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Every ten days, Gary Anderton takes an unmarked vial of powder that he says was sent to his UK home from China, mixes it with sterile water, and injects some into the fat on his stomach. Each vial provides three doses, and he administers one every Monday and Thursday. He says the mixture can be kept in the refrigerator for up to a month.

For the 45-year-old married father of two in Sheffield, the decision to go online and order an as-yet unapproved weight loss medication was partly motivated by the lack of results he had seen with a drug currently on the market.

“I tried semaglutide previously, which is a single agonist. Was [useless],” Anderton said in a message exchange with Bored Panda. He described its effects as “nothing at all, even on the highest recommended dose.”