ADVERTISEMENT

“The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle,” wrote actress Blake Lively on an Instagram post after she paid homage to Britney Spears during the premiere of her latest movie It Ends With Us, by wearing the same dress the singer once wore for Versace in 2002.

“I mean, for so many reasons. Britney has meant so much to me. To see a woman who works so hard,” Lively said in an interview at the event. “As a millennial girl, Britney was the ultimate reason you want to shine and be your most vibrant self.”

Highlights Blake Lively wears Britney Spears' 2002 dress for It Ends With Us premiere.

Wearing the dress symbolizes Britney's influence on millennial women, says Blake.

Blake uses 'method dressing' to connect with her movie character and promote her film.

“Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work,” the post read.

“Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your Biopic and all you have to come.”

You May Also Like:

Blake Lively pays tribute to Britney Spears by wearing her 2002 dress on the premiere of the movie It Ends With Us

Share icon

Image credits: Gotham/Getty

The dress, a semi-translucent piece decorated with intricate floral designs and lively colors, was originally showcased by Spears at the Versace Spring 2003 runway show in Milan in October, 2002.

“It is Britney’s actual dress,” Lively told People Magazine. “It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it’s on me. I feel so lucky!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The dress wasn’t only chosen because of the singer, but also because it fits the theme of Lively’s character in her movie where she plays Lily Bloom, a woman looking to fulfill her lifelong dream of opening her own flower shop, who then becomes the centerpiece of a love triangle between her first boyfriend and a charming neurosurgeon.

Share icon

Image credits: blakelively

“Now we need a Blake Lively and Britney Spears collaboration,” wrote People on its Instagram page.

The actress then proceeded to walk the red carpet with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who accompanied her with a discreet olive green suit adorned with a white floral boutonniere.

Since starting the promotional tour for her movie, Lively has been wearing floral motifs in most of her public appearances. She calls this “method dressing” and allows her to get more in tune with the characters she portrays, while at the same time being a cost-effective marketing tool.

“People really pay attention to the photos of the fashion on display while on interviews. It’s a marketing hack to try to get people to pay attention to our movie. And it worked,” she explained, adding that she has already used the method in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of the actress and the singer were excited to see the latter receiving positive recognition, but others were quick to pit each other into a “who wore it best?” contest

Share icon

Image credits: People

While some fans were quick to start a “who wore it best” war in the comments, most reacted positively, feeling happy that Spears is getting positive attention following the release of her best-selling memoir The Woman in Me. The book details the turbulent life the singer led while at the top of superstardom.

Released in October, 2023, the memoir covers Britney’s entire life from her time on the Mickey Mouse Club to continuing through her widely scrutinized conservatorship battle. She delves deeply into her relationships with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her family, highlighting the predatory behavior of those who sought to control her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

“Blake has nothing but sweet words and love for Britney. Why are we pitting them against each other in the comments?” asked one fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are both stunning and Blake is so gracious! Let’s celebrate them both!” said another.

“It’s beautiful to see how fashion can bridge generations and celebrate the icons who shaped our lives. Britney’s influence is timeless!” wrote one user on X.

“I hope Britney Spears sees that she’s getting some love from Blake Lively,” shared one reader.

“Britney’s influence is unmatched. Blake honoring her like this is a bold move. Love it or hate it, Britney still reigns.” stated another.

It Ends With Us is set to release on August 9, 2024.