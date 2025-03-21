Tiny Mushrooms Captured Up Close: 30 Photographs By CyanesenseInterview With Artist
Jay, also known as Cyanesense, is a New Zealand-based photographer with a passion for the small and often overlooked details in nature. His focus is on mushrooms, capturing their textures, shapes, and unique features up close. Some of these tiny mushrooms are so small that he uses his finger to show just how tiny they really are.
Through his work, Jay brings attention to the fascinating world right at our feet. His photos reveal just how much beauty is hidden in the small, everyday things around us, encouraging us to take a closer look at nature.
Mycena Roseoflava
Bored Panda reached out to Jay to learn more about him and his creative process. Reflecting on the start of his photographic journey, the artist shared that he first began noticing mushrooms while working as a gardener. As he expanded his knowledge of plants and their names, he realized how little he knew about fungi. "I tried taking photos with an old iPhone 6 and made the jump to a macro setup after about a year."
Cyptotrama Asprata
Gliophorus Chromolimoneus
Since his subjects are quite small, we asked Jay how he finds them. The photographer explained that it requires a lot of searching. "Finding tiny mushrooms takes time and patience. You really have to look for them. I spend a lot of my time scrambling around on the ground, looking over bits of rotten wood and leaf litter. Stuff that you would just walk past usually."
Hemitrichia Decipiens
Favolaschia Claudopus
When asked about a particular mushroom species he enjoys photographing the most or one that stands out, Jay shared that Gliophorus are always a great choice due to their gooeyness and vibrant colors. "Species of Mycena are varied and also incredibly tiny if you catch them early. Slime molds are always fun, too."
Chlorociboria
Mycena Erua
Jay hopes his photographs will draw attention to the incredible beauty that people often overlook in their daily lives. "Most people I speak with are completely unaware of this insanely diverse kingdom that lives everywhere around us all the time. Awareness is the main thing I hope people can take away!"