Jay, also known as Cyanesense, is a New Zealand-based photographer with a passion for the small and often overlooked details in nature. His focus is on mushrooms, capturing their textures, shapes, and unique features up close. Some of these tiny mushrooms are so small that he uses his finger to show just how tiny they really are.

Through his work, Jay brings attention to the fascinating world right at our feet. His photos reveal just how much beauty is hidden in the small, everyday things around us, encouraging us to take a closer look at nature.

More info: Instagram

#1

Mycena Roseoflava

Close-up of a tiny pink mushroom on a log, showing its delicate texture, with a human finger for scale.

cyanesense Report

Bored Panda reached out to Jay to learn more about him and his creative process. Reflecting on the start of his photographic journey, the artist shared that he first began noticing mushrooms while working as a gardener. As he expanded his knowledge of plants and their names, he realized how little he knew about fungi. "I tried taking photos with an old iPhone 6 and made the jump to a macro setup after about a year."
    #2

    Cyptotrama Asprata

    Close-up of tiny orange mushroom with textured cap held by fingers, highlighting its delicate structure.

    cyanesense Report

    #3

    Gliophorus Chromolimoneus

    Close-up of tiny yellow mushrooms with a finger for scale, showcasing the delicate details captured by Cyanesense.

    cyanesense Report

    Since his subjects are quite small, we asked Jay how he finds them. The photographer explained that it requires a lot of searching. "Finding tiny mushrooms takes time and patience. You really have to look for them. I spend a lot of my time scrambling around on the ground, looking over bits of rotten wood and leaf litter. Stuff that you would just walk past usually."

    #4

    Hemitrichia Decipiens

    Close-up of tiny white mushrooms next to a finger on dark soil, highlighting their delicate structures.

    cyanesense Report

    #5

    Favolaschia Claudopus

    Tiny mushrooms captured up close with a hand for scale on a dark background.

    cyanesense Report

    When asked about a particular mushroom species he enjoys photographing the most or one that stands out, Jay shared that Gliophorus are always a great choice due to their gooeyness and vibrant colors. "Species of Mycena are varied and also incredibly tiny if you catch them early. Slime molds are always fun, too."
    #6

    Chlorociboria

    Close-up images of tiny blue mushrooms on wood, with a finger for scale.

    cyanesense Report

    #7

    Mycena Erua

    Close-up of tiny mushrooms beside a fingertip, highlighting intricate details of their caps and gills.

    cyanesense Report

    Jay hopes his photographs will draw attention to the incredible beauty that people often overlook in their daily lives. "Most people I speak with are completely unaware of this insanely diverse kingdom that lives everywhere around us all the time. Awareness is the main thing I hope people can take away!"
    #8

    Sarcosomataceae

    Close-up of a tiny mushroom next to a finger for scale, showcasing intricate textures and details.

    cyanesense Report

    #9

    Calocera

    Close-up of tiny yellow mushrooms beside a fingertip, highlighting their miniature size and detail.

    cyanesense Report

    #10

    Phleogena Faginea

    Close-up of tiny mushrooms on a log, showing detailed texture and a finger for scale.

    cyanesense Report

    #11

    Mycena Roseoflava

    Tiny mushrooms in vivid detail next to a fingertip, showcasing their delicate structure and small size.

    cyanesense Report

    #12

    Pilobolus

    Close-up of tiny mushroom with droplets beside a finger touching soil, showcasing its small size.

    cyanesense Report

    #13

    Gliophorus Viridis

    Close-up of tiny green mushrooms, one next to a fingertip, highlighting their delicate details.

    cyanesense Report

    #14

    Waxcaps

    Close-up shot of tiny mushrooms next to a finger, highlighting their delicate pinkish stems and caps against a tree trunk.

    cyanesense Report

    #15

    Mycena Ura

    Close-up of a tiny mushroom next to a fingertip, highlighting its delicate structure and vibrant red stem.

    cyanesense Report

    #16

    Cruentomycena Viscidocruenta

    Close-up of tiny red mushrooms on wood, held by fingers, showcasing delicate details and texture.

    cyanesense Report

    #17

    Gliophorus

    Close-up of a tiny mushroom with a shiny cap, surrounded by a dark, natural woodland setting.

    cyanesense Report

    #18

    Close-up of tiny black mushrooms with textured surfaces on wood, captured by Cyanesense.

    cyanesense Report

    #19

    Mycena Mariae

    Close-up of a tiny mushroom with delicate web-like structures on a forest floor.

    cyanesense Report

    #20

    Gliophorus

    Close-up of a tiny mushroom with a purple cap and yellow stem, captured on green moss.

    cyanesense Report

    #21

    Cortinarius Rotundisporus

    Close-up of a tiny mushroom with a glossy cap and visible gills, set against a blurred natural background.

    cyanesense Report

    #22

    Leotia

    Close-up photograph of a tiny mushroom with a blue cap and speckled stem, captured by Cyanesense.

    cyanesense Report

    #23

    Descolea

    Close-up of a tiny mushroom with a textured brown cap and white stem, surrounded by natural debris.

    cyanesense Report

    #24

    Clavaria Roseoviolacea

    Close-up of tiny pink mushrooms with a finger for scale, captured by Cyanesense.

    cyanesense Report

    #25

    Mycena Flavovirens

    Close-up of tiny mushrooms next to a fingertip, highlighting their delicate size and texture in natural surroundings.

    cyanesense Report

    #26

    Hemitrichia Calyculata

    Tiny mushroom photographed close-up beside a human finger for scale.

    cyanesense Report

    #27

    Mycena Erua

    Close-up of tiny mushrooms with a finger for scale, highlighting their delicate structures and small size in nature.

    cyanesense Report

    #28

    Close-up of tiny mushrooms, one next to a fingertip, highlighting their delicate size and detail.

    cyanesense Report

    #29

    Lamproderma

    Close-up of tiny mushrooms growing among moss, with a fingertip for scale.

    cyanesense Report

    #30

    Close-up of tiny mushrooms beside a fingertip, highlighting their delicate size and vibrant orange color.

    cyanesense Report

