Jay, also known as Cyanesense, is a New Zealand-based photographer with a passion for the small and often overlooked details in nature. His focus is on mushrooms, capturing their textures, shapes, and unique features up close. Some of these tiny mushrooms are so small that he uses his finger to show just how tiny they really are.

Through his work, Jay brings attention to the fascinating world right at our feet. His photos reveal just how much beauty is hidden in the small, everyday things around us, encouraging us to take a closer look at nature.

More info: Instagram