple creature, demonstrating the fascinating world of mushrooms next to a finger.

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    #2

    Close-up pics of a fascinating, clear, bubble-like mushroom next to a human fingertip, showcasing its delicate form.

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    #3

    A close-up pic of a white, textured mushroom cup next to a finger for scale on a dark background.

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    #4

    Close-up pics of two tiny mushrooms covered in dewdrops, showing the fascinating world of mushrooms near a fingertip.

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    #5

    Fascinating close-up of a vibrant blue mushroom with water droplets, tiny blue mushrooms next to a finger for scale.

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    #6

    Close-up pics of a fascinating mushroom with a fuzzy white cap next to a human finger, emphasizing its minute detail.

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    #7

    A close-up pic of a vibrant blue mushroom beside a human finger, revealing the fascinating world of mushrooms.

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    #8

    Detailed close-up of a small, heart-shaped mushroom covered in dew drops, next to a finger showing its tiny size.

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    #9

    Close-up pics of fascinating yellow mushrooms compared to a finger for scale.

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    #10

    Intriguing close-up of a vibrant red mushroom, with several small red mushrooms next to a thumb for scale.

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    #11

    Two close-up pics of small, glowing pink mushrooms on a branch next to a finger for scale.

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    #12

    A close-up pic of a translucent mushroom with a water droplet on top, next to a finger for scale.

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    #13

    A close-up pic of a glowing pink and orange mushroom with a finger pointing to a tiny mushroom in moss.

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    #14

    Close-up pic of fascinating mushrooms with blue, spiky growth and a human finger for scale, highlighting their tiny size.

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    #15

    Fascinating close-up pics of two glowing blue and green mushrooms with water droplets, with a finger pointing to them in nature.

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    #16

    Close-up pic of three brown, cup-shaped mushrooms on the ground with a hand pointing to one.

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    #17

    Fascinating close-up pics of tiny red mushrooms with white gills, showing a human finger for scale on a black background.

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    4points
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    #18

    Close-up pics of a delicate pink and blue mushroom and a finger next to a tiny mushroom in moss.

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    #19

    Close-up pics of a glowing blue mushroom next to a finger for scale.

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    #20

    Close-up pics of a vibrant purple mushroom and a hand holding a tiny one in a forest.

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    #21

    Close-up pics of small pink mushrooms and a hand holding a tiny mushroom.

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    #22

    Close-up pics of a delicate pink mushroom next to a human finger, emphasizing the fascinating world of mushrooms.

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    4points
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    #23

    A close-up pic of a tiny, frosted mushroom next to a human finger, highlighting the fascinating world of mushrooms.

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    4points
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    #24

    Close-up of a white, textured mushroom resembling a tiny cauliflower, held between fingers in a forest setting.

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    3points
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