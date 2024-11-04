“Red Flag”: Olivia Rodrigo Says She Always Asks Guys If They Want To Go To Space On First Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Rodrigo revealed her number-one dating dealbreaker!

The 21-year-old singer, known for her sharp lyrics and relatable heartbreak anthems, recently revealed a quirky “red flag” test she uses to check her compatibility with her dates.

She made the revelations during an interview with Netflix, shared on Instagram on Friday, November 1.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Image credits: oliviarodrigo

In the light-hearted interview, the Vampire singer spoke about the iconic tees she wore on stage during her Guts World Tour.

One tee featured the bold message “Dump Him,” which Olivia said was a “classic homage to Miss Britney Spears.”

She then went on to talk about her “biggest red flag,” revealing her go-to question for testing compatibility on first dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

“This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates: I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space,” the Brutal singer said. “And if they say yes, I don’t date them.”

“I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird,” she added.

Canadian singer Grimes—who previously dated Space X founder Elon Musk and is currently locked in a custody battle with him—seemed to agree with Olivia’s space rule.

“It’s true. Only women should be going to space,” Grimes wrote on X as she commented on an article about the hitmaker’s remarks.

It’s true. Only women should be going to space. — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) November 3, 2024

Olivia is currently dating Louis Partridge and remains fairly private about their relationship. The singer and the Enola Holmes actor first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 and eventually confirmed their romance in December.

Louis spoke about enjoying their privacy during an interview with British Vogue in April this year.

“Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye,” he told the outlet. “There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head.”

“I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have,” he added. “I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

Olivia with Louis Partridge for Manchester United’s Instagram! pic.twitter.com/YpKsPhJdDK — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) November 3, 2024

Louis Partridge kisses Olivia Rodrigo on the head. pic.twitter.com/YERGOg3L1I — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 3, 2024

Olivia recently announced the release of Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour on Netflix, which will give viewers the chance to see her concert from the comfort of their homes.

“I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” she said in a statement. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”